(KMAland) -- Quentin Thornburg, Justice Weers, Mason Boothby, Caelen DeVault, Kaeden Pleas, Gavin Kelley, Brycen Wookey and Kayden Anderson were among the many KMAland baseball players that shined in wins for their teams on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Creston 12 Red Oak 6
Gannon Greenwalt and Avery Fuller plated three runs apiece on two and three hits apiece while Cael Turner had three hits and drove in a run. Kyle Strider, Sam Henry and Dylan Hoepker each doubled while McCoy Haines, Dylan Calvin and Weston Tripp stole two bases each. And Turner struck out 10 on four hits and three walks in 4 2/3 innings.
Landon Couse drove in two runs for Red Oak while AJ Schmid and Adam Baier doubled. Schmid and Baier had three hits while Brett Erickson finished with two smacks, and Dawson Bond struck out seven on nine hits and seven earned runs in the loss.
Corner Conference
Sidney 16 East Mills 4
Jacob Hobbie had a monster night with four hits and five RBI while Gabe Johnson took the win on the mound, and Garett Phillips struck out nine in relief effort for the Cowboys.
Stanton 8 Griswold 5
Quentin Thornburg did a little bit of everything for Stanton with 10 strikeouts on one hit in five innings while also managing two smacks at the dish. Devon Taylor had a two RBI single and scored once while Gavin Ford belted an RBI double and Carter Johnson doubled.
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 14 IKM-Manning 4
Justice Weers blasted a two-run homer in Tri-Center’s dominant win. Weers totaled three RBI on the night while Sean McGee also played a hand in driving in three runs. Alex Corrin tripled, drew two walks and had one RBI. Cael Corrin and Isaac Wohlhuter combined for seven strikeouts.
Cooper Perdew and Reed Hinners had one hit and one RBI while Treyton Barry got on base with a hit.
Underwood 4 Logan-Magnolia 1
Mason Boothby managed three singles and drove in two runs while eighth-grader Garrett Luett doubled and drove in a run, and Jack Vanfossan had three hits.
Boothby and Vanfossan were also nifty on the basepaths with three stolen bags each, and Boothby hrew six innings with 10 strikeouts on one hit.
Treynor 8 Audubon 3
Mason Yochum and Charlie Schrage had two hits and two RBI each while Brady Wallace and Ryan Bach drove in one each on two and one hit, respectively. Grady McKern scored twice for the Cardinals, and Bach stole two bases.
Kaden Snyder got the dub on the bump after striking out three on two earned runs and no hits in two innings. Holden Minahan tossed three innings with eight strikeouts on three hits and one earned run.
Gavin Larsen, Cooper Nielsen and Jay Remsburg plated runs for Audubon in the loss while Larsen and Carson Meaike each struck out two batters apiece.
Riverside 11 AHSTW 6
Nathan Messerschmidt and Kaeden Pleas each scratched four runs across, and Messerschmidt doubled.
Grady Jeppesen, Aiden Bell and Aaron Smith-Haven also drove in runs for Riverside, and Smith-Haven doubled. Pleas tossed 5 1/3 stout innings with five strikeouts, eight hits and four earned runs.
Nick Denning had two hits, doubled and struck out eight on the bump while Brayden Lund had two hits and scored three times.
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 8 Central Decatur 1
Tyler Martin went 2-for-3 with a home run and two RBI while Ryce Reynolds had a 2-for-4 showing at the dish. Jaixen Frost, Riley Stark and Drew Ehlen also managed hits in the conference win, and Jaydon Knight struck out nine on two hits in 4 2/3 innings while Frost fanned seven on one hit in 2 1/3 innings of duty.
Southeast Warren 17 Bedford 5
Logan Bucher had three RBI off a single and a double while Noah Johnson and Micah Nally each scratched in runs. Bucher and Shay Purdy scored twice, and Johnson struck out four in three innings.
Lenox 4 East Union 1
Caeden David went 1-for-3 with a run scored and an RBI while Dawson Evans also had a hit. Trenton Beck accrued the win after striking out nine in four innings, and David fanned seven in three-innings of no-hit pitching.
Seth Hudson threw 4 2/3 innings with 10 strikeouts, two hits and four walks while Wyatt Carlson muscled one hit and stole two bases, and Kameron Wethington had a double for East Union. .
