(KMAland) -- Shenandoah edged Red Oak, LC & SA got sweeps, Underwood avenged a loss, NV won a pitcher’s duel, AL & Heelan split & Glenwood, Harlan, Stanton, AHSTW, Treynor, T-C, Mt Ayr, SEW, E. Union, Wayne, CD, SCN, SCE, SCW, SBL, TC, ACA and F-M were other area baseball winners on Tuesday.
Check out the KMAland baseball recap from Tuesday below.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Shenandoah 5 Red Oak 4
Logan Twyman threw 6 1/3 strong innings with six strikeouts, and Seth Zwickel entered for the final two outs to earn the save in leading Shenandoah to the win. Camden Lorimor had two hits, an RBI and two runs, and Cole Graham posted a hit and two RBI for the Mustangs. Jade Spangler added a triple, an RBI and two runs scored.
Red Oak’s Adam Baier had two hits and an RBI, and Braden Woods and Dawson Bond posted two hits and one run each for the Tigers. Chase Roeder also had a two-hit game for Red Oak, and Brett Erickson went six innings and struck out six in the defeat.
Glenwood 6 Creston 5
Nolan Clarke and Jason Colpitts had two hits and two runs each for Glenwood in the win. Kayden Anderson struck out nine in five innings to get the win.
Creston’s Sam Henry homered and drove in three, and Kyle Strider and Cael Turner added two hits each. Milo Staver also had a three-hit game for the Panthers. Dylan Hoepker struck out seven in 6 2/3 innings for the Panthers.
Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 2
Luke Woltmann posted two hits and two RBI, and Parker Heller added a two-hit game of his own for Lewis Central. Woltmann struck out six and gave up just one earned run in five innings for the Titans.
Logan Sibenaller, Benicio Lujano and Ethan Loew all had two hits each for Kuemper Catholic. Evan Loew threw 5 1/3 innings and struck out five for the Knights.
Lewis Central 11 Kuemper Catholic 4
Luke Woltmann had another big performance with a home run among two hits, drove in two and scored three times, and Ty Thomson added a hit and two RBI. Brady Hetzel pitched in two hits and an RBI while throwing five innings and striking out four to get the win.
Kuemper’s Koby Lampman and Ethan and Evan Loew had one hit and one RBI each in the loss.
St. Albert 8 Atlantic 4
Brendan Monahan had a triple and three RBI, and Jeremiah Sherrill posted one hit, one RBI and two runs to lead St. Albert in the win. Owen Marshall struck out five in 5 1/3 innings and gave up just one earned run.
Easton O’Brien led Atlantic with one hit and three runs, and Sawyer Terrell and Xavier Darrow both had one hit and one RBI each. Carter Pellett pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out five for the Trojans.
St. Albert 12 Atlantic 2
Brendan Monahan doubled, tripled, drove in three and scored twice, and Jaxson Lehnen added a double and a triple among three hits with an RBI and a run scored. Owen Marshall and Jeremiah Sherrill also had two RBI apiece behind Cael Hobbs, who struck out eight in a five-inning complete game for the Falcons.
Easton O’Brien, Tanner O’Brien and Gavin McLaren all had one hit each for Atlantic.
Harlan 17 Denison-Schleswig 2
Harlan scored six in the first, four in the second, two in the third and five more in the fourth on their way to the dominant win. Cade Sears, Quinn Koesters, Stephen Leinen and Jozef Reisz all had two hits each while Matthew Sorfonden and Gavin Bruck drove in two runs each. Leinen scored a game-high three runs, and Reisz went four innings with six strikeouts to get the win.
Denison-Schleswig got one hit each from Jaxon Wessel, Ty Fink, Cole Kastner and Cody Schulte.
CORNER CONFERENCE
Stanton 14 East Mills 4
Gavin Ford struck out 10 in six innings to get the win for Stanton. Dylan Reynolds added two doubles and four RBI, and Josh Martin singled, tripled and drove in three for the Vikings. Ford and Logan French each pitched in two singles and scored three runs apiece for the Vikings.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Underwood 10 Logan-Magnolia 0
Garrett Luett and Jack Vanfossan combined to throw a two-hit shutout with Luett going five innings and striking out seven. Vanfossan helped their cause with two hits and three RBI, and Mason Boothby added two hits, an RBI and three runs. Nick Hackett also had a two-hit, two-run, one-RBI game.
Wes Vana and Gage Shook had one hit each for Logan-Magnolia.
