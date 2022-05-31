(KMAland) -- SA, Clarinda, LC, Glenwood, Harlan, CAM, SC East & West and LeMars all won twice while Tri-Center, Woodbine and Mormon Trail claimed tight conference wins in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
St. Albert 7 Shenandoah 5
Brendan Monahan went 4-for-5 with an Rbi and two runs, and Cael Hobbs pitched in three hits sand a run. Jeremiah Sherrill had one hit and two RBI. Owen Marshall threw four innings and struck out nine for the Falcons.
Dalton Athen had two RBI, Gage Herron posted two hits and Camden Lorimor had one hit and two runs for Shenandoah. Logan Dickerson threw 5 1/3 innings, struck out three and gave up just two earned runs.
St. Albert 17 Shenandoah 5
St. Albert took advantage of 14 walks, scoring four in the first and second and nine in the third. Brendan Monahan, Daniel McGrath and DJ Weilage all had one hit and two RBI each for St. Albert. Monahan, Jeremiah Sherrill and Cael Hobbs scored three runs each.
Hunter Dukes had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Gage Herron added a two-hit game and drove in one run. Camden Lorimor tallied a hit and two RBI for the Mustangs.
Clarinda 5 Atlantic 0
Cooper Neal threw seven shutout innings, allowing just two hits and two walks. Cole Baumgart had two hits and scored a run, and James McCall delivered a two-run hit for the Cardinals.
Atlantic’s lonely hits came from Easton O’Brien and Carter Pellett.
Clarinda 11 Atlantic 0
The Cardinals scored three in the third, two in the fourth, one in the sixth and five in the seventh in the shutout win.
Ethan Sturm, Easton O’Brien and Jackson McLaren all had one hit for the Trojans.
Lewis Central 17 Red Oak 7
Lewis Central scored 10 runs in the first inning on their way to the win. Ty Thomson led the offensive attack with three hits and four RBI, and Aron Harrington added a double among three hits, drove in two and scored twice. Casey Clair added two hits and three RBI, and Britton Bond pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Red Oak’s Adam Baier and Braden Woods had one hit and two RBI each, and Chase Roeder added two hits and a run.
Lewis Central 9 Red Oak 0
Britton Bond and Devil Nailor combined on a four-hit shutout and 10 strikeouts for Lewis Central. Brady Hetzel had a hit and two RBI while Parker Heller and JC Dermody pitched in a hit and two runs each for Lewis Central in the shutout win.
Chase Roeder, Dawson Bond, Landon Couse and AJ Schmid had one hit each for Red Oak.
Glenwood 10 Denison-Schleswig 6
Jayme Fritts went 3-for-5 with a double, two RBI and two runs, and Kayden Anderson blasted a home run and drove in two for Glenwood.
Jake Fink led the way for Denison-Schleswig with two doubles, one single and four RBI. Trey Brotherton added three hits, and Hunter Emery posted two hits and two runs.
Glenwood 6 Denison-Schleswig 1
Austin Patton had three hits, two runs and an RBI, and Trent Patton posted a double among two hits with three RBI for Glenwood. Jason Colpitts added a solo home run behind Jayme Fritts (3 IP) and Risto Lappala (4 IP). The duo combined to give up two hits and struck out nine.
Jaxon Wessel had a double for Denison-Schleswig.
Harlan 10 Creston 4
Cade Sears tripled twice, drove in four and scored once, and Stephen Leinen added two hits and three RBI for Harlan in the win. Quinn Koesters pitched in two hits and threw the final two innings.
Creston’s Cael Turner had a hit and two RBI, and McCoy Haines and Dylan Hoepker also had run-scoring hits for the Panthers.
Harlan 5 Creston 1
Cade Sears was 3-for-4 with two doubles, an RBI and three runs for Harlan in the win. Teagon Kasperbauer threw five shutout innings and allowed just two hits while finishing with two hits and an RBI at the plate.
Jack Walter had a hit and an RBI for Creston, and Avery Fuller pitched in one hit and a run scored.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Sidney 12 Griswold 5
Garett Phillips had three hits while Brydon Huntley, Jacob Hobbie, Seth Ettleman and Nik Peters all pitched in two hits apiece for the Cowboys. Huntley and Hobbie scored three runs each.
