(KMAland) -- A night full of sweeps in the Hawkeye Ten, Sidney kept rolling, Woodbine nabbed a big shutout victory, the top of the WIC reigned and more from the Monday in KMAland baseball.
H-10: Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 9
Atlantic scored six total runs in their final two at bats to pick up the win.
Hunter Dukes had three hits and drove in two, and Cain Lorimor and Couper Gile added a pair of hits for Shenandoah. Camden Lorimor and David Rendon had two RBI apiece.
H-10: Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 3
A three-run first inning lifted the Trojans to the victory.
Shenandoah’s Hunter Dukes, Cain Lorimor and Owen McCunn all had two hits each. McCunn drove in three, and Lorimor scored two runs. Cole Scamman tossed 2 1/3 innings of scoreless baseball, striking out a pair and allowing just two hits for the Mustangs.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 7 Clarinda 6 (Game 1)
Jaxson Hildebrand delivered a walk-off hit, scoring Braiden Heiden. Carter Wessel had a pair of hits and drove in a run, and Trey Brotherton had a single and three RBI. Evan Turin threw 6 2/3 innings before handing off to Caden Fletcher, who got one out and was granted the win.
Cooper Neal had a pair of hits and drove in two, and Jon McCall added two hits of his own for the Cardinals.
H-10: Denison-Schleswig 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)
Jaxson Hildebrand went 3-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Nathan Gallup and Trey Brotherton went deep while combining to drive in three. Luke Wiebers also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run. Braiden Heiden pitched in a two-run triple behind Carter Wessel, who allowed one run on five hits while striking out five in five innings.
Michael Shull had one of the five hits and accounted for the only run with a home run.
H-10: St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4 (Game 1)
Isaac Sherrill cracked a home run among two hits and drove in two while Brendan Monahan had a double, a triple, two RBI and two runs. Colton Brennan added two hits, and Cy Patterson hit a home run, drove in a run and scored three times.
AJ Schmid had two hits and drove in a run, and Chase Roeder and Garrett Couse both had run-scoring hits for Red Oak.
H-10: St. Albert 11 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Cy Patterson went deep for the second time on the night, driving in three and scoring twice. Eric Matthai and Jeff Miller chipped in two hits and two RBI each, and Jeremiah Sherrill threw four innings, allowing just one unearned run on four hits.
Landon Couse had a pair of hits for Red Oak.
H-10: Glenwood 3 Harlan 1 (Game 1)
Jayme Fritts struck out 12 in a complete game six-hitter for Glenwood. Risto Lappala had a hit and two RBI, and Trent Patton added a hit and an RBI of his own for the Rams offense.
Alex Monson threw six strong innings of his own with six strikeouts and three runs allowed on six hits. Joey Moser and Teagon Kasperbauer had two hits each for the Cyclones.
H-10: Glenwood 7 Harlan 6 (Game 2)
Kayden Anderson went 3-for-4 with a single, double, triple and three RBI and delivered a game-winning two-run walk-off hit. Jayme Fritts and Austin Patton added run-scoring hits for the Rams. Anderson also threw 4 1/3 innings and struck out six while Trenton Patton went 2 2/3 innings, struck out three and gave up just one run to get the win.
Joey Moser and Kelby Lasher led Harlan with two hits apiece while Moser, Quinn Koesters, Teagon Kasperbauer and Alex Monson all drove in one run. Cade Sears added a pair of RBI in the loss.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic scored two runs in the bottom of the seventh to walk-off a winner. Logan Sibenaller had three hits while Cal Wanninger and Luke Hicks picked up a pair of hits each. Blake Pottebaum also had a hit and drove in two for the Knights.
Kyle Strider led Creston with four hits and an RBI, and Britain Miller pitched in three hits, three runs and an RBI. Cole Strider collected three hits of his own, and Keagan Smith and Ethan Freeman both tallied two hits.
H-10: Kuemper Catholic 1 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Carter Putney threw six innings of one-hit shutout baseball, striking out three and walking none. Blake Pottebaum threw a perfect seventh for the save and had an RBI triple for the Knights.
Kyle Strider doubled while Evan Bruce and Cael Turner also had hits for Kuemper Catholic. Gavin Shawler threw six innings and gave up one run on four hits with six strikeouts for the Panthers.
CORNER: Sidney 12 Fremont-Mills 1
Garett Phillips struck out eight and allowed one unearned run on two hits for Sidney in the victory. Cole Stenzel had a team-high three hits with two RBI and two runs scored, and Brydon Huntleys finished with two hits and three RBI. Roberts pitched in a pair of doubles and two RBI, and Phillips drove in two on one hit.
Jake Malcom and L Wright had one hit each for Fremont-Mills.
CORNER: Griswold 7 East Mills 4
Cash Turner went 3-for-3, Sam Olson and Colton Turner added a pair of hits and Zane Johnson hit his first career home run and drove in two for Griswold. Zander Luft added a two-run single of his own behind Kamron Bronwlee, who went five innings and struck out eight to get the win.
NC: Lenox 11 Stanton 0
Keigan Kitzman threw five one-hit innings and struck out nine for the Tigers in the win. Johnathan Weaver added two hits and two RBI, and Chase Johnston pitched in a hit, two RBI and two runs.
Josh Martin had the only hit of the night for Stanton.
WIC: Treynor 6 Audubon 1
Kaden Snyder had two hits while Jaxon Schumacher added a hit and two RBI for Treynor in the win. Schumacher, Brock Wallace and Charlie Schrage combined to allow just two hits and struck out 10.
Gavin Larsen and Teddy DuVall had one hit each for Audubon.
