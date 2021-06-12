(KMAland) -- LC nabbed another impressive win, Sidney won in 10, Treynor edged Lo-Ma, CRB won their eighth straight and more from the night in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 11 Red Oak 2
Blake Pottebaum and Luke Hicks had two hits each while Austin Tigges homered and drove in three.
Garrett Couse led Red Oak with two hits and scored once.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 11 Red Oak 6
Cal Wanninger went 4-for-4 with a double and drove in three, and Luke Hicks had two hits and two RBI for Kuemper in the win.
AJ Schmid and Chase Sandholm had RBI hits for Red Oak in the loss.
NC: Lewis Central 12 Urbandale 2
Luke Meyer finished with three hits and three runs scored, and Jonah Pomrenke added two hits and two RBI. JC Dermody and Payton Fort had one hit and collected two RBI each. Dermody struck out seven and allowed just two runs — zero earned — on three hits in six innings.
CORNER: Griswold 16 Essex 6
Kamron Brownlee had three hits, drove in three and scored three times to lead Griswold in the win. Sam Olson also had three hits and scored twice, and Cale Swain posted two hits, two RBI and three runs in the win.
CORNER: Sidney 4 Stanton 3 — 10 inn
Colby Royal threw 5 2/3 innings and gave up two hits with 11 strikeouts for Stanton. Carter Johnson also allowed just one hit and stuck out seven in 4 1/3 frames. Quentin Thornburg added two hits on offense.
CORNER: Fremont-Mills 9 East Mills 7
Fremont-Mills walked off with a four-run seventh inning. Jake Malcom had four hits and drove in a run while scoring two, and Ike Lemonds had two hits and four RBI to lead the Knights. Kyler Owen added two hits on the night.
Jack Anderson topped East Mills with two hits, and Davis McGrew drove in two on one hit.
WIC: Audubon 7 Riverside 4
Ethan Klocke led Audubon with two hits and two RBI, and Braden Wessel and Joel Klocke added two hits and an RBI each for the Wheelers.
Eddie Vlcek had a double, and Nathan Messerchmidt posted a single and two RBI for Riverside.
WIC: Riverside 9 Audubon 2
Ethan Reicks led Riverside with two hits, two RBI and two runs scored to lead the Bulldogs in the win. Wyatt Hough threw 5 2/3 innings and struck out four to get the win.
Cooper Nielsen posted a pair of hits for Audubon.
WIC: Underwood 5 Missouri Valley 2
Blake Hall had two hits and an RBI while Coby Fink added a hit and two BRI for Underwood in the win. Jack Vanfossan struck out seven in six innings and allowed just one unearned run on three hits.
Alec Fichter had an RBI, and Gage Clausen, Eli Fouts and Jacob eade had one hit each for Missouri Valley.
WIC: Underwood 13 Missouri Valley 4
Blake Hall had a double among two hits while Jack Vanfossan had two hits and two RBI. Kaiden Rodenburg pitched in a double and drove in two for the Eagles.
Cody Gilpin led Missouri Valley with two hits and an RBI.
WIC: Tri-Center 23 AHSTW 1 (Game 1)
Brett McGee tripled, doubled and drove in three runs among three hits for Tri-Center. Jaxyn Valadez added two hits and three RBI, Drake Newland had two hits and four RBI and Trent Kozeal dripped and drove in three.
WIC: Tri-Center 5 AHSTW 0 (Game 2)
Leyton Nelson threw a complete game 13-strikeout shutout with just three hits allowed for Tri-Center. Justice Weers tallied four hits with an RBI, and Trent Kozeal and Jaxon Johnson had two hits each.
WIC: Treynor 10 Logan-Magnolia 8
Jaxon Schumacher went 2-for-3 with a home run, three RBI and three runs scored, and Payton chapman added three hits for Treynor in the win. AJ Schiltz smashes a home run of his own and drove in two, and Brock Wallace pitched in two hits and a run scored. Brady Coffman also had two hits and scored twice.
Tre Melby hit a grand slam and drove in five, and Kolbe Hatcher pitched in two hits and scored twice for Logan-Magnolia. Ryder Harkleroad added a hit and two RBI.
POI: Lenox 5 Central Decatur 2
Keigan Kitzman had an RBI double, and Keegan Christensen threw six innings with six strikeouts to lead Lenox in the win.
POI: Mount Ayr 16 Wayne 1
Jaixen Frost hit two two-run home runs, and Jace Grose picked up the win on the mound for Mount Ayr.
POI: Martensdale-St. Marys 8 Southwest Valley 4
Dominic Nicholas had three hits and an RBI for Southwest Valley in the loss. Kade Hutchings pitched in two hits and an RBI.
POI: Southeast Warren 15 Bedford 2
Jeffrey Oaklaey went 4-for-4 with a home run and drove in five to lead Southeast Warren. Tanner Dierking added three hits, three RBI and three runs for the Warhawks.
RVC: West Harrison 10 Ar-We-Va 3
Mason McIntosh had a big night with three hits and four RBI, and Sage Evans added two hits and two RBI for West Harrison. Koleson Evans pitched in two hits, and Mason King collected a trio of hits for the Hawkeyes. Koleson Evans had eight Ks in 5 2/3 innings.
Cooper Koll posted a pair of hits for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
RVC: Boyer Valley 19 Whiting 2
Adam Puck struck out eight in four innings to lift Boyer Valley in a dominant performance. Puck added three hits and drove in three, and Jaidan TenEyck had two hits and two RBI. Hayden Soma also had a huge night with three hits, including a double, and drove in five.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Glidden-Ralston 2
Easton Hays had three hits, including a triple, and brought in one run while Lance Clayburg, Quentin Culbertson and Tanner Oswald all had two hits each. Josh Ramirez drove in three, and Gabe Obert, Culbertson and Oswald had two RBI apiece.
BLUE: Ankeny Christian 7 Melcher-Dallas 3
Malachi Johnson doubled twice among three hits while Eli Christensen and Keenan Jacobs drove in two each for Ankeny Christian.
Cole Metz had two hits for Melcher-Dallas.
BLUE: Mormon Trail 3 Orient-Macksburg 1
Wrigley Shanks struck out six in 4 2/3 relief innings. Gabe Stripe, Triton Gwinn and Gavin Dixson had two hits each for Mormon Trail in the victory.
Chase Walker, Derek Gross and Wiley Ray all hit safely for Orient-Macksburg. Ray struck out 13 in 5 2/3 innings.
BLUE: Moravia 14 Seymour 3
Cayden Cook had a hit and drove in three, and Matthew Seals and Ethan Martin posted two hits and two RBI apiece for Moravia in the win.
BLUE: Murray 7 Moulton-Udell 4
Wyatt Gannon went 3-for 4 with two Rbi to lead Murray in the victory. Brycen Wookey struck out 11 in four innings.
