(KMAland) -- Shenandoah rallied to walk-off Mount Ayr while Denison-Schleswig, AL and Sergeant Bluff-Luton were also in action on Saturday in KMAland baseball.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 6 Mount Ayr 5
Shenandoah scored four in the bottom of the seventh to grab a walk-off win on a bases-loaded Hunter Dukes walk. Jade Spangler threw five innings, struck out four and gave up five unearned runs. Logan Dickerson tallied two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Michael Reed posted one hit and two RBI.
Jaixen Frost went 3-for-4 with an RBI and a run, and Cody Larson had two hits and a run scored for the Raiders. Jace Grose threw four innings, striking out six and giving up just one unearned run on three hits.
Southeast Polk 7 Abraham Lincoln 3
Gabe Daniels smacked a two-run home run while Braydon Lincoln had an RBI hit of his own for AL.
Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 4
Aidan Martin had two doubles and an RBI, and Joey Podraza hit a solo home run for Abraham Lincoln. Braden LaSale added a hit and a run, and Griff Rardin also hit safely.
Wahlert Catholic 9 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Sergeant Bluff-Luton managed just one hit, as Easton Wheeler finished 1-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored. Tylar Lutgen also drove in a run for the Warriors.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Saint Ansgar 2 Denison-Schleswig 0
Saint Angsar 18 Denison-Schleswig 1
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Festus 12 Lutheran South 2
Willard 2 Helias Catholic 1
Ft. Zumwalt East 7 Parkway Central 4
Platte County 11 Webb City 7
Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals
Lindbergh 10 Marquette 2
Blue Springs South 4 Kickapoo 3
Francis Howell 3 Francis Howell Central 1
Liberty North 7 Raymore-Peculiar 6