(KMAland) -- Glenwood and Clarinda & Red Oak and Kuemper split, EM, T-C & ACA all won twice and LC, Stanton, Riverside, Underwood, Audubon, CD, Lenox, Mt Ayr, MSTM, Wayne, CAM, Woodbine, AWV, CRB, Murray, Lamoni, Moravia & TJ grabbed Ws in KMAland baseball.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Glenwood 3 Clarinda 1
Cole Baumgart, Cooper Neal, Justus Fine, James McCall and Isaac Jones all had one hit for Clarinda in the loss. Creighton Tuzzio threw five innings, struck out three and gave up just two runs on two hits.
Red Oak 18 Kuemper Catholic 13
Red Oak had 16 hits, including three each from Chase Roeder and Adam Baier. Dawson Bond and Baier had three RBI each, and Landon Couse, Kayden Bozwell and Brett Erickson pitched in two hits apiece for the Tigers.
Carter Putney tallied three hits, drove in one run and scored three times for Kuemper Catholic. Benicio Lujano, Cal Wanninger and Max Irlmeier all had two hits, and Cooper Pottebaum, Logan Sibenaller, Lujano and Irlmeier drove in two runs apiece.
Kuemper Catholic 12 Red Oak 8
Cooper Pottebaum led the way for Kuemper with a triple and three RBI, and Trevor Rial added a hit and two RBI for the Knights. Logan Sibenaller, Benicio Lujano, Mason Knerl and Koby Lampman all scored twice.
Red Oak’s Dawson Bond had two hits and scored once, and Kayden Bozwell tallied three hits and scored once. Landon Couse and Adam Baier also drove in one run each for the Tigers.
Lewis Central 10 Atlantic 0
Casey Clair had two hits, including a double, and drove in two runs, and Payton Fort pithched in a two-RBI double of his own for Lewis Central in the win. Trenton Johnette went the first four innings, struck out two and gave up just two hits to get the win. JC Dermody added two doubles, and Luke Woltmann had a hit and two runs.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference
Clarinda 6 Glenwood 4
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 34 Essex 1
Stanton combined on 16 hits behind Levi Martin, who got the win on the mound.
Other Corner Conference
East Mills 12 Griswold 8
East Mills 12 Griswold 1
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Riverside 8 Missouri Valley 5
Aiden Bell had two hits and two RBI, and Garrett Hough added a hit and two RBI for Riverside in the win. Dalton Smith and Grady Jeppesen pitched in two hits each, and Jeppesen, Nathan Messerschmidt and Kaeden Pleas scored two runs apiece. Pleas threw 6 2/3 innings and struck out three to get the win.
Gage Clausen had three hits, including a double, and drove in two for Missouri Valley. Kadin Bonham also had two hits, and Justin Reed and Carson Wendt finished with one hit apiece.
Underwood 9 IKM-Manning 0
Kaiden Rodenburg had two hits and three RBI, and Mason Boothby threw six two-hit innings with nine strikeouts for Underwood in the win. Jake Reimer tripled, singled and drove in a run, and Nick Hackett and Easton Robertson also had one RBI each.
Treyton Barry led IKM-Manning with two hits.
Tri-Center 11 Logan-Magnolia 1
Justice Weers struck out eight in six one-hit innings, and Michael Turner went 4-for-4 with a solo home run, three doubles, two RBI and two stolen bases for Tri-Center. Weers also cranked a solo home run, and Isaac Wohlhuter had three hits and three RBI.
Kalab Kuhl had one hit for Logan-Magnolia.
Tri-Center 12 Logan-Magnolia 7
Alex Corrin had a three-hit, four-RBI game for Tri-Center in picking up the win. Michael Turner had a double among two hits and drove in two, and Jaxon Johnson posted two doubles. Cael Corrin had a double and two RBI, and Isaac Wohlhuter collected two hits and an RBI for the Trojans.
Kalab Kuhl had an RBI double, and Tru Melby posted a hit and an RBI for Logan-Magnolia.
