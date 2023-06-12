(KMAland) -- Sweeps for Clarinda, Atlantic, SA & Kuemper + a split for Glenwood & Harlan, tight wins for T-C, Riverside, CR-B and additional victories for Stanton, EM, F-M, Underwood, Treynor, CAM, WH, SCE, IKM-M & CD in KMAland baseball from Monday.
Check out the full Monday KMAland baseball recap below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 12
Carter Pellett hit a home run, drove in four and scored twice, and Tanner O’Brien and Clevi Johnson had two hits and an RBI each for the Trojans. Easton O’Brien also had one hit and three runs scored.
Shenandoah’s Gage Herron had a double among two hits, drove in two and scored three times while Joey O’Rourke added a hit and two RBI to lead Shenandoah. Camden Lorimor tallied a hit, an RBI and two runs for the Mustangs.
Atlantic 10 Shenandoah 0
No stats reported.
Clarinda 10 Denison-Schleswig 0
James McCall finished a two-hit complete game shutout with eight strikeouts while Andrew Jones had three hits and three RBI at the plate for Clarinda. Cole Baumgart pitched in two hits and two runs for the Cardinals.
Cody Schulte finished with two hits for Denison-Schleswig.
Clarinda 12 Denison-Schleswig 2
Creighton Tuzzio pitched five innings and struck out four to get the win for Clarinda. Karsten Beckel doubled, tripled, drove in four and scored twice, and Caden Butt added two hits and two runs for the Cardinals. Tuzzio also doubled and drove in two.
Denison-Schleswig’s Wyatt Johnson and Easton Emery hit safely.
St. Albert 17 Red Oak 4
Jaxson Lehnen posted two doubles, drove in five and scored twice, and Cael Hobbs also doubled twice, drove in two and scored twice for St. Albert in the rout. Cole Pekny and Jeremiah Sherrill also had two hits, two RBI and three runs each, and Colton Brennan drove in two on one hit. Parker Heisterkamp threw four innings to get the win.
Dawson Bond doubled and drove in two to lead Red Oak.
St. Albert 15 Red Oak 8
Cael Hobbs homered, drove in four and scored twice, and Colton Brennan had a hit, four RBI and two runs to lead St. Albert. Jeremiah Sherrill pitched in a single and two RBI, and Matthew Holiday had a two-hit game. Cole Pekny and Brennan combined on the pitching performance with four and three innings pitched, respectively.
Red Oak’s Brett Erickson had three hits and two RBI, and Chase Roeder, Dawson Bond, AJ Schmid and Brody Bond all pitched in two hits apiece for the Tigers.
Harlan 5 Glenwood 3
Cade Sears doubled twice among three hits and scored twice, and Quinn Koesters and Stephen Leinen both had one hit and two RBI each for Harlan in the win. Brock Limerick struck out five in 5 2/3 innings on the mound for the Cyclones.
Glenwood’s Ryan Turner and Brody Taylor had one hit each in the loss. Turner went all seven innings and finished with five strikeouts.
Glenwood 7 Harlan 6
Kayden Anderson went 3-for-3 with a grand slam, four RBI and two runs, and Trent Patton posted two hits and the go-ahead RBI knock in the sixth. Patton went the final two innings and struck out one to pick up the win.
Hayden Soma, Stephen Leinen and Matthew Sorfonden all had two hits with Sorfonden driving in two runs for Harlan.
Kuemper Catholic 10 Creston 3
Koby Lampman, Ethan Loew and Trevor Rial had two hits each while Logan Sibenaller and Josh Langel added one hit and two RBI each for Kuemper. Loew pitched five innings and struck out 11 to get the win.
Creston’s Sam Henry and Milo Staver both had two hits.
Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 0
Ethan Loew had two hits and an RBI, and Carter Putney added a hit, an RBI and a run scored. Logan Sibenaller also had a triple and scored twice, and Mason Knerl went seven innings, struck out four and gave up just four hits.
Creston’s Kyle Strider, Sam Henry, Dylan Hoepker and Tyler Riley all had one hit each for Creston.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 15 Griswold 0
Nolan Grebin went four shutout innings and allowed just one hit with five strikeouts for Stanton. Kywin Tibben had three hits and two runs, Josh Martin added two hits, four runs and four RBI and Brody Holmes finished with a double, a single and two RBI for the Vikings.
East Mills 7 Sidney 4
Peyton Embree had two hits and two RBI for East Mills in the victory. Kyler Williams also had two hits, drove in a run and scored once, and Zach Thornburg had a team-best two runs for the Wolverines.
Michael Hensley led Sidney with an RBI double and a run scored in the loss.
Fremont-Mills 11 Essex 0
Landon Baker struck out nine and threw a five-inning no-hitter for Fremont-Mills. Braden Turpin had two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Kyler Owen posted two hits and an RBI for the Knights. Tyler Johnson added a strong night with the bat with two hits, one RBI and two runs scored.
Kaden Buick struck out four in 3 2/3 innings.
Fremont-Mills 25 Essex 4
Braden Turpin had two hits and three runs, and Tyler Johnson doubled, drove in two and scored three times for Fremont-Mills in the dominant win. Luke Madison struck out five in three innings to get the win.
Essex had a two-hit night from Damien Aradanas, and Wade Sholes had a hit and an RBI for the Trojans in the loss.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 14 Missouri Valley 0
Jack Vanfossan had a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored twice, and Garrett Luett was 3-for-3 with a triple and two runs scored for Underwood. Nick McKenzie tallied two hits and three RBI behind Mason Boothby, who struck out four in four shutout innings.