Bode Wyman, Brayden Lockwood, Kamron Brownlee, Zane Johnson and Cash Turner all scored runs for Griswold in the loss. Lockman, Johnson and Calden Turner all hit safely.
Fremont-Mills 8 Stanton 1
Braden Turpin threw seven innings and struck out seven for Fremont-Mills in the win. Kyler Owen had three hits, drove in a run and scored twice to lead the Knights offense. Turpin added a double and scored three times.
Jacob Martin had a double among two hits for Stanton. Nolan Grebin chipped in a hit and scored once.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 11 Audubon 0
Jack Vanfossan threw a five-inning perfect game with nine strikeouts for Underwood. Easton Robertson led the offense with two hits, three RBI and two runs, and Easton Eledge added two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Eagles offense.
Gavin Smith threw four innings, struck out two and gave up just two earned runs for Audubon.
Treynor 7 AHSTW 2
Andrew Keller threw 3 2/3 innings with five strikeouts, and Loeck Helvie and Ethan Hill combined on 3 1/3 of shutout relief to lead Treynor in the win. Kaden Snyder posted a hit and two RBI, and Riley Bach had one hit, two runs and an RBI for the Cardinals on offense.
Nick Denning had a 3-for-4 night, and Brayden Lund finished with one hit for AHSTW.
Missouri Valley 5 IKM-Manning 2
Kadin Bonham had two hits and two runs, and Kevin Wilson added a hit and two RBI for Missouri Valley in the win. Hayden Kocour threw 4 2/3 innings, struck out nine and gave up just one earned run for the Big Reds.
Tri-Center 1 Riverside 0
Sean McGee and Isaac Wohlhuter combined on a one-hit shutout and struck out nine for Tri-Center in the win. Wohlhuter drove in the only run of the game on a bunt single, scoring Carter Kunze. Justice Weers, Alex Corrin and Cael Witt also hit safely for the Trojans.
Grady Jeppesen threw a gem for Riverside, allowing just the one run on four hits and four walks while striking out six. Dalton Smith had the only hit of the game for the Bulldogs.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Southwest Valley 7 Bedford 6
Blake Thomas threw 6 1/3 innings and struck out 11 for Southwest Valley in the win. Dalton Calkins and Ethan Bruce had two hits and an RBI each for the Timberwolves offense. Caleb Pearson drove in three runs, and Blake Thomas had a hit, scored twice and had one RBI.
Silas Walston had a hit, an RBI and a run for Bedford in the loss. Micah Nally added two RBI, and Tristen Cummings finished with a hit and two runs.
Mount Ayr 5 Lenox 1 — 9 inn
Cody Larson delivered a two-run double in the top of the ninth inning, and Ryce Reynolds posted a pair of hits for Mount Ayr. Jaydon Knight, Jace Grose and Jaixen Frost combined on a strong pitching effort. Frost struck out seven of the 10 batters he faced, including three straight with the bases full in the seventh.
Samson Adams and Caeden David had two hits each, including one double apiece, to lead the Lenox offense. Adams threw six innings, struck out six and allowed just one earned run on one hit.
Nodaway Valley 1 Martensdale-St. Marys 0 — 8 inn
Boston DeVault threw 7 1/3 innings and allowed just two hits while striking out nine. Matthew Weber threw the final two-thirds to get the win. DeVault had a hit and scored on a sacrifice fly by Jase Davidson to get the win.
Southeast Warren 17 East Union 7
Josh Lopez and Seth Hudson had three hits each for East Union in the defeat. Lopez drove in three, and Hudson had one RBI and two stolen bases. Wyatt Mariet pitched in two hits, two stolen bases and two runs for the Eagles.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 17 Wayne 11
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
West Harrison 24 Glidden-Ralston 6
Sage Evans had three hits, drove in three and scored three times to lead West Harrison in the dominant win. Brady Melby added two hits, scored three runs and drove in three runs of his own, and Koleson Evans and Mason King had three RBI each. King also scored three times for the Hawkeyes.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 15 Ar-We-Va 4
Preston McAlister, Lance Clayburg and Tanner Oswald combined to strike out 13 for Coon Rapids-Bayard in the victory. McAlister led the offense with three hits and three RBI, and Oswald had two doubles and four RBI. Easton Hays added a single, double and two RBI.
