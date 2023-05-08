(KMAland) -- Nodaway Valley, Savannah and North Andrew snagged wins in KMAland baseball on Monday.
North Platte 10 East Atchison 0
East Atchison did not manage in a hit in the defeat. Zack Stevens went 3 2/3 innings for the Wolves in the defeat.
Nodaway Valley 9 Osborn-Stewartsville 1
No stats reported.
Savannah 2 Chillicothe 1
Ashton Kincaid singled and drove in a run, and Wyatt Jackson also drove in one run for Savannah in the win. Kincaid threw six innings, struck out eight and gave up one unearned run on two hits. Parker Brayley finished the game with three strikeouts in the seventh to earn the save.
Bishop LeBlond 6 Albany 5
Albany’s four-run rally in the seventh fell short, but Daulton Worrell, Jerrid Bunten, Kemper Cline, Truman Runnels and Chase Cline all had two hits each. Chase posted two RBI, and Runnels drove in one. Braden Landuyt went five innings, struck out four and gave up just two earned runs.
North Andrew 5 DeKalb 3
Dawson Eychaner had two hits, including a double, drove in one run and scored twice for North Andrew in the win. Hayden Ecker was the winning pitcher, striking out eight in five innings without allowing a hit.