AHSTW 11 Riverside 7
Brayden Lund hit a grand slam and singled twice, Caleb Hatch added three singles and Blake Akers posted two singles and a double for AHSTW. Charlie Lane also singled and doubled, and Jacob Coon grabbed the win on the mound.
Cole Jeppesen had a two-hit game for Riverside, and Keaten Rieken posted a three-run triple and scored twice. Kyler Rieken walked, was hit by a pitch twice and scored three runs of his own for the Bulldogs. Kaeden Pleas worked six innings and struck out three on the mound.
Treynor 16 Audubon 6
Holden Minahan had three hits, an RBI and three runs, and Mason Yochum posted two hits for Treynor in the win. Brady Wallace pitched in a double and three RBI, and Charlie Schrage had a hit, an RBI and two runs. Andrew Kellar drove in two and scored two runs for the Cardinals. Will Parrott threw 5 1/3 shutout innings, struck out five and gave up just five hits and a walk.
Cooper Nielsen had two hits and two RBI, and Aaron Olsen posted two hits, an RBI and a run for Audubon.
Tri-Center 7 IKM-Manning 1
Cael Corrin went five innings and struck out five while Michael Turner hit a two-run home run among three hits and drove in four for Tri-Center. Sean McGee added two hits and an RBI, and Carter Kunze doubled. Cael Witt and Revin Bruck both had an RBI.
IKM-Manning’s Bryc Summerfield and Ben Ramsey had one hit each.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Nodaway Valley 1 Bedford 0
Boston DeVault and Eli Harris combined on a one-hit shutout with DeVault striking out seven in 4 2/3 innings and not allowing a hit. DeVault also had two hits, Jase Davidson posted an RBI triple and Parker Foster doubled for Nodaway Valley.
Klemit Olney had the only hit of the game for Bedford, which got a strong 4 2/3 innings from Logan Moyer and 2 1/3 from Olney. Both struck out six and walked just one each.
Mount Ayr 7 Lenox 2
Jaixen Frost allowed just one unearned run on three hits and struck out 12 in five innings for Mount Ayr in the win. He also had a double and a triple and drove in two runs for the Raiders. Riley Stark and Adler Reed added two hits and one RBI apiece.
Keigan Kitzman homered and Samson Adams doubled to lead Lenox.
Southeast Warren 6 Southwest Valley 1
Tate Dierking had two hits and three RBI, and Trey Fisher pitched in two hits and two runs for Southeast Warren. Drake Steil (3 IP, 3 K), Ben Crall (1.1 IP), Dalton Spear (0.2 IP, 1 K) and Brody Crow (2 IP, 4 K) combined on a three-hitter for the Warhawks.
Beau Johnston drove in the only run of the game for Southwest Valley. Ethan Bruce had a hit and scored the only run, and Owen Paul also hit safely once for the Timberwolves. Brayden Maeder tossed four innings in the loss.
East Union 8 Wayne 3
Fischer Buffington had two hits, two RBI and two runs, Josh Lopez added a double among two hits, drove in a run and scored once and Austin Lack added a hit and four runs scored for East Union. Seth Hudson went all seven innings and struck out 10 to get the win.
Kenton Prunty, Fischer Buckingham and Gage Swan had two hits each for the Falcons. Prunty went 6 2/3 innings and struck out six for the Falcons.
Wayne 6 East Union 3
Strait Jacobsen, Fischer Buckingham, Colby Holbrook, Boudyn White and Rayce Snyder all had one hit and one RBI each for Wayne. Colby Holbrook struck out four in four innings, and Buckingham struck out six in three innings.
Terrian Islas had a double, drove in a run and scored once for East Union. Austin Lack and Josh Lopez both went three innings for the Eagles.
Central Decatur 2 Martensdale-St. Marys 1 — 8 inn
Jaydan Broich (4 IP, 3 K), Jaxson Cornett (2 IP, 5 K) and Landon McKillip (2 IP, 1 K) pitched well for Central Decatur in the extra-inning win. Spencer Smith had two hits and the game-winning RBI, and McKillip had a hit and two runs scored for the Cardinals.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 6 Bishop Heelan Catholic 2
Bennett Olsen had two hits and an RBI, and Clayton Smith posted one hit and two RBI for Abraham Lincoln in the win. Olsen went six innings, struck out seven and gave up one run on one hit to get the win.
Brady Baker had a hit and an RBI for Bishop Heelan Catholic. Raiden Ericson worked five innings on the mound for the Crusaders.
