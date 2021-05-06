(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth and Nebraska City advanced in district play to highlight Thursday in KMAland baseball.
North Harrison 3 Platte Valley 2
Platte Valley posted just two hits in the defeat. Memphis Bailey had a hit and scored once while Matt Jermain also hit safely. Wyatt Miller threw five innings and struck out four while allowing just two hits and zero earned runs.
St. Pius X 7 Maryville 0
Maryville had just two hits in the shutout loss. Connor Weiss and Brady Farnan both hit safely in the defeat.
B-1 Plattsmouth 4 Auburn 3 — 8 inn
William Robert hit a walk-off single to lift Plattsmouth to the district first round win. Evan Miller and Adam Eggert added two hits each for the Blue Devils. Clyd eHinton threw the first 6 2/3 innings for Plattsmouth and struck out seven before Eggert threw 1 1/3 shutouts relief to get the win.
Travon Shaw led Auburn with two hits in the defeat.
B-2: GACC-SS-WPB 10 Platte Valley 4
A six-run second inning for GACC-SS-WPB proved to be the difference in the loss for Platte Valley. Jake Butler homered and drove in two runs to lead the Platte Valley offense.
B-5: Nebraska City 9 St. Paul/Palmer 4
Nebraska City won their district opener behind a three-hit, three-RBI night from Cael Kreifel. Clay Stovall added two hits and scored three times, and Sloan Pelican chipped in two hits and two walks. Kreifel threw all seven innings, allowing four runs on six hits with six strikeouts.
Nebraska Class B District 1 — First Round (at Hastings)
Nebraska Class B District 2 — First Round (at Hickman)
Nebraska Class B District 4 — First Round (at Skutt Catholic)
Adams Central 6 Falls City 0
Nebraska Class B District 5 — First Round (at Beatrice)
