(KMAland) -- Clarinda, St. Albert, Harlan and Atlantic notched Hawkeye Ten Conference sweeps while Underwood beat Missouri Valley, Sidney won a thriller with East Mills and Woodbine won a doozy on Monday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Game 1: Atlantic 15 Shenandoah 2
Carter Pellett homered as one of his three hits while driving in two and scoring three times. Easton O’Brien and Jayden Proehl had three RBI each while O’Brien also doubled.
Tanner O’Brien doubled and drove in two while Jackson McLaren contributed two RBI. Wyatt Redinbaugh got the win for Atlantic after striking out seven batters.
Camden Lorimor led Shenandoah with two hits and an RBI while Cole Scamman had a single and an RBI. Dalton Athen doubled in the loss while Hunter Dukes bopped a triple.
Game 2: Atlantic 12 Shenandoah 3
Carter Pellett homered and drove in three while Tanner O’Brien doubled and drove in three, and Garrett McLaren squeezed in two runners on two singles.
Wyatt Redinbaugh had two hits and an RBI while Jayden Proehl and Jackson McLaren each accounted for two hits, a double and an RBI. Easton O’Brien and Redinbaugh stole two bases each while Proehl and Garrett McLaren retired six batters apiece.
Jade Spangler had Shenandoah’s only RBI while Hunter Duke recorded two hits.
Game 1: Clarinda 15 Denison-Schleswig 0
Tadyn Brown smoked a homer, sent across three runners and stole two bags for Clarinda while James McCall had two hits, doubled and tallied three RBI, and Ronnie Weidman helped the cause with two hits, four RBI, two runs scored and three stolen bases.
Cole Baumgart had two singles and an RBI, Cooper Neal doubled and plated a run, and Wyatt Schmitt had two stolen bags.
Game 2: Clarinda 13 Denison-Schleswig 3
James McCall had two hits, a triple and three RBI. Tadyn Brown had two hits and stole three bases while Cooper Neal had four hits and an RBI, and Jarod McNeese had a double and three RBI. Levi Wise was the winning pitcher after striking out four on two hits in 3 2/3 innings.
Game 1: Harlan 7 Glenwood 3
Joey Moser homered, doubled and drove in four while scoring two for Harlan. Stephen Leinen also homered and had two RBI while Quinn Koesters sent in a run. Alex Monson got the win in the circle after striking out eight on seven hits in seven innings.
Kayden Anderson launched a homer for Glenwood while JD Colpitts had two hits and scored a run, and Tyler Harger added an RBI. Jayme Fritts struck out five in 5 1/3 innings.
Game 2: Harlan 19 Glenwood 12
Hayden Soma had a monster game with three doubles, three runs scored and six RBI. Cade Sears and Quinn Koesters had three hits and an RBI apiece.
Teagon Kasperbauer, Stephen Leinen, Joey Moser and Austin Schumacher each sent in two runners on two hits. Schumachers two hits were doubles while Moser also doubled.
Jayme Fritts led Glenwood’s offense with a double and three RBI. Caleb Dressel added three RBI off one hit, Kayden Anderson had two RBI and two hits, and Trent Patton added two hits and two runs scored. Grant Von Essen contributed two hits and an RBI.
Game 1: Creston 6 Kuemper Catholic 5
Dylan Hoepker had two hits, doubled and pushed in three runs while Sam Henry doubled and scored twice, and Cael Turner had two hits for the Panthers. Kyle Strider also posted an RBI for Creston. Parker Varner struck out six on six innings with two hits and three earned runs.
Cal Wanninger, Koby Lampman, Cooper Pottebaum and Carter Putney had hits for the Knights while Pottebaum, Putney and Wanninger plated runs, and Putney doubled. Putney also struck out seven on five hits and four earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Game 2: Kuemper Catholic 12 Creston 2
Cooper Pottebaum totaled four RBI off two hits and a double while Max Irlmeier and John Boes had two RBI each, and Boes doubled and scored three runs. Cal Wanninger doubled and pushed in a run, and Koby Lampman had two hits and scored three times.
Gannon Greenwalt and Kyle Strider plated the runs for Creston.
