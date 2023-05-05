(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth secured their first state tournament trip in 81 years on Friday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
Albany 10 East Atchison 6
Kole Emerson had one hit and three RBI while Kemper Cline accounted for three hits, one RBI and scored three times. Braden Landuyt added two hits and one RBI, Jerrid Bunten had one hit, one RBI and scored one run, Chase Cline had one hit and drove in one run. Chase Cline also struck out four on three walks and one earned run in four innings. Cody Peery tossed three innings with two strikeouts.
River Dow had two hits, doubled and drove in two for East Atchison. Alex Erickson doubled and scored a run while Cam Oswald, Tatem Johnson, Luke Morey and Owen DeRosier each had one hit and one RBI. DeRosier, Johnson and Oswald also scored one run apiece. Erickson struck out two on three hits with two earned runs and two walks in four innings.
South Holt 17 DeKalb 0
South Holt’s offense produced 15 hits. Hayes Weller went 4-for-4 with a home run and four RBI. Kendall Noland also went deep as part of a day where he had three hits, drove in five runs and scored three times. Cade Kurtz had one hit, scored twice and plated two. Tylynn Prussman accounted for two hits, two runs scored and one RBI. Cole Medsker had two hits and scored three times, and Garrett Guyer doubled in the win. Noland was the winning pitcher. He allowed two walks and struck out four in three innings of no-hit action.
Platte Valley 15 North Andrew 0
Memphis Bliley had two hits, drove in two runs, doubled, tripled and scored three times. Trevor Weir had one hit, scored once and sent three runners in. Landon Wiederholt and Brandon McQueen each had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Matt Jermain plated two runs and scored twice, Alex Mattson had one hit and scored twice, Wyatt Miller had one hit, one RBI and scored once and Tucker Klamm added a knock and one run scored. McQueen tossed a gem, striking out eight on one hit with two walks in four innings.
Braxon Linville had North Andrew’s only hit.
East Buchanan 11 Northeast Nodaway 1
Northeast Nodaway had only three hits. Sawyer Thurman doubled and drove in a run while Dylan McIntyre and Boston Adwell also had hits. Brayden Stevens struck out three. Drew Dack allowed five hits, surrendered two earned runs and walked four with two strikeouts for Northeast Nodaway
Plattsburg 3 Maryville 2
Cooper Loe had two hits and scored a run while Canon Creason, Blake Katen and Boston Hageman also had hits. Adam Patton drove in a run for the Spoofhounds in the loss. Loe struck out five and walked three on three hits in two innings, but took the loss. Hageman struck out four batters and walked four in 3 2/3 innings.
NEBRASKA CLASS C DISTRICT 2 CHAMPIONSHIP
Plattsmouth 4 Lincoln Christian 0
Plattsmouth is state tournament bound for the first time since 1942. Drew Iverson was stellar on the bump with 13 strikeouts, only one hit and one walk in the complete-game gem. Iverson also had a hit and an RBI. Eli Horner had two hits, drove in a run and doubled while Gabe Villamonte sent in one run. Henry Lootnjer had two hits and scored twice for the Blue Devils.
NEBRASKA CLASS B DISTRICT 5 CHAMPIONSHIP
Beatrice 2 Platte Valley 0
Platte Valley managed only two hits in the loss. Those came from Dawson Thies and Logan Sobota. Thies struck out eight, allowed four hits and walked two in 6 2/3 innings.