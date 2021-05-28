(KMAland) -- East Mills and Sidney won in the Corner, Mo Valley, T-C & Underwood took WIC wins, Mount Ayr & Lenox earned Ws in the POI, CAM edged West Harrison in the RVC and more from Friday in KMAland baseball.
NC: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 St. Albert 5
Aidan Sieperda homered and picked up the win on the mound for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
NC: Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Harlan 1
Jaron Bleeker struck out seven in 5 2/3 innings to lead Heelan in the victory. Sean Schaefer and Kaleb Gengler drove in one run each to lead the Crusaders offense.
Harlan’s Luke Musich had a hit and an RBI, and Ben Muenchrath pitched in two hits. Franz Reisz struck out four and gave up one earned run on three hits in five innings.
NC: Creston 11 Nodaway Valley 3
Evan Bruce hit two home runs and Cael Turner went deep for Creston in the win.
CORNER: East Mills 9 Griswold 6
Jack Anderson pounded out three hits and drove in a run to lead East Mills in the high-scoring win. Zach Thornburg added a two-run single, and Jackson Wray struck out 13 in a complete game effort.
CORNER: Sidney 9 Fremont-Mills 0
Leighton Whipple threw six shutout innings and struck out eight for Sidney in the win. Brydon Huntley had two hits and two RBI to lead the Cowboys offense.
Kyler Owen had eight strikeouts in four innings for Fremont-Mills.
WIC: Missouri Valley 3 IKM-Manning 2
Alec Fichter had 13 strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings for Missouri Valley while Gage Clausen finished with six Ks in 2 1/3. Will Gutzmer had the go-ahead and game-winning RBI.
Max Nielsen struck out 11 in six three-hit innings for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Tri-Center 14 Riverside 2
Ethan Alfers led Tri-Center with a 4-for-4 night that included a home run, a double and five RBI. Mason Rohatsch added a double among three hits and two RBI, and Justice Weers was 2-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Kaden McDermott and Sean McGee combined on a five-hitter with five strikeouts and zero walks.
Eddie Vlcek led Riverside with two hits.
WIC: Treynor 10 AHSTW 7
Treynor scored the first nine runs, and Jaxon Schumacher and Brady Coffman combined to strike out 14 for the Cardinals in the win. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
WIC: Underwood 11 Audubon 1
Underwood struck for four in the first and scored in all but the third inning the rest of the way in a dominant win.
Cooper Nielsen had the only hit and drove in the only run for Audubon.
POI: Mount Ayr 16 Bedford 1
Jace Grose threw 3 2/3 innings of one-hit ball and added a three-run home run at the plate for Mount Ayr. Erik Trujillo and Adler Shay had three hits each, and Jaixen Frost pitched in two hits of his own.
Logan Bucher and Silas Walston had one hit each, and Tristen Cummings drove in a run for the Bulldogs.
POI: Lenox 12 Southwest Valley 2
Trenton Beck had two hits, two runs and an RBI to lead the Lenox offense. Keigan Kitzman added a triple, an RBI and two runs scored. Keegan Christensen was the winning pitcher with six strikeouts and one earned run allowed in five innings for the Tigers.
POI: East Union 12 Wayne 2
East Union pulled away with a six-run fifth inning to pick up the win.
Tysn Fogle had two hits, and Grayson Spencer added a single and two runs scored for Wayne in the loss.
NC: Interstate 35 7 Southeast Warren 3
Tanner Dierking had a hit and RBI for Southeast Warren in the defeat. Tate Dierking also hit safely, and Mason Merfeld scored a pair of runs. Brock Manser had six strikeouts in 3 1/3 innings of relief.
RVC: CAM 6 West Harrison 5
Lane Spieker and Colby Rich combined to strike out nine and allow just three hits for CAM. Joe Kauffman had two hits and scored twice, and Rich drove in two for the Cougars offense.
RVC: Woodbine 15 Whiting 0
Landon Bendgen threw a four-inning no-hitter with six strikeouts and just one walk. He also went 2-for-3 at the plate while Cory Bantam added two doubles and two RBI for the Tigers. Kael Smith added two hits and an RBI, and Gavin Kelley tripled and drove in two.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Josh Ramirez had a two-run double and a solo home run to lead a 13-hit attack for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Easton Hays, Aaron McAlister and Gabe Obert added two hits apiece with McAlister going deep. Preston McAlister chipped in a two-run single behind Quentin Culbertson and Lance Clayburg, who combined to strikeout eight and allow just two hits.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Gabe Worsham had three hits to lead five players with multiple hits in an Ankeny Christian win. Logan Fincham and Matthew Welshhons combined on a two-hit shutout.
BLUE: Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Devin Arkema threw a complete game with 13 strikeouts to lead Twin Cedars. Dallas Clark added two hits, three RBI and five stolen bases, and Brett Sedlock and Kade Dunkin had three hits each.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
East Mills 9 Griswold 6
Sidney 9 Fremont-Mills 0
Western Iowa Conference
Missouri Valley 3 IKM-Manning 2
Tri-Center 14 Riverside 2
Treynor 10 AHSTW 7
Underwood 11 Audubon 1
Pride of Iowa Conference
Mount Ayr 16 Bedford 1
Lenox 12 Southwest Valley 2
Martensdale-St. Marys 14 Central Decatur 1
East Union 12 Wayne 2
Rolling Valley Conference
Coon Rapids-Bayard 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
CAM 6 West Harrison 5
Boyer Valley Glidden-Ralston
Woodbine 15 Whiting 0
Bluegrass Conference
Ankeny Christian 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Lamoni 12 Mormon Trail 2
Twin Cedars 10 Orient-Macksburg 0
Moravia 11 Melcher-Dallas 1
Murray at Seymour PPD
Non-Conference
Glenwood at Thomas Jefferson
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Harlan 1
Creston 11 Nodaway Valley 3
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 9 St. Albert 5
Denison-Schleswig 13 OABCIG 4
Interstate 35 7 Southeast Warren 3
Storm Lake at Sioux City West
Class 2 State Quarterfinal
Marionville 2 Gainesville 0
Missouri Class 3 State Quarterfinals
Jefferson (Festus) 9 Kelly 4
St. Pius X 14 Warsaw 2
Linn 15 Skyline 3
Missouri Class 4 State Quarterfinals
Kennett 2 Priory 1
Lafayette 6 Summit Christian Academy 4
Blair Oaks 9 St. Charles West 0
Hollister 6 Springfield Catholic 5