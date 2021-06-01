(KMAland) -- St. Albert came back from down 12, Atlantic & Clarinda split, Mount Ayr shutout Lenox, Ar-We-Va kept winning, CRB managed a win and more from the night in KMAland baseball in Tuesday’s recap.
H-10: St. Albert 20 Shenandoah 16
St. Albert came back from a 12-0 deficit to win the high-scoring battle.
Hunter Dukes had four hits and three RBI, and Cain Lorimor, Braden Knight and Carter Ruzek added two hits each and combined to drive in six runs. Couper Gile added a hit, three RBI and three runs, and Owen McCunn drove in a pair.
H-10: Clarinda 13 Atlantic 3 (Game 2)
Cooper Neal threw a couple game while Tadyn Brown had four hits for Clarinda in the win.
H-10: Lewis Central 19 Red Oak 0 (Game 1)
Casey Clair threw a five-inning one-hit shutout with 11 strikeouts for Lewis Central. Aron Harrington and Devin Naylor both had two hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Cael Malskeit, Britton Bond and Luke Meyer tallied two RBI of their own in the dominant win.
Dawson Bond and Braden Woods had one hit each for Red Oak.
H-10: Lewis Central 17 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Britton Bond went deep and drove in three runs to lead Lewis Central, which finished with five hits and 14 walks. Luke Wortman and Devin Naylor combined on a two-hit shutout and nine strikeouts.
Landon Couse had two hits and scored a run while Garrett Couse also had a hit for the Tigers.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 1 Glenwood 0 (Game 1)
Braiden Heiden worked around four hits and finished a complete game shutout for the Monarchs. Devin Fink had one of Denison-Schleswig’s two hits to drive in a run.
Jayme Fritts had a strong outing for Glenwood, giving up one unearned run.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 11 Glenwood 10 — 8 inn (Game 2)
Nathan Gallup hit a pair of home runs and drove in four for Denison-Schleswig, which won on a walk-off hit by Jaxon Wessel. Braiden Heiden and Carter Wessel added three hits, and Trey Brotherton and Jaxon Wessel finished with two hits.
Trent Patton topped Glenwood with three hits, and Kayden Anderson finished with one hit and three RBI. Jayme Fritz pitched in two hits, two runs and two RBI.
H-10: Harlan 10 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Joey Moser had a double, three RBI and scored two runs to lead teh Harlan offense. Cade Sears, Isaiah Ahrenholtz and Ben Muenchrath all had two hits each for the Cyclones.
H-10: Harlan 8 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Teagon Kasperbauer threw a complete game shutout with six strikeouts while Austin Schumacher led the offense with two hits, two RBI and two runs.
CORNER: Stanton 10 Griswold 4
Colby Royal had seven strikeouts in three innings to get the win and doubled at the plate for Stanton.
Lane Mueller, Colton Turner and Auden Wilson all had hits for Griswold.
CORNER: Sidney 16 East Mills 1
Leighton Whipple gave up just one hit and struck out six in picking up the win on the mound. Whipple also had three hits at the plate while Cole Stenzel doubled twice, tripled once and drove in seven runs.
Jack Anderson had a hit and an RBI for East Mills. Ethan Meier scored the lone Wolverines run.
WIC: IKM-Manning 6 Riverside 3
Max Nielsen homered, walked twice and drove in a run while Treyton Barry had a pair of hits for IKM-Manning in the win. Conner Richards went four shutout innings and struck out 11.
WIC: Missouri Valley 18 Logan-Magnolia 3
Eli Fouts was the winning pitcher and helped himself out with three hits at the plate. Cody Gilpin also had three hits, and Gage Clausen finished with a pair of hits.
NC: Audubon 13 Bedford 0
Gavin Smith went 2-for-3 with a home run and drove in four for Audubon in the victory. Braden Wessel added a hit and three RBI, and Gavin Larsen drove in two runs. Aiden Alt, Tyler Rugaard, Teddy DuVall and Joel Klocke also had two hits for the Wheelers. Joel Klocke struck out eight in five two-hit innings to get the win.
NC: Tri-Center 11 West Central Valley 0
Justice Weers doubled, homered and drove in two runs while Brett McGee added two hits and two RBI of his own. Mason Rohatsch pitched in two hits, and Ethan Alfers and Leyton Nelson had two RBI each.
POI: Mount Ayr 3 Lenox 0
Jaydon Knight threw four innings of one-hit baseball with eight strikeouts while Jaixen Frost also went three in relief with seven Ks.
Cullen Wood threw three innings of shutout relief and struck out five for Lenox. Johnathan Weaver added a single and a walk.
POI: Nodaway Valley 7 Southwest Valley 3
Boston DeVault had two hits and three RBI to lead Nodaway Valley.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 18 East Union 3
Kasey Carter and Carson Elbert each hit home runs for Martensdale-St. Marys in the rout.
POI: Southeast Warren 11 Wayne 0
Mason Merfeld had three hits, including a double, and drove in two runs while Jeffrey Oakley added a single and three RBI. Cade Nelson tallied two hits and two RBI, and Brock Manser and Tanner Dierking also had two hits and an RBI. Tate Dierking tossed four two-hit innings to get the win.
RVC: Ar-We-Va 6 Boyer Valley 4
Cooper Kock went 6 2/3 innings, struck out 13 and gave up two earned runs on six hits for Ar-We-Va. Conner Kirsch led the offense with two hits and two RBI, and Kock also had a two-hit, two-run game.
Adam Puck topped Boyer Valley with two hit sand two walks.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 4 CAM 3
Quentin Culbertson threw seven innings, struck out 12 and worked around five hits for the Crusaders, which collected zero hits on offense. However, they walked six times, stole five bases, squeezed home a run and scored on three wild pitches.
RVC: Woodbine 3 West Harrison 0
Cody Brunow tossed a complete game shutout with a pair of strikeouts and just four hits allowed. Landon Bendgen and Gavin Kelley each had RBI hits in the win.
MRC: Sioux City East 10 Abraham Lincoln 0 (Game 1)
Terrick Thompson had a triple among three hits while Aiden Haukap and Kolby Thiesen added two hits each for East in the shutout win.
MRC: Sioux City East 12 Abraham Lincoln 2 (Game 2)
Kolby Thiesen went a perfect 4-for-4 while Bennett Vanderloo added a pair of hits and two stolen bases for the Black Raiders in the rout.
BLUE: Melcher-Dallas 4 Mormon Trail 1
Ryan Krpan threw seven innings, struck out eight and gave up one unearned run on four hits for Melcher-Dallas. Krpan also had two hits and two RBI in the win.
Gabe Stripe had two hits for Mormon Trail in the defeat. Triton Gwinn struck out eight in four innings and allowed four unearned runs on three hits. Wrigley Shanks threw the final three no-hit innings.
BLUE: Lamoni 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Brayden Olson threw a no-hitter for Lamoni, striking out seven and walking just three in the dominant win.
