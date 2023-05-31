(KMAland) -- Red Oak edged Clarinda, Glenwood and LC handled their conference foes, Woodbine, Exira/EHK & CAM won in the RVC & Kuemper, Creston, St. Albert, Stanton, AHSTW, Treynor and Lenox were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
Check out the full Wednesday KMAland baseball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 11 Shenandoah 3
Jason Colpitts went 2-for-3 with a home run, a double and five RBI, and Nolan Clark added three hits, an RBI and two runs for Glenwood. Kayden Anderson, Risto Lappala and Evan Sorgel had two hits each of their own, and Jack Johnson and Lappala drove in two runs apiece. Brody Taylor struck out six in three innings for the Rams.
Joey O’Rourke had two hits and two RBI, and Cole Graham posted two hits and two runs for Shenandoah. Eli Cameron also had two hits for the Mustangs in the loss.
Red Oak 3 Clarinda 1
Dawson Bond struck out 10 and allowed just one run on three hits in a complete game effort for Red Oak. Chase Roeder, Bond and Brett Erickson all drove in one run on one hit to top the offense.
Caden Butt threw six strong innings for Clarinda in the loss. Butt struck out six and gave up just two earned runs. James McCall, Levi Wise and Karsten Beckel all had one hit for Clarinda.
Lewis Central 14 Harlan 4
Lewis Central scored nine in the fourth and five in the fifth to move their win streak to eight. Find the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Woodbine 15 Ar-We-Va 0
Gavin Kelley went 4-for-4 with two doubles and five RBI, and Carter Gruver had three hits and three RBI to lead the Woodbine offense. Landon Bendgen and Gavin Kelley combined on the shutout with seven strikeouts, and Xander Johnson posted two hits and two RBI. Gunner Wagner had two hits and one RBI, Bendgen had a hit and an RBI and Brody Pryor had two hits. Kylon Reisz (1 hit, 1 RBI) and Cody Dickinson (1 hit) also contributed to the Woodbine offense.
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 10 Glidden-Ralston 3
Jaiden Pettepier had two doubles and drove in three, and Trey Petersen added a hit, two RBI and two runs. Easton Nelson also had one hit and two RBI for the Spartans. Petersen was the winning pitcher with 11 strikeouts in six innings on the mound.
Jackson Sklenar had a double, two walks and an RBI, and Ethan Olberding tripled and drove in two for the Wildcats. John Whitver threw four innings and struck out four.
CAM 15 Boyer Valley 8
Ryan Bower went 3-for-3 with three walks and two RBI, and Collin Bower and Kegan Croghan also had three hits each for CAM in the win. The Cougars also had two-hit nights from Brody Paulsen, Chase Spieker, Brayden Chester and Makade Paulsen. Brody Paulsen and Jack Follmann both drove in two runs, and Spieker threw 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts. Lukas James went the final 2 1/3 frames with five strikeouts and just two hits allowed.
Cooper Petersen and Ethan Hanigan led Boyer Valley with two hits and two RBI each, and Owen Garside had two hits and a run scored in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Kuemper Catholic 3 Underwood 2
Logan Sibenaller struck out nine and gave up two runs on six hits in seven innings to get another one-run win for the Knights. Sibenaller had two hits and scored a run, and Max Irlmeier had one hit and an RBI for Kuemper.
Jack Vanfossan hit a solo home run for Underwood on offense. Gus Bashore had two hits, and Luke Seidler had a hit and an RBI. Mason Boothby struck out six in six innings for the Eagles.
Creston 10 Interstate 35 4
McCoy Haines, Tom Mikkelsen, Quinten Fuller and Tyler Riley all had two hits each while Cael Turner singled and drove in three for Creston in the dominant win. Milo Staver also had a double and drove in two, and Haines and Fuller scored two runs each. Kyle Strider threw six innings, struck out six and gave up just two earned runs on three hits to get the win.
St. Albert 13 Logan-Magnolia 4
Brendan Monahan had a big night with two hits, three RBI and three runs, and Jaxson Lehnen added three hits and three RBI for St. Albert. Owen Marshall and Cole Pekny also had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Cael Hobbs threw seven innings with nine strikeouts to get the win.
Evan Roden had a hit and an RBI, and Kalab Kuhl struck out five in 4 1/3 innings for the Panthers.
Stanton 6 IKM-Manning 1
Josh Martin threw four innings and struck out eight for Stanton in the win. Martin also had three hits, including two doubles and a home run, at the plate while driving in two and scoring twice. Jacob Martin, Dylan Reynolds and Max Yeager all added one hit apiece for the Vikings.
Ben Ramsey, Reed Hinners, Bryc Summerfield, Ross Kusel and Kasche Huehn all had one hit for IKM-Manning. Ramsey threw three innings and struck out four, and Zander Richards also had four strikeouts in 2 1/3 innings.
Stanton 4 IKM-Manning 1
Brody Holmes went four innings, allowing one run and zero hits to earn the win. Max Yeager tossed one inning to pick up the save. Josh Martin hit another home run, and Dylan Reynolds was 2-for-3. Jacob Martin and Gavin Ford added one double each.
AHSTW 19 East Mills 10
Brayden Lund had four hits, including a double, and drove in six runs for AHSTW. Nick Denning doubled three times, homered and drove in four, and Caleb Hatch had two doubles and a single. Blake Akers also had three hits and two RBI for the Vikings.
Treynor 8 Des Moines Christian 7
Charlie Schrage led Treynor with two hits, including a double, drove in three and scored twice, and Brady Wallace added two hits and a run. Brady Phelps doubled in two runs, and Holden Minahan had a hit and two RBI for the Cardinals. Ryan Bach was the winning pitcher with 3 2/3 innings on the mound, and Will Parrott threw the seventh inning to earn the save.
Southwest Valley at West Central Valley
Nothing reported.
Clarke 7 Central Decatur 6
Landon McKillip led Central Decatur with a hit, two RBI and two runs, and Kale Rockhold, Spencer Smith and Cannon Rivera also drove in one run each. Smith tossed 5 1/3 innings with five strikeouts in the defeat.
Lenox 13 Murray 0
Keigan Kitzman had three hits, two runs and two RBI, and Samson Adams added two doubles, three runs and two RBI for Lenox. Gabe Funk went all five innings, struck out four and earned the win with a complete game shutout.
Keegan Chew, Andrew Rowe, Nathaniel Rowe and Nolan Gannon all hit safely for Murray in the loss.
Madrid 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
No stats reported.
Earlham 6 Southeast Warren 3
Caden Carruthers and Tate Dierking both had a hit and an RBI for Southeast Warren in the loss. Ben Crall threw 5 2/3 innings in relief, striking out three and allowing just one earned run.
Ankeny 11 Ankeny Christian 1
Landon Nehring had a hit and drove in the only run of the game for Ankeny Christian. Eli Christensen, Brody Hoefle and Dylan Quick also had one hit each. Christensen went for three innings and gave up four earned runs for the Eagles.
Centerville at Moravia
Nothing reported.