(KMAland) -- Shen beat Sidney, LC dropped their first game, CRB was second in Carroll, ACA won in Madrid and Mormon Trail won at Moulton-Udell among KMAland baseball results from Saturday.
NC: Shenandoah 11 Sidney 3
Hunter Dukes led Shenandoah with two hits and two RBI, and Camden Lorimor added a hit and two RBI. Brody Owen also had two hits and drove in one run for the Mustangs.
Brydon Huntley and Braedon both had two hits and an RBI for Sidney.
NC: Johnston 7 Lewis Central 0
JC Dermody, Aron Harrington, Casey Clair and Luke Meyer all had one hit each for LC in the loss.
NC: Southeast Polk 8 Sioux City East 1 (Game 1)
Terrick Thompson had a hit and an RBI for Sioux City East in the loss.
NC: Sioux City East 3 Southeast Polk 1 (Game 2)
Cam Riemer and Cael Boever both went deep, and Boever struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings to get the win. for the Black Raiders.
MARTENSDALE-ST. MARYS TRIANGULAR
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Mount Ayr 3
Dawson Swank threw 4 1/3 innings of relief for Mount Ayr and allowed just one run. Jaixen Frost led the Raiders on offense with two hits.
Interstate 35 6 Mount Ayr 5
Interstate 35 scored five in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner.
CARROLL TOURNAMENT
Carroll 14 Southwest Valley 1
Consolation: Saydel 20 Southwest Valley 10
Dominic Nicolas led Southwest Valley with three hits, including two doubles and four RBI. Owen Wilkinson pitched in two hits and two RBI of his own.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Saydel 5
Quentin Culbertson tossed 5 2/3 innings for Coon Rapids-Bayard to get the in. Aaron McAlister had three hits and an RBI, and Eason Hays added two hits and an RBI of his own. Lance Clayburg tripled, singled and drove in three.
Championship: Carroll 15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Gabe Obert and Lance Clayburg each had a pair of singles, and Aaron McAlister had an RBI double for Coon Rapids-Bayard.
MADRID TOURNAMENT
Ankeny Christian 7 Southeast Valley 3
Cale Leever and Eli Christensen had two hits and two RBI to lead Ankeny Christian in the win.
Championship: Ankeny Christian 7 Madrid 4
Malachi Johnson and Eli Christensen finished with two hits each, and Ben McDermott drove in two for Ankeny Christian. Christensen struck out nine in six innings to get the win.
MOULTON-UDELL TOURNAMENT
Mormon Trail 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Wrigley Shanks, Jose Adkins and Colby Porterfield all had two base hits each for Mormon Trail.
Cole Metz and Owen Mann had two hits apiece, and Max Enfield added a hit and two RBI for Melcher-Dallas.
Consolation: Melcher-Dallas 24 Moulton-Udell 4
Johnny Milburn had two hits, four RBI and two runs scored, and Cole Metz added two singles, two doubles and five RBI for Melcher-Dallas. Steven Krpan pitched in four hits and drove in two, and Ryan Krpan had two hits and three RBI. Owen Mann also had a hit and three RBI.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Corner Conference
Stanton 12 Essex 2
Non-Conference
Shenandoah 11 Sidney 3
Johnston 7 Lewis Central 0
Clarke 15 Bedford 0
Southeast Polk 8 Sioux City East 1 (Game 1)
Sioux City East 3 Southeast Polk 1 (Game 2)
Carlisle 14 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 10 (Game 1)
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 19 Carlisle 6 (Game 2)
Carroll Tournament
Carroll 14 Southwest Valley 1
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Saydel 5
Consolation: Saydel 20 Southwest Valley 10
Championship: Carroll 15 Coon Rapids-Bayard 5
Martensdale-St. Marys Triangular
Martensdale-St. Marys 6 Mount Ayr 3
Interstate 35 6 Mount Ayr 5
Interstate 35 9 Martensdale-St. Marys 7
Madrid Tournament
Madrid 3 Moravia 2
Ankeny Christian 7 Southeast Valley 3
Consolation: Moravia 15 Southeast Valley 5
Championship: Ankeny Christian 7 Madrid 4
Moulton-Udell Tournament
Seymour def. Moulton-Udell
Mormon Trail 12 Melcher-Dallas 6
Consolation: Melcher-Dallas 24 Moulton-Udell 4
Championship: Mormon Trail 25 Seymour 9