WIC: Tri-Center 19 IKM-Manning 3
Trent Kozeal and Mason Rohatsch had three hits each and combined to drive in five for Tri-Center. Brett McGee and Revin Bruck also had two-run doubles, Drake Newland posted two hits and two RBI and Jaxon Johnson blasted a two-run home run for the Trojans.
Hayden McLaughlin had a double and two RBI for IKM-Manning.
WIC: Underwood 13 Logan-Magnolia 1
Blake Hall went 2-for-2 with two RBI and two runs scored, and Mason Boothby added a hit, two RBI and two runs of his own for Underwood. Tyler Boothby doubled, scored and drove in three, and Jake Reimer had a hit, two RBI and two runs. Cael Jensen tossed five innings, allowing one unearned run on one hit while striking out six.
Klayton Dickman had the lone hit of the night for Logan-Magnolia.
WIC: AHSTW 12 Riverside 2
Nick Denning finished with three hits and scored three times while Blake Holst added two hits, two RBI and two runs to lead AHSTW. Jacob Coon fired a complete game with just three hits allowed, and David Johnson added two hits of his own. Jordan Ratzlaff drove in two, Coon doubled and scored three times and Caleb Hatch had a pair of runs.
Kyler Rieken had an RBI hit for Riverside in the loss. Ethan Reicks added a double.
NC: Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 11
Cody Gilpin, Kadin Bonham, Will Gutzmer, Jacob Meade and Hayden Kocour all had two RBI for Missouri Valley in the win. Gage Clausen added two hits and scored four times, and Alec Fichter tallied a pair of hits for the Big Reds.
NC: Nodaway Valley 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Boston DeVault hit a three-run home run among three hits while Caelen DeVault had two doubles, a single and four RBI. Evan Focht threw five innings, struck out eight and gave up just three hits, and had three hits at the plate. Mason Mather pitched in two hits and two RBI.
NC: Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 1
Jaixen Frost doubled twice among three hits and drove in five while Jayden Knight and Adler Shay also had two hits each for Mount Ayr. Erik Trujillo added a hit, drove in two and scored twice, and Jace Grose and Daron Drake combined on eight strikeouts on the mound.
Gabe Stripe led Mormon Trail with a hit and an RBI.
NC: Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
TJ Fallis singled, tripled, drove in three and scored twice for Central Decatur in the victory. Jaydan Brich and Ty Rasmussen tossed a combined one-hit shutout with five strikeouts. Kale Rockhold added three hits, two RBI and three runs scored, and Matthew Boothe and Jaxson Cornett collected two hits each.
NC: Orient-Macksburg 7 East Union 1
Derek Gross threw a two-hitter for Orient-Macksburg, which had a six-run first inning in the win.
NC: Wayne 5 Murray 3
Strait Jacobsen went deep among three hits, drove in two and scored twice for Wayne in the victory. Kenton Prunty added a hit and two RBI to back up his six innings with seven strikeouts.
Caden Page had two hits, and Blake Richman had a two-run single for Murray in the loss. Andrew Roe threw four innings, giving up just one hit and three unearned runs for the Mustangs.
RVC: Woodbine 6 CAM 0
Landon Bendgen threw 6 2/3 innings of shutout baseball, striking out eight and giving up just three hits. Cory Bantam added two doubles and two RBI, Gavin Kelley posted a double among two hits and Erik Gau and Cody Brunow both had a hit and drove in one.
Lane Spieker had a double and Joe Kauffman and Brody Paulsen also hit safely for CAM. Kauffman struck out 12 in 4 2/3 innings to take the tough-luck defeat.
RVC: West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 1
Koleson Evans went 2-for-3 with a triple and drove in a run, and Sage Evans also had an RBI hit for West Harrison in the victory. Grant Gilgen struck out nine in 6 1/3 innings, allowing one unearned run on three hits to get the win.
Bobby Gross had two hits, and Jesse Soma drove in the only run for Boyer Valley.
RVC: Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Ar-We-Va 0
Lance Clayburg (4 IP) and Preston McAlister (2 IP) combined to throw a no-hitter with seven strikeouts. Gabe Obert led the offense with three hits and an RBI, and Kolby Culbertson added a two-run single. Clayburg also singled in a run.
KMALAND BASEBALL SCOREBOARD
Hawkeye Ten Conference
Atlantic 13 Shenandoah 9 (Game 1)
Atlantic 6 Shenandoah 3 (Game 2)
Denison-Schleswig 8 Clarinda 7 (Game 1)
Denison-Schleswig 11 Clarinda 1 (Game 2)
St. Albert 8 Red Oak 4 (Game 1)
St. Albert 11 Red Oak 1 (Game 2)
Glenwood 3 Harlan 1 (Game 1)
Glenwood 7 Harlan 6 (Game 2)
Kuemper Catholic 7 Creston 6 (Game 1)
Kuemper Catholic 1 Creston 0 (Game 2)
Corner Conference
Griswold 7 East Mills 4
Sidney 12 Fremont-Mills 1
Western Iowa Conference
Treynor 6 Audubon 1
AHSTW 12 Riverside 2
Tri-Center 19 IKM-Manning 3
Underwood 13 Logan-Magnolia 1
Rolling Valley Conference
Woodbine 6 CAM 0
Coon Rapids-Bayard 10 Ar-We-Va 0
West Harrison 4 Boyer Valley 1
Non-Conference
Lenox 11 Stanton 0
Missouri Valley 16 Westwood 11
Nodaway Valley 14 Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 4
Mount Ayr 10 Mormon Trail 1
Orient-Macksburg 7 East Union 1
Central Decatur 16 Moulton-Udell 0
Wayne 5 Murray 3
Grand View Christian 9 Twin Cedars 3