(KMAland) -- Mount Ayr and St. Albert cruised to wins on Saturday.
View the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
NC: Mount Ayr 6 Shenandoah 0
Jaixen Frost pitched five innings, only giving up two hits with seven strikeouts for the win. Frost also contributed a 2-run home run and Briar Knapp added a solo home run. Jaydon Knight and Dawson Swank had two hits each.
NC: Ankeny Christian 3 Lynnville-Sully 2
Malachi Johnson struck out 15 on three hits while only allowing two earned runs.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (5/29)
Mount Ayr 6 Shenandoah 0
St. Albert 15 Bedford 0
Southeast Polk 14 Abraham Lincoln 4
Southeast Polk 9 Abraham Lincoln 7
Ankeny Christian 3 Lynnville-Sully 2
Logan-Magnolia Tournament
Logan-Magnolia vs. Storm Lake
Sioux Central 7 Logan-Magnolia 4
Missouri Class 5 State Quarterfinals
Rockwood Summit 11 Festus 4
Grain Valley 7 Smithville 3
Ft. Zumwalt South 5 Parkway Central 0
Willard 3 Graveside 0
Missouri Class 6 State Quarterfinals
Christian Brothers College 3 Lindbergh 2
Liberty 5 Raymore-Peculiar 2
Ft. Zumwalt West 7 Francis Howell 6
Jefferson City 1 Republic 0