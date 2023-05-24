(KMAland) -- Platte Valley is on to the Missouri Class 1 Final Four, Exira/EHK, G-R & Woodbine won in the RVC & Shenandoah, AL, SC East, T-C, Moravia, East Union, West Harrison & CR-B all won in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 15 Ar-We-Va 0
Trey Petersen threw a no-hitter with nine strikeouts for Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton.
Woodbine 11 CAM 1
Woodbine scored all 11 of their runs in the bottom of the sixth inning. Gavin Kelley went 2-for-4 with three RBI and two runs, and Kylon Reisz added two hits, an RBI and a run for the Tigers. Cody Dickinson added a hit and two RBI of his own behind Carter Gruver, who struck out three in six innings.
Brody Paulsen led CAM with two hits.
Glidden-Ralston 13 Boyer Valley 5
Jonathan Bergmeier led the way for Glidden-Ralston with three hits and three RBI, and Jackson Sklenar had two hits and two runs. Mark Lensch homered and drove in three runs, and John Whitver helped himself with a two-run single. Whitver threw all seven innings and allowed just two hits.
Boyer Valley’s Bobby Gross had a hit and three RBI in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 11 Missouri Valley 2
Jade Spangler went 3-for-4 with a triple, three RBI and three runs for Shenandoah in the win. Logan Twyman added three hits, and Dalton Athen had two doubles and three RBI for the Mustangs. Jacob Rystrom and Cole Graham also had two hits, and Zane McManis went 1-for-1 with three runs behind Camden Lorimor, who went five innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Cameron Rolli was 3-for-3, Eli Fouts had two hits and Taeler Glennie posted a hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley.
Abraham Lincoln 9 St. Albert 5
Abraham Lincoln had a six-run seventh in the victory. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Sioux City East 10 Harlan 6
Quinton Ashcroft had three hits, an RBI and two runs, and Kason Clayborne posted two hits and three RBI for Sioux City East. Lincoln Colling and Jax Theeler also had a hit and two RBI each. Tony Bartels went five innings and struck out five to get the win.
Quinn Koesters, Hayden Soma, Stephen Leinen and Josef Reisz all had two hits for the Harlan offense. Soma drove in two runs.
Tri-Center 22 Kuemper Catholic 19
Michael Turner and Lincoln Thomas had four hits each and drove in three runs to lead Tri-Center. Carter Kunze, Sean McGee, Isaac Wohlhuter and Tristin Gunderson all drove in two runs each for the Trojans.
Trevor Rial had a double and drove in four, and Logan Sibenaller had two hits, including a double, and drove in three for the Knights. Evan Loew pitched in two hits and three RBI.
Van Meter 12 Creston 11
Kyle Strider and Dylan Hoepker both had one hit and three RBI each, and Cael Turner, Milo Staver and Dylan Calvin all had two runs scored each.
East Mills 8 Southwest Valley 4 -- 5 inn
Weather shortened the game to five innings.
West Monona at Riverside
Nothing reported.
Grand View Christian 7 Central Decatur 5
No stats reported.
Moravia 5 Southeast Warren 0
Shane Helmick and Carson Seals combined on 10 strikeouts and a shutout pitching performance for Moravia. Gage Hanes and Matthew Seals led the offense with a hit and an RBI each, and Jackson McDanel doubled and scored twice.
Drake Steil had two hits, and Trey Fisher and Brody Crow had one hit each for the Warhawks.
East Union 18 Twin Cedars 14
Josh Lopez led East Union with three hits and six RBI, and Rason Grail and Ronnie Brown added two hits apiece. Kameron Wethington went 3 2/3 innings and struck out six.
Gavin Clark had a hit and four RBI, and Holden Roberts went 1-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored for Twin Cedars.
West Harrison 21 Whiting 3
Jason Barry had three hits and three RBI, and Koleson Evans had two triples among three hits for West Harrison. Mason King homered and scored four times, and Brady Melby had four RBI for the Hawkeyes.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 ACGC 3
Cal Heydon had a two-run home run, a single and a double for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the win. Jacob Estrada and Tyler Mohr each had a pair of singles behind Cade Behrens (5 IP) and Mason Culbertson (2 IP). The two combined on nine strikeouts.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Platte Valley 5 Green City 4
Memphis Bliley went all seven innings and struck out 11 for Platte Valley, which advanced to the Class 1 Final Four. Bliley had two hits, drove in one run and scored once to lead the offense.
Other Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
Community 9 Sacred Heart 4
Cooter 14 Greenwood 3
St. Elizabeth 6 Liberal 4
MISSOURI CLASS 2 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Chaffee 5 Bernie 3
Salisbury 4 Putnam County 0
Ash Grove 10 Iberia 5
Maysville 8 Tipton 6