Bishop Heelan Catholic 13 Abraham Lincoln 4
Brady Baker went 2-for-5 with a home run, three RBI and two runs, and Hunter Wauhob, Jaron Bleeker, George Tsiobanos and Jack White also had two hits each for the Crusaders. White drove in three runs, and Shane Sanderson had a double, two RBI and two runs. Connor Sitzmann pitched all seven innings for Heelan with just two earned runs allowed.
Aidan Martin had two hits and an RBI, and Jackson Dilts posted a hit and an RBI for Abraham Lincoln.
Sioux City North 9 Thomas Jefferson 6
Ayden Schrunk had three hits and three RBI, and Eli Cedillo posted two hits, two RBI and two runs to lead Sioux City North. Cael Walrod and Lochlin Jackson had two hits of their own, and Jackson tossed four innings with three strikeouts. Aiden Timmons finished the game with three shutout innings, putting down four via strikeout.
Kendall Bell totaled three hits and two RBI, and Nate Anderson added two hits and two RBI for Thomas Jefferson. Kyle Komor also had a two-hit game for the Yellow Jackets. Andrew Peacock pitched five innings for TJ.
Sioux City North 12 Thomas Jefferson 6
Cael Miller led Sioux City North with four hits and three RBI, and Ayden Schrunk had two hits, including a double, three RBI and two runs. Parker Petersen also had a two-hit game for the Stars, which got 3 1/3 innings and five strikeouts in relief from Cael Walrod.
Garrett Denman went 4-for-4 with a double, a triple and two RBI, and Kendall Bell added a two-hit game for Thomas Jefferson. Bell threw three innings and struck out two in the loss.
Sioux City East 16 LeMars 1
Jax Theeler doubled among three hits and drove in four, and Kelynn Jacobsen doubled twice among four hits, drove in three and scored twice for Sioux City East. Quinton Ashcroft pitched in three hits, two RBI and two runs, and Cal Jepsen had two hits, two RBI and two runs. Lincoln Colling went four innings and struck out three to get the win.
Ayden Hoag, Evan Jalas, Kole Carpenter, Evan Pratt and Trent Marienau all had one hit for LeMars.
Sioux City East 12 LeMars 4
Quinton Ashcroft went 3-for-3 with three RBI, Kelynn Jacobsen also went 3-for-3 with three runs and Jax Theeler doubled among three hits, drove in a run and scored twice for Sioux City East. Brecken Schossow had a hit and two RBI and pitched 4 2/3 innings with three strikeouts.
Carter Baumgartner had a hit and two runs scored for LeMars.
Sioux City West 4 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 2
Cael Kilberg went seven innings, struck out six and gave up just two runs on three hits for Sioux City West. Cody Mattes added two hits and two RBI in the win.
Drake Van Meter, Carter Brown and Parker Lutgen all hit safely for Sergeant Bluff-Luton.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 4 Sioux City West 0
Tylar Lutgen went six shutout innings, struck out seven and allowed just three hits for Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the win. Brayden Kerr, Carter Brown and Tate Loffswold all drove in one run each to top the offense.
Sioux City West’s Tristin Risner, Collin Mayo, Ivan Fuhrer and Matthew Lafrenz all had one hit for Sioux City West.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Twin Cedars 14 Melcher-Dallas 4
Chase Rozenboom tripled among three hits, drove in three and scored three times, and Kasey Clark added a double among three hits, drove in two and had three runs for Twin Cedars. Gavin Clark went 3 2/3 innings and struck out five to get the win.
Logan Godfrey, Max Enfield, Trevor Hoch and Reece Chiabotta had one RBI each for Melcher-Dallas.
Ankeny Christian 13 Mormon Trail 0
Eli Christensen finished a complete game one-hit shutout in five innings with 12 strikeouts for Ankeny Christian. Landon Curtis led the offense with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
Mormon Trail’s Degin Dixson had the only hit of the game for his team.
NON-CONFERENCE
Fremont-Mills 13 CAM 2
Brady Owen had a big game with two hits and three RBI, and Braden Turpin posted two hits, four runs and an RBI for Fremont-Mills. Kyler Owen added two hits, two runs and two RBI, Ike Lemonds tallied two hits and two RBI and Tyler Johnson totaled two hits and an RBI for the Knights. Turpin struck out 10 in six innings to get the win.
Jack Follmann had two hits for CAM in the loss.
Newell-Fonda 12 Coon Rapids-Bayard 1
Kolby Culbertson had two singles while Cal Heydon, Lance Clayburg and Jacob Estrada each had one single for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Estrada also drove in one run.