(KMAland) -- Shenandoah rolled past Sidney, Tri-Center beat Stanton and Coon Rapids-Bayard went 2-0 in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Melcher-Dallas 20 Moulton-Udell 6
Logan Godfrey homered and drove in three for Melcher-Dallas while Max Enfield had three hits, doubled twice and plated two RBI. Mason Dejong had three hits, a double and scored three times, Austin Remster had two hits, doubled, drove in one run and scored three times and Trevor Hoch had three RBI and scored three times. Johnny Milburn had two hits, doubled, tripled and sent in one run while Evan Schrader and Tristan Bennett had one hit and one RBI apiece. Bennett also got the win on the mound. He twirled four innings, striking out four while walking four and surrendering four hits.
Mormon Trail 15 Melcher-Dallas 0
Triton Gwinn had a triple and three RBI for Mormon Trail while Tyler Rodgers tripled and drove in two. Ty Hysell had one hit, one RBI and scored three times. Coop Smith had one hit and one RBI while Degin Dixson and Lane Flesher also plated runs. Dixson scored twice. Gwinn was the winning pitcher. He threw four innings, striking out eight on three hits in four innings.
Austin Remster, Logan Godfrey and Mason Dejong each had hits for Melcher-Dallas in the loss.
Mormon Trail 16 Moulton-Udell 2
Triton Gwinn doubled as one of his two hits, drove in three and scored three times while Logan Evans had two hits, three RBI and scored twice. Coop Smith had one hit, three RBI and scored once while Caden Crawford accounted for two hits, one RBI and two runs scored. Degin Dixson had two hits and scored twice, Gavin Dixson contributed one hit and one run scored, Ty Hysell scored twice and Fulton Flesher crossed home plate three times. Hysell was the winning pitcher while Crawford led the Saints in strikeouts with four over 2 1/3 innings.
Carter Replogle had two RBI for Moulton-Udell off one hit while Cameron Swartz and Trayton Knowler also had hits.
CARROLL TOURNAMENT
Coon Rapids-Bayard 5 Saydel 3
Cal Heydon singled and blasted a two-run homer while Kolby Culbertson doubled and Lance Clayburg singled. Culbertson was the winning pitcher while Clayburg got the save. The two combined for seven hits, five walks and nine strikeouts.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Carroll 1
Cal Heydon had a single and a triple while Kolby Culbertson had two hits, including a double. Lance Clayburg had a hit and two RBI, and Jacob Estrada connected on a 2-run double. Clayburg and Heydon combined for six strikeouts with two walks on three hits.
NON-CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 13 Sidney 1
Dalton Athen doubled twice as part of his 4-RBI outing. Jacob Rystrom had two hits, homered, doubled once, accounted for four RBI and scored twice while Gage Herron had two hits, one RBI and scored once. Logan Twyman had one hit, one RBI and scored three times, and Cole Graham and Joey O’Rourke each tacked on one hit, one RBI and scored once. Jade Spangler had a hit and scored once for the Mustangs. Seth Zwickel got the win on the mound. He struck out five on four hits in five innings.
Sidney’s four hits came from Isaac Hutt, Michael Hensley, Seth Ettleman and Nik Peters. Hutt drove in a run.
Lewis Central 6 MOC-Floyd Valley 3
Logan Manz homered as one of his two hits. Jack Doolittle had a hit and two RBI while Brady Hetzel had two hits, two RBI and scored once. Casey Clair doubled, scored a run and drove in a run while Luke Woltmann had one hit, one RBI and scored once. Woltmann also threw two innings, striking out two. Ty Thomson struck out nine while allowing five hits, one earned run and walking three in five innings on the bump.
Harlan 10 Carlisle 3
Cade Sears had a triple and homer as part of his 4-hit game. Sears also drove in two and scored twice. Weston Reisz tripled and drove in four runs on two hits. Stephen Leinen had two hits, doubled, accounted for one RBI and scored once while Brett Hesse and Quinn Koesters had one hit and one RBI apiece. Landen Kaufman added two hits. Keegan Ring scored once. Braydon Ernst struck out six on eight hits with two earned runs in six innings. Tate Loffswold had one hit, one RBI and scored twice.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 13 Harlan 5
Carter Brown led SBL with a double, three hits and three RBI while Parker Lutgen had one hit, two RBI and scored once while Easton Wheeler had one hit, one RBI and scored three times. Drake Van Van Meter added one hit, two RBI and two runs scored.
Quinn Koesters had two hits, one RBI and scored once for Harlan while Jozef Reisz had two hits and scored twice. Cael Goshorn and Landen Kaufman each drove in runs while Leinen and Brett Heese had hits, and Heese accounted for one RBI.
Carlisle 5 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Easton Wheeler, Will Larimer and Drake Van Meter each had two hits apiece for SBL, Van Meter drove in a run while Wheeler and Larimer doubled. Tylar Lutgen also accounted for an RBI in the loss.
Tri-Center 7 Stanton 3
Michael Turner, Lincoln Thomas and Cael Witt each doubled for Tri-Center while Turner had two RBI off one hit and scored twice. Thomas added a run scored, and Witt had two hits, plated one and scored once. Isaac Wohlhuter had two hits and two RBI, and Sean McGee had one hit and one RBI. Wohlhuter got the win on the mound. He struck out seven on four hits in four innings.
Kywin Tibben and Dylan Reynolds led Stanton’s efforts with two hits apiece. Joshua Martin had one hit and a scored a run, and Nolan Grebin accounted for one RBI.
Sioux Center at Sioux City West
No result reported.
Sioux City North at Fort Dodge
This game was suspended with Sioux City North leading 7-0. Game will resume on June 28th.