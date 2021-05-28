(KMAland) -- Another big win for LC, Tri-Center bashes way to victory, Nodaway Valley takes down Lenox, Lamoni shutout Moravia, Woodbine edged Sidney and more from the Thursday in KMAland baseball action.
H-10: Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 2
Wyatt Schmitt struck out nine, and Clarinda scored seven runs between the fourth and fifth to pick up the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Creston 6 Red Oak 2
Gavin Shawler earned the complete game win for Creston, allowing just two unearned runs on six hits while striking out five. Cael Turner led the Panthers offense with a double and drove in two.
Red Oak’s Garrett Couse struck out six, and Dawson Bond threw 2 1/3 scoreless relief.Bond also had a hit, a run and an RBI.
H-10: Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 1
Aron Harrington struck out nine in six innings, allowing just one hit and one unearned run for Lewis Central. Casey Clair went deep and drove in two, and Cael Malskeit added a double among three hits and drove in one for the Titans.
Isaac Sherrill was the only player for St. Albert that hit safely.
NC: Woodbine 7 Sidney 5
Cody Brunow provided four innings of shutout relief, striking out eight and giving up just one hit for Woodbine. Caleb Wakehouse and Erik Gau led the offense with two hits each, and Cory Bantam drove in three.
NC: CAM 10 East Mills 0
Joe Kauffman struck out 13 in 4 2/3 innings to lead CAM in the win. and Spieker was a home run short of the cycle and drove in three, and Kauffman addd two hits and three runs. Colby Rich and Seth Hensley also had two hits and two RBI.
NC: Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14 Griswold 4
Colton Turner led Griswold with two hits, including a double, and drove in one.
WIC: AHSTW 7 Riverside 6
Nick Denning had two doubles and drove in two to lead the AHSTW offense. The freshman also threw 4 1/3 innings, struck out nine and gave up just three hits. Brayden Lund struck out four in 2 2/3 innings of relief to earn the win.
WIC: Tri-Center 22 IKM-Manning 0
Justice Weers and Mason Rohatsch had three hits each, including one home run apiece. Weers drove in six runs while Rohatsch also doubled and drove in three. Leyton Nelson went deep and had three RBI, and Ethan Alfers blasted a solo home run of his own. Nelson and Trent Kozeal combined on six strikeouts and the shutout.
Brody Blom had the only hit of the game for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 1
Tyler Boothby singled, doubled and drove in three for Underwood in the win. Blake Hall added two hits and two RBI, and Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan posted two hits and an RBI each. Tyler Boothby threw all seven innings and allowed one run on five hits with five strikeouts.
Logan-Magnolia’s Joe Hedger, Brody West, Jarett Armstrong, Ryder Harkleroad and Tru Melby all had one hit each.
NC: Missouri Valley 25 West Monona 1
Carson Wendt had three hits and five RBI, and Will Gutzmer added two hits and two RBI for the Big Reds in the rout. Cody Gilpin struck out six on the mound.
POI: Nodaway Valley 5 Lenox 1
Caelen DeVault threw six innings and struck out 14 while allowing just one hit for Nodaway Valley. Boston DeVault chipped in two hits and two RBI, and Mason Mather had two hits for the Wolverines.
POI: Southeast Warren 11 East Union 1
Mason Merfeld went 3-for-4 with four RBI while Tanner Dierking and Jeffrey Oakley drove in two runs each on one hit apiece for Southeast Warren. Cade Nelson struck out 11 and allowed just one hit and one unearned run in five innings.
Wyatt Carlson had the only hit for East Union and scored the team’s only run.
POI: Central Decatur 6 Wayne 5
Central Decatur tallied the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning to make up the difference.
Wayne’s R.C. Hicks had two hits, an RBI and two runs scored in the win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)
Shane Sanderson had a pair of doubles and drove in two, and Sean Schaefer had two hits and an RBI for Bishop Heelan in the wild win.
MRC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)
Brayden Pratt had a three-hit, three-RBI, four-run game for Bishop Heelan in the win. Shane Sanderson added two hits, including a triple, and drove in four. Jackson Freebern tallied three hits and two RBI, and Sean Schaefer, Ian Gill and Brett Sitzmann also had two-hit games.
MRC: Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
Cael Boever had 12 strikeouts and allowed just two hits in a complete game on the mound for East. Cam Riemer and Boever had doubles in the win.
MRC: Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3 (Game 2)
Cam Riemer singled, tripled and drove in two, and Aiden Haukap added two hits and two RBI in the win for the Black Raiders. Terrick Thompson tallied a double and three RBI.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 11 Twin Cedars 6
Melcher-Dallas had a 10-run fourth inning to roll to the victory.
Dallas Smith led Twin Cedars with two hits and an RBI, and Chase Rozenboom added two hits and an RBI of his own. Nathan Smith struck out seven in three innings.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 2 Mormon Trail 0
Keenan Jacobs struck out seven and allowed just one hit in six shutout innings for Ankeny Christian. Malachi Johnson nabbed the save in relief and had three hits to lead the offense.
Gabe Stripe had five strikeouts and gave up just two runs in 6 2/3 innings to take the tough luck loss. Wrigley Shanks and Triton Gwinn had one hit each for the Saints.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 9 Shenandoah 2
Creston 6 Red Oak 2
Lewis Central 6 St. Albert 1
Atlantic at Denison-Schleswig PPD
Western Iowa Conference
AHSTW 7 Riverside 6
Tri-Center 22 IKM-Manning 0
Treynor at Audubon PPD
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Nodaway Valley 5 Lenox 1
Bedford at Southwest Valley
Southeast Warren 11 East Union 1
Central Decatur 6 Wayne 5
Missouri River Conference
LeMars 13 Abraham Lincoln 1 (Game 1)
LeMars 8 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton at Thomas Jefferson (DH) PPD
Bishop Heelan Catholic 10 Sioux City North 9 (Game 1)
Bishop Heelan Catholic 18 Sioux City North 3 (Game 2)
Sioux City East 3 Sioux City West 2 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 15 Sioux City West 3 (Game 2)
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 5 Moravia 0
Melcher-Dallas 11 Twin Cedars 6
Ankeny Christian 2 Mormon Trail 0
Seymour at Moulton-Udell
Orient-Macksburg at Murray PPD
Non-Conference
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 14 Griswold 4
Woodbine 7 Sidney 5
CAM 10 East Mills 0
Missouri Valley 25 West Monona 1
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinal
Elsberry 6 Father Tolton Regional Catholic 4