(Ozark) -- Platte Valley rolled to an 8-0 win over Community in the Missouri Class 1 State Semifinals on Monday.

Memphis Bliley (2 IP), Wyatt Miller (2 IP), Brandon McQueen (2.1 IP) and Matt Jermain (0.2 IP) combined on a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts and just two walks.

Meanwhile, McQueen and Justin Miller topped the offense with three hits, and Alex Mattson, Jermain and Bliley posted two hits each. McQueen and Jermain drove in two runs apiece. 

Platte Valley advances to play St. Elizabeth — a 9-0 winner over Cooter — in the Class 1 state championship game on Tuesday at 1:00 PM.

Other Missouri State Tournament Scores 

Class 1 Semifinal: St. Elizabeth 9 Cooter 0

Class 2 Semifinal: Salisbury vs. Chaffee, 4:00 PM

Class 2 Semifinal: Maysville vs. Ash Grove, 7:00 PM

