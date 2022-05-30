(KMAland) -- Platte Valley lost in a Missouri Class 1 state semifinal while Melcher-Dallas picked up a Bluegrass Conference win in KMAland baseball on Monday.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 19 Seymour 5
MISSOURI CLASS 1 STATE SEMIFINALS
St. Elizabeth 10 Platte Valley 0
St. Elizabeth used a six-run fifth inning to blow open a tight game, taking advantage of eight Platte Valley errors. Platte Valley had just two hits in the contest, getting singles from Wyatt Miller and Justin Miller. Memphis Bliley struck out three and gave up six earned runs on five hits in five innings to take the loss.
Other Missouri Class 1 State Semifinal
Oran 6 Northeast (Cairo) 3
Missouri Class 2 State Semifinals
Portageville 6 Gainesville 0
Russellville 3 Plattsburg 2