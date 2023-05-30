(KMAland) -- Sweeps for St. Albert, LC, Glenwood & Harlan in the H10 & for East, LeMars & Heelan in the MRC + F-M, EM, Sidney, IKM-M, T-C, Underwood, Bedford, SEW, CD, Lenox, Woodbine, W. Harrison, Moulton-Udell & Moravia won conference games Tuesday in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 6 Shenandoah 4
Brendan Monahan had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Owen Marshall had two hits and two RBI for St. Albert in the win. Colton Brennan went the final three innings, struck out two and gave up just two hits.
Jade Spangler doubled and drove in three for Shenandoah. Dalton Athen posted two hits, including a double, and drove in one run. Seth Zwickel had a strong pitching performance with just one run allowed on three hits over 4 2/3 innings.
St. Albert 12 Shenandoah 0
Colton Brennan doubled twice among three hits, drove in two runs and scored twice for St. Albert. Matthew Holiday had two hits and two RBI, and Jaxson Lehnen posted two hits and drove in a run. Brendan Monahan also drove in two runs for the Falcons, which got five two-hit shutout innings and eight strikeouts from Owen Marshall.
Jade Spangler and Cole Scamman had one hit each for Shenandoah.
Atlantic 4 Clarinda 3
Clarinda 7 Atlantic 6
No stats reported.
Lewis Central 16 Red Oak 3
Luke Woltmann went 2-for-4 with a double and four RBI, and Ty Thomson added two hits and two RBI for the Titans. Payton Fort also drove in two runs on one hit, and Brady Hetzel pitched in two hits and three runs. Jack Doolittle and Parker Heller posted two-hit games of their own behind T.J. Nettles (3 IP, 3 K) and Eathan Achenbach (2 IP, 3 K).
Chase Roeder, Landon Couse, Dawson Bond, Braden Woods, Adam Baier and Cale Hall all hit safely while Bond, Woods and Baier drove in one run each.
Lewis Central 14 Red Oak 0
Ty Thomson threw three no-hit innings and struck out seven, and Gaven Goldsberry had five strikeouts of his own in three innings for the Titans. Luke Woltmann doubled twice and drove in five while scoring two runs, and Logan Manz had a hit and two RBI.
Chase Roeder and Dawson Bond both had one hit for Red Oak.
Glenwood 18 Denison-Schleswig 4
Kayden Anderson had a monster game with a double among four hits, five RBI and three runs scored, and JD Colpitts, Risto Lappala and Briten Maxwell had three hits apiece. Jack Johnson posted two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Nolan Clark also had two hits. Lappala was the winning pitcher with eight strikeouts in four innings.
Ryan Slechta topped Denison-Schleswig with a hit and two RBI.
Glenwood 12 Denison-Schleswig 0
JD Colpitts cranked a home run, drove in four and scored twice, and Risto Lappala had two doubles, three RBI and two runs for Glenwood in the rout. Nolan Clark also had two hits and scored twice. Kayden Anderson threw the first four innings, struck out five and gave up just three hits.
Jake Fink, Jaxon Wessel and Cole Kastner all hit safely for Denison-Schleswig.
Harlan 8 Creston 7
Cael Goshorn delivered a walk-off hit for Harlan, driving in two runs in the bottom of the seventh with a single. Goshorn finished with two hits and three RBI, and Stephen Leinen went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double, two RBI and three runs scored. Matthew Sorfonden had two hits and two RBI, and Brock Lemrick pitched five strong innings of relief with six strikeouts.
Dylan Hoepker hit a grand slam home run to lead Creston, which also got two hits and two RBI from Kyle Strider. Hoepker pitched 4 1/3 innings for the Panthers.
Harlan 15 Creston 6
Cade Sears doubled, tripled, drove in three and scored twice, and Cael Goshorn posted another three hits with two RBI to lead Harlan. Matthew Sorfonden had two hits and three RBI, and Hayden Soma posted two hits, two walks and an RBI. Braydon Ernst went five innings and struck out four for the Cyclones.
