(KMAland) -- Clarinda edged Glenwood, Red Oak kept winning, Lo-Ma rallied to beat Underwood, Treynor won in extras, Bedford knocked off SEW, Mason King threw a no-hitter and much more from the night in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 3 Glenwood 2
Creighton Tuzzio went 5 1/3 innings, struck out nine and gave up just one run for Clarinda in the win. Karsten Beckel came on to earn the save. Tadyn Brown had one hit and stole home to account for one of the Cardinals’ three runs.
Red Oak 10 Atlantic 4
Chase Roeder and AJ Schmid led Red Oak with three hits each while Dawson Bond and Braden Woods posted two apiece. Schmid went the first four innings with three strikeouts, and Brett Erickson followed with seven strikeouts in three one-hit innings.
Hudson McLaren had two hits, and Carter Pellett added a double and two RBI for Atlantic.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 9 Griswold 5
Jacob Martin had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Brody Holmes added two hits and two RBI for Stanton. Dylan Reynolds also had two hits, and Gavin Ford went three innings in relief to get the win.
Bode Wyman had two hits, two runs and an RBI, and Zane Johnson pitched in two hits, a run and an RBI of his own for Griswold. Cavyn Turner totaled a hit and scored twice, and Kolbe Klindt, Brayden Lockwood and Alex Nelson all drove in one run for the Tigers.
Sidney 5 East Mills 4
Gabe Johnson delivered the walk-off hit for Sidney in the win. Johnson also pitched five innings, and Seth Ettleman followed with two to earn the win.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Logan-Magnolia 6 Underwood 5
Logan-Magnolia scored five runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off with a win. The game-winning at bat was an error that scored two Panthers runs. Brodie Davis had two hits, drove in one and scored twice, and Kalab Kuhl had a hit and two RBI for Lo-Ma, which got seven strong innings from Wes Vana before Davis tossed the final two frames.
Garrett Luett doubled and scored, and Ryker Adair, Gus Bashore and Easton Robertson had a hit and an RBI for Underwood. Luett threw the first five innings, struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on three hits and a walk.
Tri-Center 15 IKM-Manning 8
Tri-Center’s Lincoln Thomas doubled and drove in three, Cael Corrin had two hits, including a double, and two RBI and Carter Kunze, Sean McGee and Cael Witt drove in two runs each. Isaac Wohlhuter had two hits and two walks of his own for the Trojans.
Zander Richards topped IKM-Manning with a hit, an RBI and two runs, and Bryc Summerfield tallied one hit and one RBI. Cooper Perdew walked twice and had an RBI for the Wolves.
AHSTW 11 Riverside 5
No stats reported.
Treynor 7 Audubon 6 — 8 inn
Jaxon Schumacher went 3-for-4 with five RBI and hit a home run in the top of the eighth inning to provide the difference for Treynor. Andrew Keller went 4 2/3 innings on the mound and struck out 10, and Loeck Helvie finished the game with seven strikeouts.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 10 Mount Ayr 1
Landon McKillip and Kalvin Brown had three hits each while Brown, Dean Layton and Lane Leeper all had two RBI each in the Central Decatur win. Jaxson Cornett struck out 12 in five innings to get the win.
Jaixen Frost had a hit and drove in one run for Mount Ayr.
Nodaway Valley 4 Wayne 0
Boston DeVault threw a complete game shutout with 12 strikeouts and only allowed two hits for Nodaway Valley. Jase Davidson had a triple among two hits and drove in a run, and Tyson Ross posted two singles for the Wolverines.
Lenox 16 East Union 1
Dawson Evans had two doubles among four hits, scored three times and drove in three runs for Lenox in the dominant win. Walon Cook pitched in a double among three hits and drove in three. Keigan Kitzman earned the win with two innings on the mound.
Bedford 4 Southeast Warren 2
Silas Walston and Micah Nally led the Bedford offense with two hits and an RBI apiece, and Tristen Cummings threw four innings with six strikeouts. Klemit Olney pitched the final three innings with six strikeouts and didn’t allow a hit.
Ben Crall topped Southeast Warren with a hit and an RBI, and Brody Crow threw all seven innings with eight strikeouts.
