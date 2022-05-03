(KMAland) -- East Atchison and Plattsmouth both dropped games in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Maysville 11 East Atchison 6 — 9 inn
Maysville scored three in the seventh and five in the ninth to rally for an extra-inning win over the Wolves.
Cameron Oswald homered, drove in a run and scored twice, and Owen DeRosier added two hits and two runs for East Atchison in the defeat. Oswald threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out three in a strong relief performance.
Platteview 8 Plattsmouth 4
Sam Campin and Gage Olsen had two hits each for Plattsmouth in the loss. Drew Iverson added a single and two RBI, and Evan Miller and Parker Aughenbaugh added one RBI each.