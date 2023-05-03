(KMAland) -- Platte Valley was dominant in a win over Rock Port while Savannah rolled to a win and Northeast Nodaway and East Atchison both took tough losses in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
Maysville 12 East Atchison 4
Cameron Oswald and Charlier Litherbury both had one hit and one RBI for East Atchison in the loss.
Platte Valley (MO) 11 Rock Port 1
Memphis Bliley threw three one-hit innings, allowing just one unearned run while striking out six for Platte Valley. Matt Jermain added two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Bliley tallied a hit and two RBI at the plate.
Rock Port’s Aidan Burke had the only hit of the game for Rock Port, which walked 10 Platte Valley batters.
North Platte 9 Northeast Nodaway 8
Drew Dack led Northeast Nodaway with two hits and four RBI, and Dylan McIntyre added two hits and two runs at the plate for the Bluejays. McIntyre tossed 5 2/3 innings and struck out seven.
Savannah 13 Bishop LeBlond 3
Landon Noland posted a double among two hits and drove in three runs while Sutton Snipes added two hits and two RBI. Ashton Kincaid and Ethan Dudeck also had two RBI, and Kincaid threw all five innings with 11 strikeouts to get the win.