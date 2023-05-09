(KMAland) -- Maryville, Savannah and King City all picked up wins in KMAland baseball on Tuesday.
Gilman City 4 Northeast Nodaway 3
Drew Dack and Grant McIntyre both had two hits with McIntyre tripling and driving in a run to lead the way for Northeast Nodaway in the loss. Dack also threw a team-high 3 2/3 innings, struck out four and gave up two unearned runs on two hits.
Maryville 12 Bishop LeBlond 2
Cooper Loe doubled, tripled, drove in two and scored three times, and Don Allen pitched in a hit and three RBI for Maryville in the dominant win. Adam Patton posted a double and drove in two, and Jonah Long had a hit and two RBI of his own for the Spoofhounds. Peyton McCollum threw all five innings, struck out six and gave up two unearned runs to get the win.
Savannah 7 Lafayette 2
Truman Bodenhausen, Wyatt Jackson and Parker Brayley all had two hits each, combining to drive in four runs and score four times to lead Savannah in the win. Ethan Dudeck went all seven innings, struck out three and allowed two unearned runs on two hits for the Savages.
King City 11 Osborn-Stewartsville 2
King City scored three in the second, four in the third and two more in the fourth on their way to the dominant win. Ron Pulliam went 3-for-3 with an RBI and three runs, Jaxzen Johnston added two hits, three RBI and two runs and Landan Jackson hit a home run among two hits and scored three times to lead the offensive onslaught. Alex Jones also had two hits and drove in one. Jones, Graham Medsker and Jackson combined to strike out 12 and gave up two unearned runs.