(KMAland) -- Plattsmouth, Nebraska City and Platte Valley all lost in district baseball action on Saturday.

B-2: Skutt Catholic 13 Plattsmouth 0

The Blue Devils had just three hits in the district semifinal loss. Sam Campin, Gabe Villamonte and Henry Lootnjer all hit safely in the defeat. 

B-2: Waverly 2 Nebraska City 0 

Waverly scored the only two runs of the game in the fifth inning, and Keston Holman took the tough-luck loss with eight strikeouts in six innings. The Pioneers had just one hit from Cael Kreifel.

B-6: Beatrice 4 Platte Valley 1 

Platte Valley had just two hits in the B-6 district final loss. Sam Peterson had both of them, including a double, and drove in the only run of the game for the Patriots. Timmy Hunt threw five innings and gave up just one earned run.

