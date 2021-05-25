(KMAland) -- Treynor outscored Lo-Ma, AL swept TJ, Lenox routed Sidney, Bedford scored late to beat F-M, Nodaway Valley edged Greene County, CAM outscored SWV & more from the night in KMAland baseball in tonight’s recap.
H-10: Glenwood 8 Clarinda 3
Cole Baumgart threw 4 1/3 strong relief innings to lift the Cardinals to the win on KMAX-Stream1. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 4
Tristen Cummings and Bryson Ewart had two hits and two RBI each, and Dylan Swaney finished with two knocks for the Bulldogs, which scored seven runs in the seventh. Noah Johnson struck out seven in 3 2/3 innings, and Cummings finished with five strikeouts in throwing the final 3 1/3 frames.
Brody Owen led Fremont-Mills with two hits and two RBI. Kyler Owen was strong for three innings, striking out four and allowing just one run on two hits.
NC: Lenox 22 Sidney 4
Brad Larson had four hits, scored four times and drove in a run, and Walon Cook pitched in four hits, four runs, two RBI, two walks and two stolen bases. Trent Beck worked three innings, struck out five and gave up just one run on two hits.
WIC: Treynor 17 Logan-Magnolia 10
Jaxon Schumacher went 3-for-3 with a double, a home run, two RBI and three runs scored to lead Treynor in the win. Kaden Snyder and Brady Coffman added two hits and two RBI each, and Charlie Schrage drove in three.
Kaleb Hatcher had three hits and an RBI, and Tre Melby added two hits and three RBI for Logan-Magnolia in the loss.
NC: Clarke 6 Mount Ayr 3
Jaixen Frost hit a two-run home run and threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings for the Raiders in the defeat.
NC: CAM 22 Southwest Valley 12
Colby Rich homered for the second straight night, singled and drove in four runs while Seth Hensley had a triple among two hits and drove in three. Jack Follmann added three singles and two RBI, and Lane Spieker homered and scored four times.
Blake Thomas went 4-for-4 with a two RBI double and Brendan Knapp and Caleb Pearson had three hits each for Southwest Valley. Knapp stole three bags, and Pearson finished with a double in the defeat.
NC: Nodaway Valley 9 Greene County 8 — 5 inn/lightning
Mason Mather had three hits and two RBI, and Caelan DeVault added a double among two hits and drove in three for Nodaway Valley. Mather also picked up the pitching win, going two innings of relief with three strikeouts.
NC: Ar-We-Va 16 South Central Calhoun 9
Braeden Kirsch struck out five in 5 1/3 innings to get the win for the Rockets while Will Ragaller had two hits, two RBI and two stolen bases to lead the offense. Cooper Kock also drove in two runs on one hit.
MRC: Sioux City East 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 1)
MRC: Sioux City East 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Cael Boever had two hits, including a home run, and struck out eight in 2 2/3 innings to pick up the win on the mound ing game one. Cam Riemer also homered and stole three bags, and Aiden Haukap had two hits, including a double.
In game two, Riemer homered again among two hits, Terrick Thompson had three hits and Boever, Bennet Vanderloo and Kolby Thiesen pitched in two hits of their own.
BLUE: Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 6
Derek Gross had two hits and two RBI, and Jackson Kerr drove in the tying run before scoring the go-ahead for the Bulldogs. Blake Thompson was the winning pitcher.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 12 Seymour 2
Wrigley Shanks and Gavin Dixson didn’t allow any hits for Mormon Trail, striking out a combined six. Colby Porterfield and Shanks both drove in two, and Remington Newton and Domanic Bear had two hits each for the Saints.
Carter Houser had an RBI, and Kennon Hinners and Peyton Christine each scored once for Seymour.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 4 Moravia 2
Malachi Johnson had three innings of no-hit ball on the mound, and Keenan Jacobs added two hits for ACA in the win.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Glenwood 8 Clarinda 3
Western Iowa Conference
Audubon at Riverside PPD/RAIN
Missouri Valley at Underwood SUSPENDED (Underwood led 12-4 in 4th, resumes 6/11)
Treynor 17 Logan-Magnolia 10
AHSTW at Tri-Center SUSPENDED (Tri-Center led 19-1 in 3rd, resumes 6/11)
Pride of Iowa Conference
Martensdale-St. Marys at East Union
Missouri River Conference
Abraham Lincoln 13 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 1)
Abraham Lincoln 4 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 2)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City West 2
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sioux City West 2
LeMars 17 Sioux City North 0 (Game 1)
Sioux City North 6 LeMars 5 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 13 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 11 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Orient-Macksburg 7 Moulton-Udell 6
Lamoni 17 Melcher-Dallas 0
Mormon Trail 12 Seymour 2
Twin Cedars 12 Murray 0
Ankeny Christian 4 Moravia 2
Non-Conference
St. Albert 13 West Harrison 4
Carroll 13 Denison-Schleswig 3
Lenox 22 Sidney 4
Bedford 11 Fremont-Mills 4
IKM-Manning at Coon Rapids-Bayard SUSPENDED (CRB led 7-2 in bottom 5, resumes 6/9)
Nodaway Valley 9 Greene County 8 — 5 inn/lightning
CAM 22 Southwest Valley 12
Clarke 6 Mount Ayr 3
Wayne at Davis County PPD/RAIN
Ar-We-Va 16 South Central Calhoun 9
Missouri Class 3 State Tournament
Kelly 13 Portageville 5
Jefferson (Festus) 4 Cuba 3
Warsaw 9 Adrian 5
St. Pius X 4 Carrollton 3
Elsberry 7 Maplewood-Richmond Heights 3
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 5 Palmyra 4
Linn 10 Forsyth 4
Missouri Class 4 State Tournament
Kennett 9 Valle Catholic 1
Priory 2 Affton 1
Summit Christian Academy 6 Pleasant Hill 2
Lafayette 8 Chillicothe 1
St. Charles West 4 Macon 1
Blair Oaks 6 Boonville 0
Springfield Catholic 4 St. Clair 2
Hollister 4 Seneca 2