(KMAland) -- Maryville scored all 14 of their runs in their final four at bats to pick up a dominant win over Chillicothe on Wednesday in KMAland baseball.
Maryville 14 Chillicothe 5
Maryville pounded out 11 hits and scored eight runs in the seventh inning in the dominant win. Canon Creason had two hits and three RBI, and Don Allen also added two hits and three RBI. Cooper Gastler pitched in two hits and scored three times. Peyton McCollum threw four innings and struck out six while Blake Katen tossed the final three shutout frames to earn the win.