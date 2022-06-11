(KMAland) -- Shenandoah beat Sidney, St. Albert was a winner over Treynor, Bedford edged Clarke and Melcher-Dallas won the Moulton-Udell Tournament in KMAland baseball on Saturday.
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 6 Sidney 4
Hunter Dukes had one hit and scored twice while Logan Dickerson had an RBI, and Camden Lorimor and Logan Twyman had hits for Shenandoah. Seth Zwickel took the win on the bump after striking out seven on three hits and one earned run.
Garett Phillips had a hit and RBI for Sidney while Kolt Payne finished with two hits, and Seth Ettleman drew two walks and scored a run. Payne, Cole Stenzel and Michael Hensley also scored runs for the Cowboys.
St. Albert 7 Treynor 3
DJ Weilage had three hits, homered and drove in two while Owen Marshall had two hits, a double and two RBI, and Dan McGrath also doubled as one of his two hits. Cael Hobbs scored twice while Mathew Holliday took the win after scattering nine hits in five innings.
Jaxon Schumacher and Kaden Snyder each doubled for Treynor while Snyder sent in two runs on two hits, and Schumacher had three hits. Holden Minahan also had two hits.
Bedford 6 Clarke 4
Brody King, Quentin King and Micah Nally each had two hits and an RBI while Silas Walston plated two runners across on one hit. Brody King and Noah Johnson muscled doubles while Johnson totaled two hits.
Freshman Garrison Motsinger was nifty on bases with three stolen bases, and Logan Bucher snagged two bags. Klemit Olney struck out seven in Bedford’s win.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Johnston 9 Sioux City East 8
Sergeant Bluff-Luton Triangular
Carlisle 3 Harlan 0
Austin Schumacher had two hits while Teagon Kasperbauer also muscled a hit. Hayden Soma struck out three on two hits in five innings.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 1 Harlan 0
Aiden Sieperda tossed a complete-game no-hitter for Sergeant Bluff-Luton while Bryce Click scored their only run. Easton Wheeler led their offense with two hits while Click and Tylar Lutgen had one hit each.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 7 Carlisle 3
Bryce Click tripled as one of his three hits and drove in two while Easton Wheeler also had two RBI, and Aiden Sieperda had two hits, a double and an RBI. Carter Brown also mustered two hits and RBI for the Warriors while Brayden Kerr had one hit and scored twice.
ACGC Tournament
ACGC 4 Lenox 2
Carter Reed went 2-for-3 at the plate for Lenox while Samson Adams fanned eight batters in six innings.
Lenox 15 Central Decatur 2
Gabe Funk went 3-for-3 and scored three runs for Lenox while Samson Adams had a 2-for-2 outing with a double and four RBI, and Keigan Kitzman accounted for two hits and plated three. Kitzman also pitched three innings with two strikeouts and one earned run.
Other ACGC Tournament Scores
Hinton 9 Central Decatur 1
Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular
Mount Ayr 12 Martensdale-St. Marys 2
Raines Sackett took the win for the Raiders while Jace Grose sparked the offense with a 3-for-4 performance and four RBI. Jaixen Frost and Drew Ehlen each went 2-for-4 with a double while Jaydon Knight was a flawless 2-for-2 at the dish.
Interstate 35 11 Mount Ayr 4
Ryce Reynolds and Drew Ehlen each went 2-for-3 at the plate while Riley Stark and Cody Larson contributed hits for the Raiders.
Other Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular Scores
Interstate 35 at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
Carroll Tournament
Southeast Polk 14 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Jacob Estrada belted a solo home run for the Crusaders’ only hit while Preston McAlister and Cade Behrens pitched for CRB. Berhens threw 3 ⅓ innings and struck out one batter.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 12 Carroll 2
Easton Hays was the winning pitcher after allowing only three hits and two walks with three strikeouts. Gabe Obert and Kolby Culbertson led the offense. Obert singled, doubled and dorve in three while Culbertson hit a single, a triple and also drove in three. Lance Clayburg added a pair of singles in the win.
Madrid Tournament
Moravia vs. Madrid (MISSING)
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Melcher-Dallas 11 Mormon Trail 7
Cole Metz smashed a grand slam as one of his two hits while Anthony Schneider also had two hits for Melcher-Dallas. Mason Dejong, Owen Suntken, Max Enfield and Johnny Milburn each singled and scratched across runs.
Melcher-Dallas 13 Seymour 2
Owen Suntken had a triple and four RBI while Max Enfield sent in two runners and Cayden Butrum tallied two RBI on one hit and stole two bases. Mason Dejong scored three times and added one hit, and Cole Metz registered two hits and an RBI. Logan Godfrey was the winning pitcher.
Other Moulton-Udell Tournament Scores
Seymour def. Moulton Udell