(KMAalnd) -- LC edged Sioux City East, Nodaway Valley outscored Stanton, Mount Ayr edged Lenox & Shen, Underwood, Tri-Center, AWV and Melcher-Dallas were also winners in KMAland baseball action on Wednesday.
NC: St. Albert 11 Abraham Lincoln 8
Jaxson Lehnen went 3-for-4 with four RBI to lead St. Albert in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
NC: Lewis Central 3 Sioux City East 2
Britton Bond threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, allowing just one hit, before turning it over to Devin sailor and Bryce Wilcox to finish the win. Cael Malskeit had two hits, and Casey Clair and Luke Wortman each drove in a run.
NC: Nodaway Valley 13 Stanton 12
Nodaway Valley's Caelan DeVault delivered the winning walk-off hit to score Toby Bower. DeVault finished 4-for-4 with three RBI while Boston DeVault had triple and drove in three.
Carter Johnson had a double among two hits and drove in three, and Quentin Thornburg singled and doubled for Stanton. Colby Royal struck out seven in five innings for the Vikings.
NC: Tri-Center 15 Woodbine 0
Kaden McDermott led the Tri-Center offense with a home run among two hits and drove in six. Justice Weers chipped in a single, a double and four RBI of his own. Cael Corrin and Isaac Wohlhuter combined on the three-hit shutout with five strikeouts.
Caleb Wakehouse, Cody Brunow and Cameron Cline all had hits for Woodbine.
POI: Mount Ayr 5 Lenox 3
Jaydon Knight threw four innings, allowing no earned runs and striking out 12 for Mount Ayr in the win. Dawson Swank went the final three frames with five Ks.
Samson Adams had 10 strikeouts in 5 2/3 innings pitched for Lenox in the defeat. Cullen Wood added a hit, an RBI and a run scored to lead the Tigers offense.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 14 Glidden-Ralston 0
Conner Kirsch had two hits and drove in two at the plate and struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings on the mound to lead Ar-We-Va, which scored 14 runs in the fifth.
Kyler Eischeid had a hit for Glidden-Ralston. Ethan Olberding threw 4 1/3 and allowed just one earned run.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 11 Murray 7
Brycen Wookey had two hits, and Tivon Spurgeon and Blake Richman drove in two runs apiece for Murray in the loss.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Pride of Iowa Conference
Rolling Valley Conference
Boyer Valley at Coon Rapids-Bayard
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton at West Harrison
Bluegrass Conference
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 5 Missouri Valley 4
Underwood 22 Glenwood 20
Missouri Class 1 State Quarterfinal
Oran 11 Norwood 1
Green City 12 Pattonsburg 5
St. Elizabeth 14 Lockwood 0
Leyton 9 Wellsville-Middletown 8
Missouri Class 2 State Quarterfinal
Holcomb 19 Meadow Heights 0
East Buchanan 10 Lone Jack 3
Putnam County 4 Eugene 3
Missouri Class 3 State Sectional
Skyline 2 Strafford 1