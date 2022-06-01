(KMAland) -- LC rallied past Harlan, Woodbine edged Ar-We-Va, Underwood made a statement, Audubon grabbed a shutout, Murray got a rare win over Lenox and more from KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 19 Shenandoah 3
Kayden Anderson singled, doubled and tripled, drove in two and scored twice to lead the Glenwood offense. Jason Colpitts added three hits, four RBI and four runs, and Jayme Fritts and Trent Patton pitched in two hits each. Nolan Little, Patton and Evan Soergel also had two RBI each.
Shenandoah’s Hunter Dukes doubled, homered, drove in two and scored twice to lead the Mustangs. Camden Lorimor and Logan Twyman had one hit each.
Clarinda 4 Red Oak 0
Cole Baumgart and James McCall combined on a one-hit shutout in a game on the KMAX-Stream. View the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
Lewis Central 11 Harlan 6
Lewis Central rallied for the final 10 runs of the game to grab the win. Britton Bond doubled, drove in two and scored twice, and Logan Manz, Devin Nailor, Payton Fort and Aron Harrington also had doubles for the Titans.
Stephen Leinen topped Harlan with three hits and two RBI, and Quinn Koesters tallied three hits of his own for the Cyclones.
Denison-Schleswig 3 Atlantic 2
Devin Fink, Hunter Emery and Harrison Dahm all had one hit for the Monarchs. Emery drove in a run, and Jake Fink, Devin Fink and David Cardenas scored one run apiece.
Ethan Sturm, Wyatt Redinbaugh, Garrett McLaren and Jackson McLaren all finished with one hit apiece for the Trojans.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 11 Boyer Valley 1
Lane Spieker threw six innings, struck out 11 and allowed just three hits for CAM in the win. Ethan Follmann pitched in four hits and three RBI, and Colby Rich homered, singled and drove in five for the Cougars.
West Harrison 16 Whiting 1
Koleson Evans, Sage Evans, Mason King and Walker Rife all had two hits, scored twice and drove in three runs each. Gabe Gilgen pitched four innings, gave up just one hit and struck out seven to get the complete game win.
Woodbine 3 Ar-We-Va 1
Carter Gruver struck out eight in six innings, and Cory Bantam came in for the final three outs, including two Ks of his own, to lift Woodbine. Cameron Cline had the only hit of the night for Woodbine on a bunt single and drove in a run.
Will Ragaller pitched well for Ar-We-Va, striking out five in six innings. Braeden Kirsch had a hit and an RBI, and Wade Ragaller, Timothy Dose and Will Ragaller all hit safely for the Rockets.
Other Rolling Valley Conference
Glidden-Ralston 5 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 3
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moulton-Udell at Twin Cedars (MISSING)
NON-CONFERENCE
Underwood 12 Kuemper Catholic 1
Mason Boothby doubled and drove in three, and Garrett Luett added two hits, two RBI and two runs for Underwood in the win. Kaiden Rodenburg pitched in two hits behind Boothby, who threw four innings and gave up just one run on four hits while striking out two to get the win.
Cooper Pottebaum led Kuemper with two hits and an RBI.
St. Albert 17 Logan-Magnolia 4
Brendan Monahan and Cael Hobbs had three hits and three runs scored each in the St. Albert win. Hobbs and Owen Marshall drove in three runs each, and Carter White had two hits, including a triple, and brought in four runs. Mathew Holiday also had a hit and two RBI, and Jeremiah Sherrill was the winning pitcher with four strikeouts in three innings.
AHSTW 10 East Mills 0
Brayden Lund went 3-for-4 with two triples and four RBI while Caleb Hatch had an RBI hit for the Vikings in the win. Nick Denning threw a six-inning no-hit shutout and struck out 10.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 IKM-Manning 0
Easton Hays threw 5 2/3 innings and combined with Jacob Estrada, who threw 1.1 innings, to strikeout eight and allow just four hits. Hays had two doubles and a single at the plate, and Estrada pitched in an RBI double and a single. Cal Heydon tallied a single and a double.
Audubon 3 West Central Valley 0
Gavin Smith and Gavin Larsen had a double and an RBI each, and Aaron Olsen finished with a hit, a walk and two runs for the Wheelers. Braden Wessel threw six innings, struck out seven and allowed four hits before Larsen struck out the side in his one inning.
Des Moines Christian 16 Treynor 3
Ryan Bach, Mason Yochum, Holden Minahan, Brady Wallace and Charlie Schrage all had hits for Treynor in the defeat.
Murray 13 Lenox 2
Brycen Wookey struck out 12 in a six-inning complete game for Murray. Wookey added three hits at the plate while Tivon Spurgin had two hits and three RBI and Wyatt Gannon went 3-for-4 with two doubles and two RBI.
Carter Reed had a hit and three stolen bases, and Dawson Evans pitched in an RBI double for Lenox.
Southeast Warren 15 Earlham 4
Brock Manser went 2-for-3 with four RBI and two runs, and Brody Crow added a hit and three RBI for Southeast Warren in the win. Caden Crow pitched in two hits, and Cade Nelson, Tate Dierking and Trey Fisher all had two RBI. Caden Carruthers threw four innings of shutout relief, striking out six and giving up just four hits.
Ankeny Christian Academy 10 Central Decatur 0
Eli Christensen struck out 10 and threw a six-inning no-hitter for the Eagles. Brody Hoefle topped the offense with two hits and three RBI, and Tyler Mahoney and Matthew Welshhons added one hit and two RBI each in the win.
Other Non-Conference
Creston at Interstate 35 (MISSING)
Knoxville at Mount Ayr (MISSING)
Madrid at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
Moravia at Centerville (MISSING)
Missouri Class 3 State Semifinals
Springfield Catholic 11 Valley Park 0
Father Tolton Regional Catholic 6 Lawson 3
Missouri Class 4 State Semifinals
Logan-Rogersville 11 Kennett 1
Southern Boone 6 Marshall 5