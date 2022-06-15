(KMAland) -- Red Oak rolled past Shenandoah, Lewis Central swept Kuemper Catholic and Audubon beat Treynor in KMAland baseball action Tuesday.
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Red Oak 16 Shenandoah 4
The Tigers’ offense exploded for 17 hits. AJ Schmid, Landon Couse and Chase Roeder had four RBI each off four, three and two hits, respectively, while Couse and Schmid each doubled.
Braden Woods doubled and sent in three runners while Brett Erickson had two hits and scored twice, and Cole Thornton scored three times.
Schmid was the winning pitcher after scattering seven hits in 4 2/3 innings.
Hunter Dukes homered as one of his two hits and drove in three while Dalton Athen also had two hits.
Glenwood 13 Creston 3
Risto Lappala threw five innings to pick up his third win of the season. Jayme Fritts added two home runs and Trent Patton went deep once to lead the Rams offense. Fritts drove in three, and Austin and Trent Patton, Jason Colpitts and Evan Soergel all drove in two runs each. Colpitts was 3-for-3 with two doubles for Glenwood.
Gannon Greenwalt had two hits and two RBI for Creston while McCoy Haines had a hit and scored a run.
Game 1: Lewis Central 18 Kuemper Catholic 1
Aron Harrington had three hits, homered and sent in five runs while Devin Nailor also went yard as one of his two hits with four RBI. Casey Clair drove in three on two hits while Payton Fort doubled, tallied two hits and had two RBI.
Britton Bond also scratched across two runs with a double, and JC Dermody added a double. Harrington was the winning pitcher after striking out 10 on two hits in four innings.
Game 2: Lewis Central 5 Kuemper Catholic 0
Britton Bond ripped two hits, doubled and drove in two while Aron Harrington and Payton Fort each doubled and sent across one run, and Logan Manz managed an RBI on a sacrifice.
JC Dermody had three stolen bases in as many tries while Luke Woltmann was the winning pitcher after striking out eight on five walks and zero hits in four innings. Devin Nailor aided Woltmann’s efforts with only one hit and four strikeouts in three innings.
Harlan 8 Denison-Schleswig 4
Cade Sears and Alex Monson each doubled as one of their three hits. Quinn Koesters had one hit and two RBI, and Hayden Soma smacked two hits and drove in two.
Stephen Leinen sent one run home on two hits and Joey Moser finished with a hit and an RBI. Cael Goshorn struck out seven on two hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Trey Brotherton led Denison-Schleswig with a double and two RBI, and Harrison Dahm bopped two hits.
St. Albert 9 Atlantic 2
Dan McGrath, DJ Weilage and Owen Marshall had two RBI each off one, two and two hits respectively, and Weilage doubled. Weilage and Marshall also scored twice each. Matthew Stile was the winning pitcher after fanning 10 on four hits and one earned run.
Jackson McLaren drove in both of Atlantic’s runs, and Easton O’Brien doubled.
Western Iowa Conference
Tri-Center 16 IKM-Manning 6
Michael Turner stayed hot with a 4-for-5 night, a double, three RBI and three stolen bases. Alex Corrin went 2-for-5 with three RBI, and Jaxon Johnson contributed three hits. Lincoln Thomas doubled and had two RBI while Sean McGee and Justice Weers combined for nine strikeouts in the win.
Max Nielsen and Trenton Barry had 2-for-3 outings for IKM-Manning while Nielsen had three RBI and Barry chipped in one RBI. Brody Blom had a 2-for-4 night.
AHSTW 9 Riverside 7
Brayden Lund had an impressive night with four hits, a double, five RBI and two runs scored while Caleb Hatch had a double, two hits and scored three times. Jacob Coon had two hits, scored once and drove in a run and Blake Akers plated one run on two hits.
Nick Denning picked up the win for AHSTW with six strikeouts on 10 hits and two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings.
Dalton Smith paced Riverside’s offense with three hits and three RBI while Rhett Bentley had two hits and an RBI. Nathan Messerschmidt and Garrett Hough plated one run each, and Aiden Bell contributed two hits.
Underwood 18 Logan-Magnolia 0
Garrett Luett had eight strikeouts and gave up just two hits in a four-inning complete game shutout for Underwood in the win. Mason Boothby and Jack Vanfossan had two hits and two RBI at the plate, and Jake Reimer finished with two hits and two runs.
Gage Shook and Ethan Evans had hits for Logan-Magnolia.
Audubon 8 Treynor 4
Aaron Olsen had two hits and two RBI, and Jay Remsburg and Alex Foran had two hits apiece for Audubon in the win. Braden Wessel and Carson Meaike had one hit and two RBI each, and Gavin Smith threw 5 2/3 innings with just two runs allowed to get the win.
Kaden Snyder doubled among two hits and drove in three runs for Treynor in the loss. Charlie Schrage had a strong 4 1/3 innings on the mound with just one run allowed.
Pride of Iowa Conference
Game 1: Nodaway Valley 3 Bedford 2 (Resumption of suspended game)
Nodaway Valley overcame a 2-0 deficit for the win. Caelen DeVault had two hits while Boston DeVault drove in a run, and Tyson Ross doubled. Caelen DeVault and Jase Davidson each struck out four in the win.
