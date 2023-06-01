(KMAland) -- Shenandoah and Harlan won high-scoring Hawkeye Ten Conference games, Underwood, Treynor and IKM-Manning won tight WIC battles, Nodaway Valley edged Bedford and Lenox and Mount Ayr rolled to POI wins Thursday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball rundown below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 14 Red Oak 10
Shenandoah put up 10 runs in the fifth inning for a wild win. Cole Scamman led the Shenandoah bats with three hits and two RBI. Camden Lorimor had two hits, a double and two RBI, and Jade Spangler and Jacob Rystrom had two RBI off one hit apiece. Gage Herron had two hits, doubled and drove in one run, and Cole Graham tacked on an RBI and three singles. Logan Twyman contributed one hit and one RBI. Spangler struck out four for Shenandoah.
Adam Baier drove in three for Red Oak off one hit while Dawson Bond had two hits, doubled and plated two. Chase Roeder sent two runners in on a pair of singles, and Braden Woods and Cale Hall each had one hit and one RBI.
Harlan 14 Denison-Schleswig 12
Cade Sears had three hits, doubled, tripled, drove in three and scored three times. Matthew Sorfonden doubled among his two hits and sent in three runs. Brett Heese doubled as one of his two hits and drove in a run while Stephen Leinen had a hit, an RBI and scored three times for Harlan. Josef Reisz had two hits and an RBI, and Cale Goshorn added two knocks. Koesters, Weston Reisz and Josef Reisz combined to strike out 10 Denison-Schleswig batters with three, three and four, respectively.
Cody Schulte had a hit and two RBI, Cole Kastner doubled as one of his three hits and Wyatt Johnson and Jake Fink each added a hit and an RBI for Denison-Schleswig. Ty Fink and Easton Emery also drove in runs.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 3
Cooper Perdew had a hit and two RBI while Ben Ramsey had one hit, one RBI and scored twice. Kasche Huehn accounted for one RBI while Reed Hinners and Bryce Summerfield each had one hit and scored a run for IKM-Manning. Perdew was the winning pitcher. He struck out five while walking seven and scattering five hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Kyler Rieken and Cole Jeppesen had two hits apiece for Riverside. Jeppesen had one RBI while Victor Alphonso also drove in a run. Grady Jeppesen tossed six innings, striking out one, walking three and allowing five hits.
Underwood 4 AHSTW 1
Garrett Luett had a single and an RBI while Jack Vanfossan also drove in a run for Underwood. Ryker Adair and Nick Hackett also had knocks for the Eagles. Vanfossan was the winning pitcher. He struck out eight while allowing only one hit and walking one in seven hits.
Caleb Hatch had AHSTW’s only hit. Nick Denning took the tough-luck loss. He struck out five, walked three, allowed three hits and didn’t give up an earned run.
Logan-Magnolia 6 Missouri Valley 3
Cameron Rolli doubled and drove in a run for Missouri Valley while Hayden Kocour had a single and an RBI. Eli Fouts and Brayden Neill doubled in the loss. Fouts struck out seven while allowing eight hits and two earned runs in six innings.
Treynor 5 Tri-Center 3
Brady Wallace had a double and an RBI while Andrew Kellar had two hits, drove in a run and scored once. Brady Phelps accounted for an RBI, and Holden Minahan had a hit and scored twice. Charlie Schrage struck out six on four hits in five innings for Treynor.
Michael Turner homered and drove in two for Tri-Center. Sean McGee had a single and an RBI while Isaac Wohlhuter, Carter Kunze and Cael Corrin had one hit apiece. McGee struck out eight in the loss. He surrendered four hits and three earned runs while walking four.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 5 Bedford 4
Boston DeVault tossed seven innings for Nodaway Valley. He struck out 10 and allowed three hits. DeVault also shined offensively with two hits, an RBI and two stolen bags. Paul Berg had two hits, two RBI and doubled while Tyson Ross had one hit and scored a run, Jase Davidson and Deakon Mullen had one hit and an RBI apiece.
Brody King had a double and drove in two runs for Bedford. Tristen Cummings had one hit and one RBI while Graham Godsey also had a hit for the Bulldogs. Logan Moyer struck out six while Klemit Olney had four strikeouts.