Other Hawkeye Ten Conference Scores
Game 1: St. Albert 17 Red Oak 5
DJ Weilage had three hits, five RBI, doubled and tripled while Carter White had two hits, three RBI and scored three times. Matthew Holiday added two hits and two RBI, and Cael Hobbs went deep as one of his two hits. Hobbs was also the winning pitcher after striking out five.
Landon Couse had four hits and an RBI for Red Oak while Adam Baier had one hit and two RBI, and Dawson Bond and Kayden Bozwell each had two hits and an RBI each.
Game 2: St. Albert 7 Red Oak 3
CORNER CONFERENCE
Game 1: Fremont-Mills 16 Essex 0
Braden Turpin had four hits and four RBI while Brady Owen had two hits, scored three times, doubled and sent in one run, and Levi Wright had one hit, one RBI and scored three times.
Kyler Owen scored three times, Ike Lemonds managed a hit and a run scored for the Knights and Owen Thornton had one hit and an RBI.
Turpin tossed four innings of one hit action with 11 strikeouts.
Game 2: Fremont-Mills 30 Essex 3
Braden Turpin accounted for four hits, two RBI and scored five times while Kyler Owen and Brady Owen each doubled and pushed across four runs on two and three hits, respectively. Levi Wright had two hits, four RBI and scored twice.
Owen Thornton contributed two hits and two RBI, and Paxten VanHouten had one hit, two RBI and scored three times.
Kyler Owen was the winning pitcher after striking out 10 on two hits and two earned runs in four innings.
Sidney 9 East Mills 8
Cole Stenzel’s homer paved the way for the Cowboys’ win while Kolt Payne added two RBI. Gabe Johnson had three hits and picked up the win on the mound – his third of the season.
Stanton 23 Griswold 2
Levi Martin posted three hits and scored three times while Quentin Thornburg and Josh Martin each had two hits, scored three times and contributed three RBI. Jacob Martin added a two-RBI double of his own.
Zane Johnson sparked Griswold’s offensive efforts with one hit and two stolen bases while Cody Dorscher tripled.
Western Iowa Conference
Underwood 8 Missouri Valley 1
Garrett Luett had two hits, a double and drove in two runners while Clayton Luett had one hit and an RBI. Easton Eledge and Mason Boothby each scratched across one run on one hit while Jake Reimer tripled. Jack Vanfossan was the winning pitcher after striking out seven on four hits and one earned run.
Kevin Wilson had two hits and an RBI for the Big Reds while Cody Gilpin fanned six batters in three innings.
Treynor 15 Logan-Magnolia 0
Kaden Snyder had three hits and drove in three, Brady Wallace doubled, managed two hits and scratched across four runs, and Jaxon Schumacher had three hits, sent across two runners and doubled.
Brady Coffman added two hits and Charlie Schrage tripled while Treynor totaled 14 hits. Coffman was the winning pitcher after striking out four on one hit in three innings.
Wes Vana had Logan-Magnolia’s only hit.
Tri-Center 16 AHSTW 3
Jaxon Johnson blasted a three-run homer while Justice Weers went 3-for-3 with two doubles and two RBI, and Alex Corrin had a 2-for-3 night with an RBI and two stolen bases.
Isaac Wohlhuter tossed a gem with 10 strikeouts and two earned runs in 4 2/3 innings.
Nick Denning went 3-for-3 with a triple and double for AHSTW while Brayden Lund had two hits, a double and drove in two. Caleb Hatch also sent a run across.
Audubon 10 Riverside 5
Gavin Larsen had three hits, two RBI, doubled and scored twice while Gavin Smith contributed one hit and three runs scored. Cooper Nielsen doubled, scored twice and had one RBI.
Nielsen got the win on the hill while Aaron Olsen sent down eight batters on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Grady Jeppesen had three hits and two RBI for Riverside while Rhett Bentley had a double and two RBI, and Nathan Messerschmidt doubled and scratched across a run.
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 2 West Harrison 0
Cory Bantam had two hits, two RBI and doubled for Woodbine. Bantam also pitched 6 2/3 innings with 12 strikeouts on four hits. Cameron Cline added two smacks.