Martensdale-St. Marys 3 Southwest Valley 2
Owen Wilkinson led Southwest Valley with two singles and one RBI while Ethan Bruce also pushed in a run. Robbie Barnes doubled and score a run, and Dalton Calkins threw six innings for the Timberwolves with one strikeout while allowing seven hits and two earned runs.
Nodaway Valley 2 Wayne 0
Nodaway Valley’s Caelen DeVault struck out 14 on two hits and three walks in seven innings. DeVault helped his own cause with three hits, an RBI and a triple. Boston DeVault had two hits, including a double, and Tyson Ross managed a hit.
Strait Jacobsen struck out eight on one earned run while also adding a hit. Kenton Prunty and Rayce Snyder also squeezed hits for the Falcons.
Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 5 Ar-We-Va 4
Glidden-Ralston posted four runs in the sixth inning en route to the win.
Jonathan Bergmeier doubled and drove in a run while Mark Lensch and John Whitver also had one RBI for the Wildcats. Jackson Sklenar and Ethan Olberding snagged two bags and each scored a run while Lensch and Whitver combined to strikeout seven on the mound, and Lensch earned the win.
Timothy Dose had three hits and two RBI for Ar-We-Va while Conner Kirsch and Blayne Smith had one RBI each, and Will Ragaller doubled twice. Cooper Kock also managed a double. Ragaller took the tough-luck loss despite striking out 17 batters and allowing no hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Boyer Valley 0
Gabe Obert had a pair of doubles while driving in three, and Cal Heydon had two hits, doubled and mounted three RBI. Easton Hays doubled, and Jacob Estrada smacked a solo home run.
Exira-EHK 3 West Harrison 1
Mason King tripled, and Sage Evans drove in West Harrison’s only run, which was scored by King.
Mason McIntosh tossed six stellar innings with nine strikeouts on two hits and one earned run in the tough-luck loss for West Harrison.
Woodbine 19 Whiting 2
Woodbine’s offense totaled 17 hits, led by three apiece from Gavin Kelley and Cody Dickinson. Kelley doubled and drove in three while Xander Johnson and Cory Bantam had two smacks and one RBI apiece. Kelley got the win on the mound after giving up four hits and two runs while striking out four in five innings.
Nolan Porter led Whiting with a 2-for-3 outing while Jack McCune, Ethan Bell, Jacob Wells sand Berkley Paul had one knock each.
Bluegrass Conference
Moravia 15 Melcher-Dallas 4
Logan Godfrey, Cole Metz, Tristan Bennet and Trevor Rabb each pushed in runs in the loss for Melcher-Dallas while Godfrey and Metz doubled.
Mormon Trail 5 Lamoni 4
Gabe Stripe and Triton Gwinn had two hits apiece while Gwinn doubled and plated a run. Remington Newton was responsible for two RBI and doubled. Stripe was the winning pitcher after striking out six and walking four on three hits and two earned runs in four innings.
Braedon Boswell had two RBI and doubled for Lamoni while Kade Nowlin doubled and drove in one run. Landon McKilip led Lamoni’s pitching efforts with three strikeouts on four hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Murray 7 Seymour 0
Brycen Wookey earned the win on the mound and launched a solo home run in the Mustangs’ shutout victory.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Ankeny Christian 26 Moulton-Udell 7
Non-Conference
Urbandale 7 Lewis Central 5
Luke Woltmann doubled as one of his two hits and sent in three runs while Payton Fort had two hits and drove in a run, and Aron Harrington sent one run in. Harrington also struck out three while in 1 2/3 innings on the hill.
Glenwood 12 Thomas Jefferson 2
Kayden Anderson set the tone for Glenwood’s dominant win with a two-run dinger in the first inning.
Anderson also doubled and finished the night with RBI. Austin and Trent Patton had doubles. Risto Lappala and Jayme Fritts pieced together a strong showing for Glenwood. Lappala tossed three innings of shutout out action while Fritts struck out four in two scoreless innings.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Harlan 0
Ian Gill had three hits, scored twice, drove in three runs and doubled while Jackson Freebern and Brady Baker posted two knocks each. Baker, Sanderson, Luke O’Hern and Eli Otten joined Gill with doubles, and Sanderson finished the night with two hits and two runs scored.
Kaleb Gengler tossed five innings of no-hit action for the Crusaders with 11 strikeouts and one walk.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Kingsley-Pierson 6 St. Albert 4
Sioux City East 10 Fort Dodge 2
Clinton 11 Sioux City East 3
West Delaware 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 3
Sioux City West 13 Storm Lake 8
Sioux City North 7 Sioux Center 2