Kyle Strider doubled among two hits, drove in one run and scored once to lead Creston. Quinten Fuller had three RBI at the plate.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 6 Stanton 1
Tyler Johnson struck out six in six innings, allowing one hit and one unearned run for Fremont-Mills. Brody Owen pitched in two hits and two runs, and Braden Turpin, Ike Lemonds and Rowen Howe all drove in one run for the Knights.
East Mills 15 Essex 0
Sylas Allen picked up the win and allowed just two hits for East Mills.
Sidney 14 Griswold 4
Michael Hensley doubled twice, tripled once and drove in two to lead Sidney in the win. Gabe Johnson also had three hits and three RBI, and Seth Ettleman totaled two hits and three RBI. Kolt Payne was the winning pitcher for the Cowboys.
Zane Johnson led Griswold with a home run, two runs, two RBI and two stolen bases while Bode Wyman and Nollan Smith had one hit and one run each. Alex Nelson hit a double and stole two bags, and Brayden Lockwood drove in a run and also had two stolen bases.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 2 Missouri Valley 0 — 8 inn
Reed Hinners threw 7 2/3 innings, struck out five and gave up just three hits and two walks for IKM-Manning, which scored two runs in the top of the eighth. Jace Starman had a hit and an RBI, and Bryc Summerfield posted a single and a run.
Missouri Valley’s Hayden Kocour had 11 strikeouts and gave up just one hit in seven innings of work. Kocour, Brayden Neill and Jackson Davis all had one hit each for the Big Reds.
Tri-Center 13 Riverside 0
Isaac Wohlhuter had two hits and three RBI, and Michael Turner blasted a solo home run among two hits and scored two runs. Sean McGee had a double and an RBI, and Wohlhuter, McGee and Carter Kunze combined on a three-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
Riverside’s Grady Jeppesen had two hits to lead the Bulldogs.
Underwood 11 Audubon 4
Ryker Adair doubled among three hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead the Underwood offense. Garrett Luett doubled twice, drove in two and scored two times, and Nick Hackett had two hits and two RBI for the Eagles, which used five different pitchers. Easton Robertson was ultimately the winning pitcher with 1 2/3 shutout frames.
Carter Wessel had two hits and three RBI for Audubon in the defeat.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Bedford 14 Southwest Valley 2
Silas Walston topped the Bedford offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Brody King had two hits, an RBI and two runs for the Bulldogs. Quentin King added a hit and two RBI. Brody King also pitched four innings, struck out two and gave up just one earned run on three hits.
Isaac Currin, Paul Douglas, Brody Crozier and Ethan Bruce all had one hit for Southwest Valley. Bruce pitched the first 3 1/3 innings for the Timberwolves.
Southeast Warren 7 East Union 1
Dalton Spear struck out eight and allowed just one run on three hits over five innings to lead Southeast Warren. Drake Steil had three hits and two RBI, and Trey Fisher smacked a home run and drove in three for the Warhawks.
Josh Lopez led East Union with three hits, and Ronnie Brown had a hit and an RBI. Seth Hudson struck out eight in six innings, allowing just two runs, for the Eagles.
Central Decatur 16 Wayne 1
Kale Rockhold went 2-for-4 with a home run, five RBI and two runs, and Spencer Smith and Lane Leeper both had three hits for Central Decatur in the win. Dean Layton posted two hits and two RBI, and Jaden Broich helped himself with two hits, two runs and an RBI. Broich tossed all five innings, allowing one unearned run on five hits while striking out six.
Kenton Prunty had two hits and drove in a run for Wayne in the loss.
Lenox 12 Mount Ayr 2
Carter Reed had eight strikeouts in four innings pitched for Lenox in the win. The Tigers offense got a home run among two hits from Keigan Kitzman, who scored twice, and Walon Cook added two hits and two runs. Gabe Funk drove in two runs, and Reed had a hit, a walk, an RBI and three runs scored. Samson Adams also tossed two innings and struck out six.
Tate Dugan hit a solo home run for Mount Ayr.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 15 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 0
Xander Johnson went 3-for-3 with five RBI, Gavin Kelley added two hits and two RBI and Kylon Reisz posted two hits and five RBI. Landon Bendgen picked up two hits, two walks and four runs, and Cody Dickinson had a hit and three stolen bags. Carter Gruver also threw the first four innings, struck out five and gave up just one hit.
