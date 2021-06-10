(KMAalnd) -- Denison-Schleswig, Riverside, Audubon, Ankeny Christian, Stanton and Lenox won tight games, St. Albert knocked off Harlan, Tri-Center kept on hitting and more from baseball on Thursday night in the full recap.
H-10: Shenandoah 4 Creston 2
Carter Ruzek threw a complete game with five strikeouts to lift Shenandoah in a game heard on KMA-FM 99.1. Find the complete recap at our Local Sports News Page.
H-10: Lewis Central 12 Atlantic 2
Britton Bond went 2-for-3 with two home runs, drove in three and scored three times for Lewis Central. Bond also threw five innings, struck out seven and allowed two runs on six hits to get the win. Cael Malskeit and Casey Clair added a hit and two RBI each.
Bodie Johnson led Atlantic with a pair of hits, and Ethan Sturm pitched in a hit and two RBI. Wyatt Redinbaugh also went 2-for-2 for the Trojans.
H-10: St. Albert 10 Harlan 4
Isaac Sherrill and Carter White had two hits each and drove in one run apiece while Cy Patterson bashed a home run and drove in three for St. Albert. Eric Matthai threw four innings and struck out five to get the win while Jaxson Lehnen tossed three shutout innings with four Ks.
Alex Monson had two hits and an RBI, and Luke Musich drove in a run for Harlan. Cade Sears added a hit and scored twice for the Cyclones.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 3 Kuemper Catholic 1
Trey Brotherton had a hit and scored twice while Jaxson Hildebrand, Hunter Emery and Jaxon Wessel all drove in one run for the Monarchs. Braiden Heiden struck out nine over 5 2/3 innings to get the win, and Brotherton got the final four outs to pick up the save.
Logan Sibenaller had a pair of hits for Kuemper Catholic.
NC: Stanton 13 East Union 12
Stanton’s Josh Martin tossed 5 2/3 innings and got the win on the mound while also adding a single, double and three RBI at the plate. Colby Royal had three hits, and Quentin Thornburg added a single and a triple for the Vikings.
WIC: Riverside 5 Missouri Valley 3
Grady Jeppesen, Ethan Reicks and Kyler Rieken all had three hits for Riverside, combining to drive in three, steal four bases and score four runs. Kaeden Pleas threw the first six innings, striking out two, to get the win, and Jeppesen earned the save with a scoreless seventh.
Gage Clausen had two hits and an RBI, and Will Gutzmer and Alex Murray also drove in one run each for Missouri Valley.
WIC: Underwood 10 IKM-Manning 4
Jake Reimer was 2-for-2 with three RBI and two runs scored, and Clayton Luett added a pair of hits, including a triple, with two RBI and three runs scored. Jack VanFossan and Blake Hall pitched in two hits and three runs, and Mason Boothby tripled and drove in three. Boothby went four innings to pick up the win.
IKM-Manning’s Max Nielsen, Kaiden Barry and Brody Blom had run-scoring hits.
WIC: Audubon 6 AHSTW 5
Ethan Klocke led Audubon with four hits, including a double, and drove in four. Aiden Alta added three hits and two RBI, and Gavin Smith pitched in a hit and two runs scored. Braden Wessel threw six innings and struck out eight to get the win.
Blake Holst had three hits, including a double and a triple, and drove in four runs for AHSTW in the loss. Jacob Coon had four strikeouts and gave up just one hit in 2 1/3 innings of relief.
WIC: Tri-Center 14 Logan-Magnolia 4
Mason Rohatsch was 4-for-4 with a three-run home run while Leyton Nelson also went deep among two hits and drove in two. Kaden McDermott pitched in a two-RBI double and teamed with Rohatsch on six strikeouts on the mound.
Joe Hedger had a hit and an RBI, and Tre Melby added an RBI sacrifice fly for Logan-Magnolia.
NC: Kingsley-Pierson 8 Treynor 1
Jaxon Schumacher singled, doubled and scored the only Treynor run on an RBI knock by Brock Wallace.
NC: Lenox 10 CAM 9 — 9 inn
Chase Johnston and Walon Cooke each had a double and an RBI, and Keigan Kitzman threw three innings of one-run relief to get the win for the Tigers.
NC: Davis County 14 Central Decatur 4
Devin Adams had two hits, and TJ Fallis added a two-run double for Central Decatur in the loss.
NC: Martensdale-St. Marys 25 Des Moines North 0
Logan Wearmouth and Alan Allsup combined on a perfect game while the Blue Devils pounded out 17 hits in the win.
MRC: Sioux City West 17 Thomas Jefferson 1 (Game 1)
Sam Dattolico went 2-for-2 with two home runs, three walks, two RBI and five runs scored while Drew Benson also went deep, drove in four and scored three times for Sioux City West. Keenan Hegna, Brady Larson and Skylar Hansen all had two hits and Hegna, Larson and Devin Frye all picked up a pair of RBI. Hansen was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts in 5 1/3 innings.
Hunter Kennedy led Thomas Jefferson with an RBI single while Tyler Huey tripled and scored a run.
MRC: Sioux City West 16 Thomas Jefferson 0 (Game 2)
Drew Benson threw a two-hit complete game shutout, striking out five and walking none for Sioux City West. R Smith led the offense with three hits and four RBI, and S Hansen had a pair of hits and five RBI. B Larson drove in three, and L Barker added two hits and two runs.
TJ’s Steinspring, Shanno and Peacock all hit safely.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 6 Murray 4
Triton Gwinn had two hits and scored twice while Gabe Stripe, Wrigley Shanks and Fulton Flesher all drove in one run each. Remington Newton got the win with eight strikeouts in 6 2/3 innings.
Gauge Mongar went for two hits and scored twice to lead Murray. Brycen Wookey cranked his second home run of the week and drove in three for the Mustangs. Jaydn Patton threw 5 1/3 innings, striking out nine.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 4 Lamoni 3
Malachi Johnson went 6 2/3 innings, struck out eight and allowed one earned run for Ankeny Christian, which scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. Keenan Jacobs singled, doubled and drove in two, including the game-winner on a suicide squeeze. Eli Christensen had a pair of hits and an RBI.
Landon Gilliland homered among two hits while Jaiden Rivera had three hits to lead the Lamoni offense. Bode Dykens gave up just one run on two hits in four innings while striking out five.