Owen Becerra had a hit and a stolen base, and Brayden Neill and Hayden Kocour both had one hit for Missouri Valley in the loss.
Tri-Center 4 AHSTW 3
Isaac Wohlhuter had a go-ahead two-run single in the seventh, and Cael Witt finished things off in the bottom half to lift Tri-Center. Cael Corrin, Lincoln Thomas and Michael Turner also had one hit each, and Sean McGee struck out eight in five innings.
Nick Denning led AHSTW with two hits and a stolen base. Charlie Lane had four strikeouts.
Riverside 7 Audubon 6
Riverside’s Cole and Grady Jeppesen had two hits each with Grady driving in two runs. Aaron Smith-Haven had a hit and two runs scored, and Kyler Rieken tossed 5 2/3 innings with nine strikeouts.
Gavin Larsen topped Audubon with three hits, including a double, and drove in one run while Cooper Nielsen had a double and two RBI. Evan Alt posted a hit, one RBI and two runs scored for the Wheelers. Larsen threw five innings for Audubon with seven strikeouts.
Treynor 14 Logan-Magnolia 3
Treynor scored seven runs in the sixth to blow things open. Jaxon Schumacher was 3-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI and three runs, and Ryan Bach had two hits, an RBI and four runs scored for the Cardinals. Loeck Helvie doubled and drove in five, and Brady Wallace had a double, two RBI and two runs. Andrew Kellar went six innings and struck out three to get the win.
Kalab Kuhl and Gavin Kiger both had two hits for Logan-Magnolia.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
CAM 16 Ar-We-Va 5
CAM scored 11 runs in the first inning on their way to the win.
Ar-We-Va’s Blayne Smith had three hits and an RBI, and Wade Ragaller had two hits and a run. Devon Ehlers pitched in a double and two RBI for the Rockets.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 3 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 2
Cade Behrens had 10 strikeouts on the mound for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Cal Heydon posted a triple and a two-run home run, and Lance Clayburg hit a game-winning RBI single to help the Crusaders walk off with a win. Kolby Culbertson also had a double and a single.
Alex Hansen went 6 1/3 innings with four strikeouts while Easton nelson added two hits and an RBI for Exira/EHK.
West Harrison 16 Woodbine 1
Koleson Evans had a big game with three hits, four RBI and two runs, and Mason McIntosh added three hits, three RBI and two runs for West Harrison. Mason King, Brady Melby and Walker Rife all pitched in two hits apiece with Melby driving in three runs and scoring twice. McIntosh went all five innings and struck out four to get the win.
Woodbine’s Brody Pryor had another two-hit game, and Carter Gruver had a hit and an RBI in the loss.
NON-CONFERENCE
Sioux City East 10 Lewis Central 3
Blake Patino had a three-hit game, and Jax Theeler and Kason Clayborne had two hits apiece for Sioux City East in the win. Logan Cherkas added a double and two RBI behind Bohdy Colling, who struck out four in four innings. Theeler threw the next 2 1/3 innings and also struck out four.
Payton Fort hit a home run and drove in two to lead Lewis Central.
IKM-Manning 7 Glidden-Ralston 1
Bryc Sumemrfield threw all seven innings and struck out 11 to lift IKM-Manning to the win. Ben Ramsey had three hits, an RBI and a run, and Reed Hinners posted two hits, two runs and an RBI for the Wolves.
Mark Lensch singled and drove in a run for Glidden-Ralston.
Bondurant-Farrar 10 Martensdale-St. Marys 0
Alex Martin and Travis White both had one hit for Martensdale-St. Marys.
Bondurant-Farrar 7 Martensdale-St. Marys 1
Charlie Tiano led Martensdale-St. Marys with two hits and a run, and Travis White also had a hit and stole a base for the Blue Devils.
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Spencer Smith had a double and four RBI, and Creyton Ogier added a single and three RBI for Central Decatur. Landon McKillip and Kalvin Brown also had one hit, two runs and two RBI each, and Joe Sheetz went all four innings with nine strikeouts.
Allen Pace and Trayton Knowler both had one hit for Moulton-Udell.
Murray 11 Wayne 6
Caden Page and Kace Patton had two hits each, including one double apiece, while driving in three runs each to lead Murray. Gauge Mongar had two hits, two RBI and four runs, and Andrew Rowe pitched in two hits and an RBI for the Mustangs. Ayden Lamb struck out six in 4 1/3 innings to lead Murray on the mound.
Southeast Warren 12 Melcher-Dallas 2
Austin Ledlie homered twice and drove in five runs while Caden Crow had a double among three hits, drove in two and scored three runs for Southeast Warren. Caden Carruthers was the winning pitcher with six innings and nine strikeouts.
Austin Remster led Melcher-Dallas with two hits, and Reece Chiabotta had one hit and one RBI in the loss.
Grand View Christian 5 Ankeny Christian 1
Landon Curtis had a hit, a walk and a run scored to lead an Ankeny Christian offense that had just two hits on the night. T Mahoney struck out five in six innings.
Des Moines Christian 12 Ankeny Christian 2
Brody Hoefle and Tyson Fincham had one hit each for Ankeny Christian in the loss.
Colfax-Mingo 8 Twin Cedars 7
Braxton Davis, Dallas Smith, Holden Roberts and Gavin Clark all had two hits each for Twin Cedars in the loss, which came in walk-off fashion after Colfax-Mingo rallied for three runs in the bottom of the seventh. Blake Micetich went five innings on the mound, finishing with five strikeouts and two earned runs allowed.