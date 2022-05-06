(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Nebraska City and Platte Valley advanced in Nebraska baseball postseason play on Friday.
B-1: Lincoln Christian 5 Falls City 0
Falls City’s Carson Bredemeier had the only two hits of the game for the Tigers in the defeat. Charlie McNeely threw six innings and allowed four earned runs.
B-2: Plattsmouth 8 Crete 1
Plattsmouth scored five runs in the sixth on their way to a dominant district win. Sam Campin homered, walked twice and scored three times to lead the Blue Devils on offense. Drew Iverson threw all seven innings, struck out 10 and gave up just one run on two hits. Clayton Mayfield added two hits and two RBI, Gage Olsen drove in two on one hit and Evan Miller went 1-for-2 with a walk and two runs.
B-2: Nebraska City 9 Douglas County West 4
Nebraska City used an eight-run sixth inning to take a 9-4 win over Douglas County West. Bayler Poston posted two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Keston Holman doubled and drove in two for the Pioneers. Cael Kreifel, Colton Snyder and Jackson Kreifel also drove in one run each. Zach Tesarek threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out five before Hayden Coyle threw 1 2/3 innings with three strikeouts to grab the win.
B-4: Concordia/Brownell Talbot/Omaha Christian 12 Auburn 2
Aedan Drier and Wyatt Hauptmann had two hits each while Owen Hall added a single and two RBI for the Bulldogs in the loss.
Other Area Scores
Nebraska Class B District 6 (at Yutan)
Platte Valley 12 Seward 2