Woodbine 2 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 1
Woodbine scored two runs in the sixth and finished the game with just two hits, including an RBI single from Gavin Kelley. Cory Bantam added a double and scored once. Landon Bendgen tossed six innings and struck out eight, and Bantam finished it with a clean seventh, including two strikeouts.
Trey Petersen pitched well for the Spartans, striking out seven and giving up just two runs on two hits and two walks over six innings. Tyler Kingery, Dane Paulsen and Easton Nelson all had one hit apiece for Exira/EHK.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
CAM 13 Whiting 0
CAM 20 Whiting 1
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
LeMars 21 Thomas Jefferson 3
LeMars scored 10 runs in both the third and fourth innings in the win. Teagen Kasel and Evan Jalas had three hits, four RBI and two runs each, and Cal Eckstaine and Chase Peterson finished with two hits each. Peterson and Carter Baumgartner drove in two runs apiece, and Eckstaine, Trent Marienau and Brayden Dreckman scored three runs each.
Thomas Jefferson’s Nate Anderson had a hit and two RBI in the game.
LeMars 11 Thomas Jefferson 1
Evan Jalas had another big game with a double among three hits, drove in three and scored twice, and Teagon Kasel posted two hits and three runs. Trent Marina drove in two runs, and the Bulldogs took 12 walks. Marienau threw six innings, struck out five and gave up one run on four hits and four walks.
Tyler Huey had a hit, a walk and an RBI to lead Thomas Jefferson. Nate Anderson and Jacob Lesley added a hit for the Yellow Jackets.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 4
Sergeant Bluff-Luton scored six runs in the sixth inning to overcome a four-run deficit. Drake Van Meter hit a two-run home run, Bryce Click added two hits and two RBI and Cole Conlon tallied two hits and scored a run for the Warriors. Click threw all seven innings and struck out three to get the win.
Sean Schaefer was 2-for-4 with a solo home run and two runs for Heelan. Jackson Freebern added two hits and drove in one.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 3 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1
Heelan earned the split with a two-run rally in the seventh. Ian Gill had a home run among two hits and drove in two, and Sean Schaefer added two hits for the Crusaders. Nathan Lawler went all seven innings and gave up one unearned run on four hits while striking out two.
Aidan Sieperda was 2-for-2 with two walks and an RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Tylar Lutgen threw all seven innings with five strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.
Other Missouri River Conference
Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 3
Sioux City East 6 Abraham Lincoln 4
Sioux City West 6 Sioux City North 1
Sioux City West 9 Sioux City North 8 — 8 inn
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Mormon Trail 3 Melcher-Dallas 2
Remington Newton and Wrigley Shanks combined to strike out 15 Melcher-Dallas batters, giving up just three hits and two unearned runs. Triton Gwinn led the Saints offense with three hits and a run, and Gabe Stripe, Shanks and Ty Hysell had one RBI apiece.
Logan Godfrey finished with two hits and two runs, and Owen Suntken drove in two runs for Melcher-Dallas.
Moravia 17 Twin Cedars 2
Whatt Throckmorton and Jackson McDanel had one hit and two RBI each, and Carson Seals finished 2-for-3 with three runs and an RBI for Moravia int he dominant win. Gage Hanes threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out five to get the win.
Ankeny Christian 10 Murray 0
Eli Christensen hit a home run, doubled, drove in three and scored twice to lead Ankeny Christian in the win. Malachi Johnson added a two-hit game, and Daniel Schoening and Gabe Worsham both drove in two runs on one hit. Matthew Welshhons threw four innings, struck out three and gave up just three hits.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Moulton-Udell at Lamoni (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Seymour vs. Sigourney (MISSING)
MISSOURI STATE BASEBALL TOURNAMENT
Class 1 Consolation: Northeast (Cairo) 9 Platte Valley 3
Alex Mattson and Landon Weiderholt had two hits each for Platte Valley in the defeat. Trevor Weir, Weiderholt and Brandon McQueen all drove in one run each in the loss. Wyatt Miller went the first five innings, struck out two and allowed four earned runs.
Other Missouri State Baseball Tournament
Class 1 Championship: St. Elizabeth 9 Oran 2
Class 2 Consolation: Plattsburg 13 Gainesville 5
Class 2 Championship: Russellville 5 Portageville 3