Jameson Kilworth had one hit for Exira/EHK.
West Harrison 18 Glidden-Ralston 0
Mason McIntosh tossed a no-hitter while striking out eight to lead West Harrison. Walker Rife pitched in two hits, scored three runs and drove in four, and Koleson Evans scored three times. Mason King, Brady Melby and Sage Evans also had two RBI apiece for the Hawkeyes.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 5 Abraham Lincoln 2
Cal Jepsen led Sioux City East with two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Lincoln Colling drove in two runs to lead Sioux City East. Brecken Schossow and Bohdy Colling had two hits apiece, and Lincoln Colling threw five innings to get the win. Schossow tossed the final two innings for the save.
Owen Wilcoxen had three hits and an RBI for Abraham Lincoln. Aidan Martin added a hit, a walk and an RBI, and Bennett Olsen went six innings with three strikeouts for the Lynx.
Sioux City East 9 Abraham Lincoln 4
Lincoln Colling led the Sioux City East offense with four hits, two RBI and three runs, and Jax Theeler, Kelynn Jacobsen and Brecken Schossow all had two hits apiece. Schossow also drove in two runs, and Jacobsen and Cal Jepsen both scored two runs. Jacob Denker was the winning pitcher with five shutout innings, four strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Aidan Martin, Bennett Olsen and Cooper Smith all had one RBI for the Lynx. Jackson Dilts worked four innings for AL in the defeat.
LeMars 13 Thomas Jefferson 3
Evan Jalas was 3-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Brayden Dreckman, Carter Baumgartner, Tate Murphy and Trent Marienau all had two hits apiece for the Bulldogs. Marienau was the winning pitcher for the Bulldogs with six strikeouts in 4 2/3 innings.
Garrett Denman and Kendall Bell both had two hits for Thomas Jefferson.
LeMars 8 Thomas Jefferson 7
Ayden Hoag homered among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Evan Pratt added a hit and two RBI for LeMars in the win. Carter Baumgartner struck out nine in 3 2/3 innings to grab the win.
Thomas Jefferson’s Nate Anderson had two hits, an RBI, two walks and two runs scored to lead the offense. Grant Nuzum struck out eight in 5 1/3 innings.
Sioux City West at Sioux City North
Nothing reported.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Raiden Ericson threw 6 2/3 innings with five strikeouts and one earned run allowed to lead Heelan in the win. Brady Baker and Kaleb LaFavor both had two hits for the Crusaders.
Easton Wheeler topped the Sergeant Bluff-Luton offense with two hits, and Brayden Kerr and Drake Van Meter had a hit and an RBI each. Brody Blake had six innings pitched and six strikeouts.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Heelan finished the sweep behind Connor Sitzmann, who threw all seven innings, struck out three and gave up just one run on three hits. Carter Beck, Brady Baker and Sitzmann all drove in one run each.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Tylar Lutgen was the tough-luck loser with a six-inning complete game performance. Easton Wheeler had a hit and a run scored, and Lutgen drove in one run.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Trevor Hoch had three hits, drove in two and scored twice to lead Melcher-Dallas in the defeat. Reece Chiabotta added a hit and a run scored, and Mason Dejong drove in a run. Tristan Bennett went five innings for Melcher-Dallas, striking out eight.
Moravia 5 Mormon Trail 2
Shane Helmick went all seven innings, struck out 13 and gave up two unearned runs on three hits for Moravia in the win. Helmick also had two hits, drove in one and scored once, and Lincoln Albertson posted two hits and two RBI.
Jose Adkins had a hit and an RBI for Mormon Trail. Ty Hysell threw the first 3 2/3 innings for the Saints.
MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth 13 Platte Valley 3
A five-run third opened it up and a five-run sixth finished it for St. Elizabeth. Platte Valley’s Tucker Klamm had two hits, an RBI and a run scored, and Matt Jermain and Trevor Weir both had a hit and an RBI in the loss. Memphis Bliley struck out three in five innings.
Other Missouri State Tournament
Class 1 Third Place: Cooter 7 Community 0
Class 2 Championship: Ash Grove 13 Salisbury 3
Class 2 Third Place: Chaffee 1 Maysville 0