Lenox 10 Southeast Warren 0
Walon Cook had a triple and two RBI to lead Lenox’s attack. Carter Reed had one hit and an RBI while Xavier Adamson and Gabe Funk also sent in runs. Samson Adams had two hits and scored twice while Brody Brokaw and Dawson Evans also scored two runs apiece. Keigan Kitzman added a hit and a run scored. Laramie Stoaks was the winning pitcher. He tossed five innings, allowing four hits while striking out four and walking two.
Drake Steil, Caden Carruthers, Trey Fisher and Brody Crow had hits for Southeast Warren. Crow struck out six for the Warhawks.
Mount Ayr 12 Southwest Valley 4
Conlee Stark and Jaixen Frost each homered for Mount Ayr in the win. Stark had two hits and an astounding six RBI. Jaize Frost got in on the fun with a single and an RBI, and Tate Dugan added three singles. Adler Reed did a little of everything with two hits, an RBI and four runs scored, and Raines Sackett had two hits and an RBI. Drew Graham was the winning pitcher. He struck out three, walked three, gave up eight hits and surrendered three earned runs in seven innings.
Ethan Bruce homered for Southwest Valley as part of his two-hit, two-RBI night. Paul Douglas contributed a hit and an RBI, and Isaac Currin added two hits, an RBI and scored once. Currin struck out four, walked seven and allowed 12 hits in six innings on the bump.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Bishop Heelan Catholic 12 Thomas Jefferson 0
Jaron Bleeker had two hits and two RBI for Heelan while Sean Schaefer and Hunter Wauhob each had two RBI off one hit. Brady Baker had three hits and one RBI, and Carter Beck and Eli Oten had two hits and one RBI. One of Otten’s hits was a double. Wauhob got the win on the mound. He struck out five and allowed only two hits while walking none in five innings.
TJ’s hits came from Peyton Steinspring and Kendall Bell.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 14 Thomas Jefferson 2
Raiden Ericson and Brady Baker sparked the Heelan lineup with two higs and two RBI while Kaleb LaFavor accounted for one hit and two RBI. Hunter Wauhob had one hit and one RBI, and Eli Otten finished with two hits. Andrew Uhl struck out four and allowed only two hits.
Kayson Kirlin and Nate Anderson had TJ’s hits.
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 2
Cael Walrod had one hit and two RBI for Sioux City North while Eli Cedillo added two hits and one RBI. Lochlin Jackson had two hits while Steven Kling had one hit and scored twice and Parker Petersen accounted for a hit and a run scored. Ayden Schrunk was the winning pitcher. He struck out five while walking four and allowing four hits in 6 2/3 innings. Patison McCormick got the save.
Blake Patino had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City East while Lincoln Colling had a hit and scored a run. Jax Theeler and Brecken Schossow also had hits.
Sioux City North 3 Sioux City East 2
Lochlin Jackson had one hit and two RBI while Cael Walrod also drove in a run for Sioux City North. Steven Kling and Parker Petersen also added hits. Kal Chamberlain was the winning pitcher. He struck out six, scattered nine hits and only walked two in 5 1/3 innings.
Kason Clayborne had three hits for Sioux City East while Bohdy Colling managed two hits and an RBI and Blake Patino added one hit and one RBI. Jax Theeler struck out seven and allowed only three hits in the loss.
LeMars 3 Sioux City West 2
No stats reported.
LeMars 4 Sioux City West 2
No stats reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 16 Moulton-Udell 1
No stats reported.
NON-CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 6 Audubon 2
Cal Heydon had a single, double, triple and one RBI for Coon Rapids-Bayard while Tyler Mohr blasted an RBI double. The Crusaders used five different pitchers to strike out 16 Audubon batters. Lance Clayburg ultimately got the dub on the bump.
Brody Schultes had a hit and an RBI for Audubon while Cooper Nielsen and Carson Wessel had two hits apiece. Aaron Olsen stole three bases and struck out six on five hits in four innings.
MISSOURI STATE TOURNAMENT
Class 3 State Championship: Licking 3 South Callaway 1
Class 4 State Championship: John Burroughs 9 Springfield Catholic 4
Class 3 State Consolation: Portageville 3 Barstow 2
Class 4 State Consolation: Excelsior Springs 6 Fulton 5