(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and St. Albert cruised to wins on Saturday. 

View the full KMAland baseball rundown below.

NC: Mount Ayr 6 Shenandoah 0 

Jaixen Frost pitched five innings, only giving up two hits with seven strikeouts for the win. Frost also contributed a 2-run home run and Briar Knapp added a solo home run. Jaydon Knight and Dawson Swank had two hits each.

NC: Ankeny Christian 3 Lynnville-Sully 2

Malachi Johnson struck out 15 on three hits while only allowing two earned runs. 

KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (5/29)

Mount Ayr 6 Shenandoah 0 

St. Albert 15 Bedford 0 

Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 4

Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 7 

Ankeny Christian 3 Lynnville-Sully 2 

Logan-Magnolia Tournament 

Logan-Magnolia vs. Storm Lake

Sioux Central 7 Logan-Magnolia 4 

Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals 

Rockwood Summit 11 Festus 4 

Grain Valley 7 Smithville 3

Ft. Zumwalt South 5 Parkway Central 0 

Willard 3 Graveside 0 

Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals

Christian Brothers College 3 Lindbergh 2 

Liberty 5 Raymore-Peculiar 2

Ft. Zumwalt West 7 Francis Howell 6 

Jefferson City 1 Republic 0 