Martensdale-St. Marys 15 Southwest Valley 1
Southwest Valley’s Beau Johnston had an RBI hit, and Roman Keefe, Gavin Wetzel and Wyatt Mendenhall all had one hit apiece.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 11 Boyer Valley 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard’s Kolby Culbertson threw a gem with 13 strikeouts while Lance Clayburg doubled twice, singled and drove in two and Cal Heydon had two singles and an RBI. Parker Hays and Jace Baker both had two-run singles, and Jacob Estrada singled and drove in two.
West Harrison 12 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Mason King threw a no-hitter with 12 strikeouts and also hit ah one run and drove in two to lead the Hawkeyes. Koleson Evans added three hits and two RBI, and Walker Rife and Jason Barry had two RBI apiece.
Glidden-Ralston 4 Ar-We-Va 2
Jackson Sklenar doubled twice and Ethan Olberding had two hits and drove in a run for Glidden-Ralston in the tight win. Colby Wallace threw all seven innings and struck out 10 to get the victory.
Timothy Dose and Johnathan Riesselman both hit safely to lead Ar-We-Va. Wyatt Ragaller tossed five innings and struck out nine for the Rockets.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 7 Melcher-Dallas 0
Triton Gwinn and Caden Crawford combined on a complete game shutout, striking out 13 and allowing just four hits. Ty Hysell had two hits and scored twice, and Gavin Dixson had two runs scored in the win.
Trevor Hoch led Melcher-Dallas with two hits.
Moravia 3 Twin Cedars 2
Wyatt Throckmorton’s bunt single proved to be a walk-off winner for Moravia. Throckmorton also doubled and drove in two, and Jackson McDanel had two hits of his own for the Mohawks.
Twin Cedars’ Kasey Clark threw five innings and struck out four in the loss.
Ankeny Christian 20 Murray 2
Brody Hoefle went 4-for-5 with a double, five RBI and three runs, and Tyler Mahoney added three hits, two RBI and three runs for Ankeny Christian. Eli Christensen, Daniel Schoening and Matthew Welshhons also had two hits while Schoening drove in three and Landon Curtis, Christensen and Ethan Jacobs had two RBI each.
Caden Page had two hits, including a double, and Kace Patton had an RBI double for Murray in the defeat.
NON-CONFERENCE
Harlan 10 Bishop Heelan Catholic 7
Hayden Soma had two hits and two RBI, and Stephen Leinen added a hit and two RBI for Harlan in the win. Leinen tossed five innings and struck out five to get the win.
Heelan’s Jaron Bleeker went 4-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI and two runs, and Brady Baker posted two hits, an RBI and two runs. Raiden Ericson also had two hits for the Crusaders in the loss.
Denison-Schleswig 6 Maquoketa 5
Ty Fink and Wyatt Johnson had two hits each, and Lance Arkfeld added a hit and two RBI for Denison-Schleswig, which won in walk-off fashion. Cody Schulte threw 5 1/3 innings with two strikeouts, and Easton Emery was the winning pitcher with 1 2/3 innings on the mound.
Lewis Central 10 Urbandale 0
Logan Manz, Casey Clair, Ty Thomson and Payton Fort all had a hit and two RBI for Lewis Central in the dominant win. Jack Doolittle also had a hit and scored twice to back Brady Hetzel (4 IP, 3 K) and Eathan Achenbach (1 IP, 1 K).
Kingsley-Pierson 10 St. Albert 0
Owen Marshall had two hits and Brendan Monahan and Matthew Holiday also hit safely once for St. Albert in the loss.
Kuemper Catholic 6 Woodbury Central 5 — 8 inn
Carter Putney’s sacrifice fly in the bottom of the eighth inning was the difference for Kuemper in the walk-off win. Benicio Lujano had a single and two RBI, and Ethan Loew finished with one hit and one RBI. Logan Sibenaller tallied a hit and two runs, and Mason Knerl went six innings, struck out five and gave up just one run on three hits and two walks.
Sioux City North at Sioux Center
Nothing reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 Alta-Aurelia 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton exploded for eight runs in the bottom of the sixth on their way to the win. Will Larimer led the offense with three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Tylar Lutgen posted two hits, an RBI and a run. Scott Kroll tossed six innings, struck out five and gave up two runs on six hits.
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
Nothing reported.