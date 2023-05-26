(KMAland) -- Logan Moyer threw a no-no for Bedford, Dawson Bond struck out 17 for Red Oak and Atlantic, LC, Underwood, Treynor, T-C, Riverside, NV, Mt Ayr, CD and plenty others picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 0
James McCall had 11 strikeouts in a complete game shutout for Clarinda. Creighton Tuzzio smashed a two-run home run for the Cardinals. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Red Oak 1 Creston 0
Dawson Bond was brilliant with 17 strikeouts in a complete game shutout and added two hits and a run scored on offense for Red Oak. AJ Schmid drove in the only run of the game.
Cael Turner was the tough-luck loser with six innings of three-hit, one-run ball. He struck out three and walked just one. Kyle Strider had the only hit for Creston.
Atlantic 6 Denison-Schleswig 2
Easton O’Brien had two hits and scored a run behind solid pitching from Jayden Proehl (3 IP) and Carter Pellett (4 IP, 7 K). Pellett and Xavier Darrow posted one hit and one RBI each for the Trojans.
Jake Fink had a hit and an RBI, and he threw 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts to lead Denison-Schleswig. Jaxon Wessel posted one hit and on RBI, and Ryan Slechta and Lance Arkfeld had a hit and an RBI.
Lewis Central 4 St. Albert 2
Luke Woltmann had a hit and two RBI while Ty Thomson smashed a home run to lead the Lewis Central win. Brady Hetzel had a hit and two runs scored while Woltmann struck out three and gave up just two runs in seven innings on the mound.
Owen Marshall was 3-for-3 with an RBI and a run, and Brendan Monahan tripled in a run for St. Albert. Cole Pekny threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out three for the Falcons.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 10 Missouri Valley 0
Garrett Luett doubled, homered, drove in four and scored two runs for Underwood in the win. Luke Seidler pitched in two hits and two RBI, and Easton Robertson had a hit and two RBI of his own. Ryker Adair threw four innings, struck out four and gave up just two hits.
Eli Fouts led Missouri Valley with two hits.
Riverside 20 Audubon 10
Cole Jeppesen had four hits and four RBI, and Garrett Hough added three hits and four RBI for Riverside in the win. Gaven Hackett totaled three hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Grady Jeppesen had two hits, three RBI and two runs for the Bulldogs.
Evan Alt had two hits, one RBI and two runs, and Brody Schultes totaled two hits, three runs and an RBI for Audubon.
Treynor 5 Logan-Magnolia 4
Ethan Hill struck out nine in four innings, and Jaxon Schumacher, Holden Minahan and Brady Wallace all had doubles for Treynor.
Tri-Center 6 AHSTW 2
Tristin Gunderson and Michael Turner both had three hits, Cael Witt added two hits and an RBI and Carter Kunze doubled and drove in two for Tri-Center.
AHSTW’s Caleb Hatch tripled and drove in a run.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 5 Lenox 0
Logan Moyer threw a no-hitter and struck out nine for Bedford in the win. Tristen Cummings had a hit and two RBI, and Quentin King posted. A hit and scored twice.
Samson Adams had 11 strikeouts for Lenox.
Nodaway Valley 14 Southwest Valley 4
Jase Davidson went 4-for-5 with two doubles and three RBI, and Boston DeVault finished 3-for-3 with a double, a triple and five RBI for Nodaway Valley. Paul Berg totaled two singles and an RBI, and Dax Kintigh went 4 2/3 innings and struck out five.
Mount Ayr 10 East Union 8 — 8 inn
Jaixen Frost had two hits, two runs, two walks and an RBI, and Dyson Thompson pitched in two hits and an RBI for Mount Ayr. Rowan Sackett tallied two hits and three RBI of his own in the wild win.
Terrian Islas had two hits and an RBI, and Ronnie Brown posted two hits for East Union. Kameron Wethington also hit a solo home run for the Eagles.
Central Decatur 4 Southeast Warren 3
Dean Layton had a walk-off hit for Central Decatur. Kale Rockhold posted two hits and an RBI, and Landon McKillip worked all seven innings with six strikeouts for the Cardinals.
Ben Crall had a hit and scored twice for Southeast Warren in the loss. Tate Dierking struck out six in 5 1/3 innings, allowing three unearned runs on three hits.
Wayne at Martensdale-St. Marys
Nothing reported.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 5 LeMars 1
LeMars 7 Abraham Lincoln 5
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Thomas Jefferson 1
Easton Wheeler, Scott Kroll and Parker Lutgen all had two hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Tanner Kleene threw five innings and struck out two to get the win, allowing just one run on five hits.
Kyle Komor had two hits for Thomas Jefferson.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Thomas Jefferson 0
Brayden Kerr threw a five-inning no-hitter with four strikeouts and added two hits at the plate. Drake Van Meter had a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 6 Sioux City North 0
Sioux City North 1 Bishop Heelan Catholic 0
No stats reported.
Sioux City East 6 Sioux City West 0
Bohdy Colling threw six innings and struck out five for Sioux City East in the win. Blake Patino doubled and drove in four, and Cal Jepsen had two hits and scored three runs for the Black Raiders.
Michael Geary had two hits for Sioux City West.
Sioux City East 11 Sioux City West 0
Blake Patino had three hits, Brecken Schossow tripled and drove in three and Lincoln Colling had a hit, an RBI and a run for Sioux City East in the dominant win. Jax Theeler had 12 strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit in five innings on the mound.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 12 Melcher-Dallas 0
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 22 Moulton-Udell 3
Eli Christensen and Brody Hoefle had two hits and two runs each, and Landon Curtis hit a home run and drove in four for Ankeny Christian in the win. Braley Miller also had a hit and drove in two runs, and four different pitchers combined to strike out seven.
NON-CONFERENCE
ADM 5 Harlan 3
No stats reported.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Kuemper Catholic 6
Lance Clayburg hit a solo home run, Cal Heydon singled and had a two-run double and Parker Hays delivered a two-run single for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Heydon went the first 4 2/3 innings and struck out seven.
Koby Lampman had two hits and two RBI, and Josh Langel finished with two hits for Kuemper Catholic in the loss. Evan Loew totaled a double and two RBI of his own.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 16 Griswold 1
Alex Hansen had seven strikeouts and allowed just one run for Exira/EHK in the win.
Bode Wyman had a hit and a run scored, and Alex Nelson and Holden Jensen each had one hit for Griswold.
CAM 3 East Mills 1
Mason Crouse had two hits and an RBI for East Mills in the loss. Zach Thornburg threw the first 5 2/3 innings with six strikeouts.
Boyer Valley 5 IKM-Manning 3
Ben Ramsey, Zander Richards, Bryc Summerfield and Miles Nuzback all had one hit each for IKM-Manning in the loss. Reed Hinners went six innings for the Wolves on the mound.
Alta-Aurelia 3 Woodbine 2
Landon Bendngen had three hits at the plate and struck out six in five innings on the mound for Woodbine. Kylon Reisz added a hit, one RBI and two walks.
MISSOURI CLASS 3 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Portageville 8 West County 4
South Callaway 6 Elsberry 5
Licking 11 Stockton 1
Barstow 4 Lathrop 0
MISSOURI CLASS 4 STATE QUARTERFINALS
John Burroughs 4 Kennett 0
Fulton 12 St. Charles West 9
Springfield Catholic 2 Nevada 0
Excelsior Springs 7 Boonville 2