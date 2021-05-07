(KMAland) -- Nebraska City advanced in postseason play while Platte Valley clinched a share of the 275 Conference title on Friday night.
East Atchison did not have a hit in their loss to to Albany. Bo Graves scored their only run.
Sam Campin had two hits and drove in one run. Drew Iverson plated a run, too. TJ Fitzpatrick, Clyde Hinton and Ethan Coleman had one hit each.
The Pioneer scored two in the seventh to keep their season alive. Clay Stovall had two hits. Cael Kreifel, Sloan Pelican and Keston Holman also had hits. Stovall struck out 10 batters in seven innings.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD (5/7)
Albany 11 East Atchison 1
Platte Valley 14 DeKalb 6
South Holt 11 King City 1
Nebraska Class B District 1 Semifinals
Wayne 4 Plattsmouth 2
Nebraska Class B District 5 Semifinals
Nebraska City 2 Beatrice 1