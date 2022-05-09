(KMAland) -- East Atchison, North Nodaway, Northeast Nodaway, Platte Valley and Nodaway Valley all picked up wins in KMAland baseball action on Monday.
East Atchison 11 North Platte 8
Cameron Oswald homered among two hits, drove in four and had three runs scored to lift East Atchison to the high scoring win. Alex Erickson pitched in two hits, two walks and three runs, and Aaron Schlueter and Bo Graves added one hit sand two RBI each. Owen DeRosier and Josh Smith also had two hits each.
North Nodaway 16 North Andrew 9
North Nodaway won a high-scoring battle getting two hits each from Aydan Blackford, Andrew Phillips, Damian Dailey and Darron Bix. Bix drove in three while Blackford and Dailey added two RBI apiece. Blackford also finished with a team-high four runs.
North Andrew’s Collin Patterson had three hits and two RBI, and Braxon Linville had two hits, three RBI and two runs. Trey McDaniel pitched in two hits and an RBI.
Northeast Nodaway 15 East Harrison 0
Northeast Nodaway rolled behind a two-hit, two-RBI, two-run night from Lane Dack. Brayden Munns added a three-RBI double, and Dylan McIntyre and Auston Pride combined on a two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts.
Platte Valley 13 Plattsburg 2
Memphis Billey went 3-for-3 with three RBI and two runs, and Wyatt Miller added three hits and two RBI of his own for Platte Valley. Matt Jermain struck out six and threw four innings to get the win while Landon Weiderholt and Brandon McQueen tallied two hits each.
Other Scores
Nodaway Valley 6 Maryville C 1
South Holt at Osborn (MISSING)
Nebraska Class B District Finals
Norris 5 Adams Central 2
Waverly 4 Skutt Catholic 2
Elkhorn 6 Hastings 1
Elkhorn North 10 Malcolm 0