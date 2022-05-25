(KMAland) -- Platte Valley is moving to the state semifinals while Kuemper Catholic picked up a regular season win in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 5 Kingsley-Pierson/Woodbury Central 3
Logan Sibenaller went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs to lift Kuemper to the tight win. Benicio Lujano added two hits and scored once, and Cal Wanninger struck out nine in six innings to get the win.
West Monona 7 Riverside 6
Nate Messerschmidt had a hit and two RBI, and Rhett Bentley scored two runs to lead Riverside in the loss. Grady Jeppesen and Kaeden Pleas both had a hit and a run. Aiden Bell threw four innings and struck out three batters, and Jeppesen followed with five Ks in two frames.
MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE QUARTERFINALS
Platte Valley 4 North Shelby 2
Platte Valley advanced to a state semifinal behind a two-run seventh-inning rally. Justin Miller had two hits and three RBI, and Lane Weiderholt added two hits of his own behind Memphis Bliley, who threw seven innings, struck out nine and gave up two unearned runs on three hits.
Other Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinals
St. Elizabeth 14 Billings 0
Northeast (Cairo) 7 Northwest (Hughesville) 6
Oran 3 Norwood 1
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinals
Portageville 15 Greenville 0
Gainesville 2 Marionville 1
Russellville 3 Putnam County 2
Plattsburg 9 Windsor 0
Missouri Class 4 State Sectionals
Summit Christian Academy 4 Aurora 3
Marshall 7 Oak Grove 6
Excelsior Springs 6 Savannah 5