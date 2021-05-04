(KMAland) -- Wins for South Holt, Maryville, Plattsmouth and Platte Valley in KMAland baseball action on Tuesday.
Maysville 8 East Atchison 7 — 8 inn
Cameron Oswald doubled, homered and drove in four to lead East Atchison in the tight loss. Carter Holecek, Braden Graves and Josh Smith all added two hits for the Wolves.
North Platte 17 North Andrew 2
Dawson Eychaner had two hits and an RBI for North Andrew in the defeat.
Maryville 7 Chillicothe 6 — 9 inn
Maryville walked off a winner in the ninth inning on a Chillicothe error. Kade Wilmes had two hits and three RBI while Caleb Kreizinger and Trey Houchin added two safeties of their own in the victory.
Plattsmouth 11 Platteview 1
Drew Iverson tripled and drove in three, and Trent Elshire and Adam Eggert had two hits each for Plattsmouth in the win. Clyde Hinton, Iverson, Elshire and Sam Campin combined to allow just three hits and strike out nine.
Platte Valley 10 Lincoln Christian 6
Carter Washburn, Hayden Lewis and Ethan Scheer all had two hits and an RBI for Platte Valley in the win. Cody Grauerholz added a hit and two RBI.
Hiawatha 6 Falls City 2
Jaxyn Strauss had two hits while Dalton Helmick and Cameron Schramm each drove in a run for Falls City.