Audubon 12 AHSTW 2
Evan Alt singled, doubled, tripled and drove in two runs to lead Audubon in the win. Gavin Smith hit a double and a home run, drove in three and scored twice, and Gavin Larsen, Jay Remsburg and Aaron Olsen also had two hits each for the Wheelers. Smith threw 4 2/3 innings and struck out eight to get the win.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Lenox 7 Southwest Valley 6
Samson Adams hit a two-strike, two-out walk-off winner for Lenox. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Martensdale-St. Marys 4 East Union 3
Josh Lopez threw six strong innings for East Union, striking out three and allowing just four runs. Lopez, Kameron Wethington and Seth Hudson all had one double each for the Eagles.
Mount Ayr 13 Nodaway Valley 3
Jaixen Frost bopped a home run and threw four innings to get the win for Mount Ayr. Adler Shay went 2-for-2 with a home run of his own, and Jaydon Knight and Cody Larson both had home runs among two hits each while combining to drive in five. Ryce Reynolds also had two hits, including a double.
Caelen DeVault struck out nine in three innings while Jase Davidson, Tyson Ross, Nathan Russell and Boston DeVault all had one hit each for Nodaway Valley.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference
Central Decatur 10 Bedford 6
Wayne 5 Southeast Warren 3
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 8 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Joe Kauffman threw six innings and struck out 12 for CAM in the win. Colby Rich added two doubles and a single, and Jack Follmann and Chase Spieker each finished with a single and two RBI.
Woodbine 17 Glidden-Ralston 0
Cory Bantam went 3-for-3 with five RBI, and Cameron Cline added two hits, three RBI and two runs for Woodbine in the rout. Cody Dickinson tossed a four-inning, four-hit shutout with six strikeouts, and Landon Bendgen went 2-for-3 with three RBI. Dickinson also had a hit and two RBI at the plate.
Ar-We-Va 10 Boyer Valley 4
Conner Kirsch had a hit and two RBI, and Will Ragaller added a hit, an RBI and two runs for Ar-WE-Va in the win. Cooper Kock also had a hit, an RBI and a run and tossed 4 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 West Harrison 2 — 8 inn
Cal Heydon delivered a two-out, two-run double to help Coon Rapids-Bayard walk-off a winner. Kolby Culbertson threw seven innings and struck out 10 for the Crusaders. Lance Clayburg added three hits and an RBI, and Gabe Obert and Culbertson both had two hits.
Koleson Evans doubled and drove in a run, and Mason King went deep for West Harrison in the loss. Evans threw 7 1/3 innings, struck out six and gave up two earned runs on six hits.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Ankeny Christian 11 Mormon Trail 2
Gabe Worsham had two hits and three RBI, and Malachi Johnson pitched in two hits, two runs and an RBI. Eli Christensen and Brody Hoefle tallied one hit and two RBI each and combined to score five runs.
Gavin Dixson had a hit and two RBI for Mormon Trail.
Ankeny Christian Academy 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Malachi Johnson tripled and singled twice, drove in a run and scored three times for Ankeny Christian in the win. Eli Christensen, Matthew Welshhons and B Parks had two hits each.
Mason DeJong and Cole Metz posted two hits each for Melcher-Dallas.
Murray 17 Moulton-Udell 0
Kace Patton had five strikeouts in three innings, and the Mustangs had 14 hits in the win. Tivon Spurgin had three of those and drove in two, and Brycen Wookey doubled, homered, drove in six and had three runs scored. Andrew Rowe, Aydan Wallace and Wyatt Gannon added two hits each, Rowe drove in three and Gannon had two RBI.
Lamoni 12 Twin Cedars 1
Javin Stevenson had a hit, two RBI and three runs, and Kaylin Brown had a triple and four RBI for Lamoni in the rout. Brayden Olson struck out six in four innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits. Tyson McDole posted a hit, an RBI and two runs.
Other Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail Orient-Macksburg (MISSING)
Moravia 10 Seymour 2
NON-CONFERENCE
Thomas Jefferson 18 Des Moines North 0
Garrett Denman had two hits and four RBI, and Kendall Bell pitched in two hits and three RBI for Thomas Jefferson. Sam Shanno and Kayden Rubio also had one hit, three RBI and two runs each for the Yellow Jackets. Denman threw all four innings, struck out seven and gave up just one hit and one walk.
Other Non-Conference
Dowling Catholic 7 Abraham Lincoln 0
Ankeny Centennial 9 Sioux City West 1