Koleson Evans, Brady Melby, Sage Evans, Walker Rife and Jason Berry had West Harrison’s hits in their loss while Mason McIntosh struck out eight on five hits and two earned runs.
CAM 10 Ar-We-Va 0
Cade Ticknor tossed a gem with only two hits and eight strikeouts. Joe Kauffman ripped two doubles, a single and two RBI while Ticknor and Seth Hensley had a double and two RBI apiece.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 16 Exira-EHK 3
Lance Clayburg went deep and pushed in two runs for the Crusaders while Easton Hays tripled and tacked on two RBI. Kolby Culbertson, Gabe Obert and Jacob Estrada each had a double and two RBI, and Cal Heydon squeezed two singles and an RBI.
Clayburg struck out five in 2 2/3 innings while Estrada was the winning pitcher.
Other Rolling Valley Conference Scores
Boyer Valley at Whiting (MISSING)
Bluegrass Conference
Mormon Trail 10 Seymour 0
Gavin Dixson had three hits, scored three times and drove in a run while Wrigley Shanks added one hit, scored once and pushed in two runs, and Degin Dixson had one hit and drove in two. Remington Newton and Josiah Barker scored twice for Mormon Trail.
Gabe Stripe got the win after allowing only two hits and striking out eight in five innings.
Non-Conference
Game 1: Roland-Story 5 Lenox 2
Keigan Kitzman doubled and sent in a run while Samson Adams also doubled in the loss.
Game 2: Roland-Story 13 Lenox 10
Samson Adams hit a solo homer while Dawson Evans doubled and drove in two, and Gbae Funk and Caeden David added two RBI apiece. Trenton Beck and Johnathan Weaver had two hits and an RBI each.
Central Decatur 25 Moulton-Udell 1
Jaxson Cornell paced Central Decatur’s offensive explosion with two home runs and four RBI.
Spencer Smith had three hits, a double, five RBI and scored once while Matthew Boothe had two hits, tripled and tallied two RBI, and Kale Rockhold had two hits, a double and four RBI.
Sam Boothe had three singles and Ty Rasmussen posted two singles and drove in a run while Devin Adams had an RBI and scored four times.
The Cardinals were a perfect 14-for-14 on stolen base tries. Matthew Boothe led their effort with three stolen bags while Adams, Rasmussen, Jaydan Broich and Sam Boothe had two swipes apiece.
Southeast Warren 21 Melcher-Dallas 3
Brody Crow and Brock Manser had two hits and two RBI each while Cade Nelson and Ben Crall each had one hit and three RBI, and Austin Ledlie contributed two runs and two RBI.
Tate Dierking came off the bench to add two hits and two RBI while Drake Steil did his part off the bench with two knocks and three RBI.
Wayne 23 Murray 8
Strait Jacobsen had a 3-for-5 night with a homer and four RBI. Tysn Fogle, Boudyn White, Dalton Couchman, Rayce Snyder and Paxton Davis contributed multiple runs for the Falcons.
Ankeny Christian 7 Des Moines Christian 4
Malachi Johnson and Matthew Welshhons each had two hits, an RBI and a double for the Eagles while Eli Christensen and Tyler Mahoney also had two knocks apiece. Brady Hoefle, Daniel Schoening, Ben McDermott and Landon Curtis had one RBI each.
Mahoney was the winning pitcher after allowing five hits on four earned runs in 4 1/3 innings.
Ankeny Christian 12 Grandview Christian 2
Landon Curtis had two hits and three RBI while Tyler Mahoney and Malachi Johnson totaled two hits and two RBI each, and Brock Parks sent in two runners and smacked one hit. Parks, Johnson and Brody Hoefle doubled for Ankeny Christian, and Hoefle was the winning pitcher.
Moravia 6 Davis County 4
Declan DeJong had two hits, doubled and managed two RBI while Jackson McDanel and Kaleb Templeton had one hit and one RBI each. Matthew Seals also sent in a run for the MoHawks. Gage Hanes was the winning pitcher after striking out four on six hits in 4 1/3 innings.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Bondurant-Farrar 3 Martensdale-St. Marys 1