Silas Walston had an RBI for the Bulldogs.
Game 2: Bedford 8 Nodaway Valley 6
Micah Nally had two hits and three RBI while Silas Walston slapped a double and sent across three runners. Quentin King scored two runs for the Bulldogs.
Caelen DeVault had two hits, a double and an RBI while Jase Davidson had two RBI. Boston DeVault scored three times for the Wolverines and Mathew Weber crossed home plate twice.
Jace Grose homered and was the winning pitcher while Adler Shay and Jaydon Knight each had a double.
Southeast Warren 6 Southwest Valley 4
Ethan Bruce belted an RBI double for Southwest Valley while Owen Wilkinson kept things interesting with a two-RBI double in the bottom of the seventh. Dalton Calkins took the tough-luck loss with three earned runs.
Mount Ayr 6 Lenox 0
Jace Grose homered and was the winning pitcher while Adler Shay and Jaydon Knight each had a double.
Wayne 7 East Union 4
Austin Lack struck out 10 in East Union’s loss while Wyatt Mairet led their offense with two hits, two runs scored and five stolen bases. Austin Lack had a 2-for-4 outing with an RBI and two stolen bases, and Josh Lopez went 1-for-4 with two stolen bags.
Other Pride of Iowa Conference Scores
Central Decatur at Martensdale-St. Marys (MISSING)
Missouri River Conference
Game 1: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 1
Cole Conlon had two hits and two RBI, and Tylar Lutgen added a hit, three RBI, two walks and three runs to lead Sergeant Bluff-Luton in the rout. Bryce Click struck out six in six innings, allowing one run on three hits.
Brady Larson doubled and drove in a run for Sioux City West in the defeat.
Game 2: Sergeant Bluff-Luton 11 Sioux City West 5
Tylar Lutgen, Cole Conlon and Aidan Sieperda each homered for SBL while Sieperda also doubled and drove in four runs, and Lutgen and Conlon had two RBI on two hits each.
Drake Van Meter and Carter Brown had an RBI and a hit each.
Lutgen scored three runs, and Sieperda and Click each scored twice.
Brody Blake was the winning pitcher after scattering five hits on three earned runs with eight strikeouts.
Sam Dattolico paced Sioux City West with a homer, three hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Drew Benson had three hits and two RBI.
Other Missouri River Conference Scores
Game 1: Bishop Heelan 11 Abraham Lincoln 1
Game 2: Abraham Lincoln 8 Bishop Heelan 7
Game 1: Sioux City East 8 LeMars 3
Game 2: LeMars 6 Sioux City East 5
Bluegrass Conference
Lamoni 15 Melcher-Dallas 0
Odin Rivera had two hits and three RBI, and Creyton Ogler had a triple and two RBI. Javin Stevenson managed three hits, a double and one RBI while Brayden Olson had two hits, scored three times and pushed in a run.
Landon McKillip doubled and had an RBI while Braedon Boswell, Hosah Niebauer, Kalvin Brown and Cannon Rivera had one RBI each. The Demons stole five bases in as many tries, led by two from Javin Stevenson.
Ankeny Christian Academy 7 Moravia 6 – 8 innings
Eli Christensen had a homer as one of his three hits, drove in five and scored twice while Landon Curtis had an RBI, a double and a hit. Tyler Mahoney had three hits and scored twice while Malachi Johnson was the winning pitcher with nine strikeouts and six hits in eight innings.
Jackson McDanel and Matthew Seals each had two RBI off one hit while Wyatt Throckmorton also had an RBI and struck out eight in six innings of pitching action.
Mormon Trail 13 Seymour 1
Triton Gwinn had two hits, doubled and scored three times while Gavin Dixson and Degin Dixson each accounted for one hit and two RBI apiece. Gabe Stripe had one hit, scored twice and sent in a run while Remington Newton had one hit, one RBI and scored twice.
Fulton Flesher tossed five innings on one hit with nine strikeouts.
Other Bluegrass Conference Scores
Murray at Twin Cedars (MISSING)
Non-Conference
CAM 12 Fremont-Mills 4
Lane Spieker went 2-for-4 with a home run, an RBI and three runs scored while Joe Kauffman added a home run, four RBI and three runs for CAM in the win. Ethan Follmann doubled, singled twice and drove in two, and Colby Rich posted two hits, two RBI and two runs for the Cougars.
Jake Malcom, Kyler Owen and Levi Wright all had two hits for Fremont-Mills in the defeat. Braden Turpin, Malcom, Wright and Taylor Reed had one RBI apiece. Ike Lemonds threw six innings for the Knights.
Ar-We-Va 17 South Central Calhoun 3
Cooper Kock, Conner Kirsch and Timothy Dose each had one hit and two RBI while Damon Ehlers and Braeden Kirsch each doubled, and Ehlers had on RBI. Devon Ehlers contributed one hit and one RBI to the Rockets’ offensive efforts.
Will Ragaller showed off his speed on the bases with three stolen bases while Braeden Kirsch was the winning pitcher.
Other Non-Conference Scores
Coon Rapids-Bayard 9 Newell-Fonda 6