(KMAland) -- In a tough night for KMAland baseball teams, Plattsmouth advanced in district play on Thursday.
Plattsburg 5 Rock Port 1
Aidan Burke drove in Rock Port’s only run, and Tayden Cook, Tyler Cook, Micah Makings and B Krutz all posted one hit each for the Blue Jays. Jarrett Hunter threw six innings and struck out six in the loss.
North Platte 16 South Holt 6
Kendall Noland had two hits and two RBI, Cole Medsker posted two hits and scored three times and Tylynn Prussman also had two hits and an RBI for South Holt in the loss.
Putnam County 7 Albany 1 (GRC Crossover)
Albany’s only hit of the game came from Michael Bourland, who scored on an RBI from Truman Runnels in the defeat.
South Harrison 9 King City 7 (GRC Crossover)
No stats reported.
Trenton 13 North Andrew 3 (GRC Crossover)
No stats reported.
St. Pius X 11 Maryville 3
Maryville scored all three of their runs in the first inning, as Blake Katen posted two hits and two RBI and Canon Creason and Cooper Gastler added two hits apiece for the Spoofhounds.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 1 FIRST ROUND
Bennington 4 Nebraska City 2
Trent Kingery and Zac Hawley both had hits and an RBI for Nebraska City in the loss. Keston Holman, Sloan Pelican and Colton Snyder also hit safely behind Cael Kreifel, who struck out seven in five innings.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 2 FIRST ROUND
Plattsmouth 14 Centennial 1
Plattsmouth used a nine-run second and five-run fourth to roll to the win. Drew Iverson doubled twice, drove in one run and scored three times, and TJ Fitzpatrick went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs. Gabe Villamonte had two hits, an RBI and a run, and Henry Lootnjer pitched in one hit and two runs. Villamonte and Gage Olsen combined on the pitching performance.
Other Nebraska Class C District 2 First Round
Lincoln Christian 2 Twin River 1
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 3 FIRST ROUND
Central City/Fullerton 11 Louisville-Weeping Water 1
Brennan DeMike had one hit and one RBI, and D Carlson, Chase Savage and L Kozeny all had one hit for Louisville-Weeping Water in the defeat.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 4 FIRST ROUND
Raymond Central 9 Auburn 7 — 9 inn
Auburn scored three runs in the seventh and another in the eighth to survive before Raymond Central put up two in the ninth. Travon Shaw led the Bulldogs offense with three hits while Austin Lavigne and Eli Albury had two hits apiece. Braden Gerdes struck out five in three innings, and Kellen Moody threw five innings with just one unearned run and one hit allowed.
Other Nebraska Class C District 4 First Round
Douglas County West 13 Thurston-Cuming County 3
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 5 FIRST ROUND
Platteview 7 Falls City 0
Falls City managed just three hits in the game, getting two from Orion Cattrell and one from Kyler Frederick.