(KMAland) -- Thomas Jefferson won a rematch of the 1953 state championship game in Rippey while Denison-Schleswig was also a winner to highlight KMAland baseball on Saturday.
NON-CONFERENCE
Denison-Schleswig 13 Alburnett 9
No stats reported.
Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 0
Southeast Polk 5 Abraham Lincoln 1
No stats reported.
Thomas Jefferson 12 Union 5
In a rematch (of sorts) of the 1953 championship when Thomas Jefferson beat Dysart, the Yellow Jackets won again in Rippey. Garrett Denman had two hits and three RBI, and Tyler Huey, Nate Anderson, Peyton Steinspring, Kyle Komor and Jordan Steinspring all added two hits apiece. Aaron Grell went six innings and struck out nine to get the win.
Van Buren 9 Moravia 3 (Davis County Classic)
No stats reported.
Davis County 7 Moravia 4 (Davis County Classic)
Wyatt Throckmorton had a hit and two RBI, and Shane Helmick added one hit and one RBI for Moravia in the loss. Gage Hanes threw 3 1/3 innings for the Mohawks.
Lynnville-Sully 7 Ankeny Christian 2
Daniel Schoening had two hits and Landon Curtis doubled for Ankeny Christian in the loss.