(KMAland) -- It was a tough night for KMAland baseball teams with Rock Port, South Holt and Maryville all taking losses.
Check out the full Thursday rundown below.
Plattsburg 16 Rock Port 1
Rock Port had just three hits in the defeat, getting one each from Corbyn Jakub, Ozey Hurst and Colten Stevens.
North Platte 4 South Holt 1
Kendall Noland had two of the three South Holt hits in the defeat. Gannon Phelan added a hit and scored the team’s only run. Hayes Weller threw five innings and struck out eight in the tough-luck loss.
St. Pius X 4 Maryville 1
Maryville managed just one hit in the loss. Canon Creason had the hit and scored the only run for the Spoofhounds. Cameron Loe pitched well, allowing just one earned run in a complete game.