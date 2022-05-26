(KMAland) -- Clarinda, LC, Underwood, Treynor, Audubon, Tri-Center, Nodaway Valley, Woodbine, AL, SC East, Heelan & Twin Cedars picked up conference wins in KMAland baseball on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 7 Shenandoah 2
Cooper Neal had eight strikeouts and finished with five no-hit innings for Clarinda in the win.
Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 3
Aron Harrington had a hit and two RBI to lead Lewis Central. Luke Woltmann added a hit and two runs, and JC Dermody struck out eight in five innings to get the win.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 7 Missouri Valley 2
Garrett Luett threw three shutout innings, and Jack Vanfossan followed with four innings and eight strikeouts. Vanfossan had two hits and two RBI, Easton Eledge aded a hit and two RBI and Clayton Luett finished with two hits and an RBI.
Will Gutzmer topped Missouri Valley with two hits, and Eli Fouts finished with a hit, an RBI and a run. Cody Gilpin gave up just one earned run in four innings for the Big Reds.
Treynor 14 Logan-Magnolia 3
Jaxon Schumacher went 3-for-3 with a home run and three RBI for Treynor in the dominant win. Mason Yochum pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Holden Minahan and Payton Chapman added one hit and three RBI each. Charlie Schrage and Riley Bach combined to throw five innings and strike out eight for the Cardinals.
Kalab Kuhl posted three hits and two runs, and Wes Vana finished with two hits for Logan-Magnolia. Gage Shook also doubled and drove in two.
Audubon 10 Riverside 0
Audubon’s Gavin Smith threw five shutout innings, striking out eight batters and allowing just three hits. He also hit a home runs, doubled, drove in two and scored twice. Braden Wessel pitched in two hits and two runs, and Gavin Larsen posted one hit and two RBI for the Wheelers.
Grady Jeppesen, Rhett Bentley and Nathan Messerschmidt all had one hit each for teh Bulldogs. Kyler Rieken threw four innings in the loss.
Tri-Center 10 AHSTW 0
Sean McGee threw a six-inning gem with 13 strikeouts and no hits allowed to lead Tri-Center. Justice Weers had a triple among two hits and drove in a run, and Isaac Wohlhuter posted a double and two RBI. Alex Corrin also had two RBI and stole three bases.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 14 Southwest Valley 2
Nodaway Valley's Boston DeVault had a big game on the mound and at the plate. The standout junior threw five no-hit innings and went 2-for-3 with a home run, triple and three RBI. Caelen DeVault added two hits, including a double, and drov ein two, and Paul Berg and Elliot Cooney added two hits of their own for the Wolverines.
Blake Thomas threw 2 1/3 innings and struck out five for Southwest Valley.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 3 CAM 1
Cory Bantam struck out 11 and allowed just one run on three hits in 6 1/3 innings to lead Woodbine in the win. Carter Gruver led the Tigers offense with two hits and an RBI, and Landon Bendgen added a hit, an RBI and a run.
Joe Kauffman threw four innings and struck out eight for CAM in the defeat. Cade Ticknor doubled and drove in a run, and Colby Rich had a hit and a run scored for the Cougars offense.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 16 LeMars 4
Abraham Lincoln 8 LeMars 0
Abraham Lincoln had 33 hits in a doubleheader sweep to open the season.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 5 Sioux City West 3
Sioux City East 7 Sioux City West 3
Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Sioux City North
Bishop Heelan Catholic def. Sioux City North
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 5 Melcher-Dallas 2
Cole Metz led Melcher-Dallas with a hit and an RBI, and Logan Godfrey added a double in the defeat.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Seymour (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 6 ADM 5
Harlan scored six runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to take a 6-1 advantage before ADM answered with four in the seventh.
Kuemper Catholic 5 Coon Rapids-Bayard 4
Trevor Rial had two hits and two RBI, and Max Irlmeier finished with two hits for Kuemper Catholic in the win. Tate Bieret threw four shutout innings, allowing just three hits, to get the win. Logan Sibenaller tossed the final three frames and had six Ks.
Gabe Obert led Coon Rapids-Bayard with two hits, and Cal Heydon finished with two hits and an RBI.
Other Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at Griswold
Boyer Valley at IKM-Manning
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Valley Park 6 East Prairie 5
Lawson 6 Stockton 1
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Logan-Rogersville 12 Summit Christian Academy 2