(KMAland) -- Maryville, Nebraska City and North Nodaway were winners in Monday's KMAland baseball slate.
St. Joseph Christian 20 East Atchison 17
Cory Stevens homered and plated four runs. Cameron Oswald and Josh Smith had three RBIs each. Aaron Schlueter scored three hits and struck out six on the mound.
Maryville 12 Falls City 0
Connor Drake tossed five masterful, two-hit innings to guide the Spoofhounds to victory. Drake struck out seven and walked three. Cooper Loe plated two runs on two hits. Kade Wilmes, Spencer Scott, Trey Houchin and Adam Patton also mustered two hits each.
Nebraska City 7 Douglas County West 5
Cael Kreifel and Keston Holman drove in two runs each. Hayden Coyle and Bayler Poston each tallied two hits. Kreifel and Colton Snyder combined to strike out eight batters.
