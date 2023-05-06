(KMAland) -- Savannah baseball snagged a win on Saturday as they beat Mid-Buchanan, 10-4.
Truman Bodenhausen doubled as one of his two hits and scored three times. Parker Brayley had two hits, scored twice, doubled and drove in a run, and Landon Noland and Ashton Kincaid each accounted for two hits, one RBI and one run scored.
Sutton Snipes drove in two runs and muscled one hit, and Zayden Snapp had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Wyatt Jackson got in on the offensive explosion with one hit, one RBI and one run scored.
Bodenhausen and Snapp each struck out three batters apiece. Bodenhausen did so in three innings of three-hit action while Snapp allowed two hits and one earned run in 1 2/3 innings.