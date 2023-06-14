(KMAland) -- Woodbine won a pitcher’s duel, Glidden-Ralston walked off, St. Albert edged F-M & Exira/EHK, Clarinda, Lenox, EM, IKM-M, Bedford, SEW, CR-B & SC North were other area winners in KMAland baseball on Wednesday.
Check out the full KMAland baseball recap from Wednesday below.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 11 Ar-We-Va 1
Trey Petersen had two hits, three runs and two stolen bases, and Jaiden Pettepier added a double among two hits and drove in one for Exira/EHK. Easton Nelson also had a hit and an RBI, and Derrek Kommes struck out five in six innings.
Wade Ragaller had a hit and a run scored, and Devon Ehlers doubled in a run for Ar-We-Va in the loss.
Woodbine 1 CAM 0
Landon Bendgen threw a complete game two-hit shutout with nine strikeouts for Woodbine. Bendgen, Brody Pryor, Carter Gruver and Kylon Reisz all had one hit for the Tigers. Woodbine scored the only run of the night in the first when Brenden Wagner stole third base and the ball was over thrown, allowing him to score.
Lukas James went 6 1/3 innings on the other side, striking out five and giving up one run on three hits for the Cougars. Jack Follmann, Brody Paulsen, Chase Spieker and Brayden Chester had one hit each.
Glidden-Ralston 11 Boyer Valley 10
Mark Lensch delivered a walk-off hit for Glidden-Ralston, which rallied to score the final five runs of the game. Lensch also had a home run, drove in four and scored twice, and Ethan Olberding added a double, an RBI and two runs scored for the Wildcats. Alex Daniel threw the final 4 2/3 innings and struck out three to get the win.
Ethan Hanigan led Boyer Valley with a home run among two hits, drove in four and scored twice, and Logan Miller added two hits, two runs and an RBI. Ben Lantz had a strong showing on the mound with seven strikeouts in three innings.
NON-CONFERENCE
Clarinda 22 Southwest Valley 1
Anthony Webb went all four innings, gave up just one hit and one run to get the win for Clarinda. Andrew Jones finished 3-for-3 with four RBI.
St. Albert 9 Fremont-Mills 7
St. Albert scored two in the seventh to make up the difference in the road win. Colton Brennan had three doubles, three RBI and three runs, and Brendan Monahan added two doubles and two RBI. Jaxson Lehnen also had two hits and tossed four no-hit innings with seven strikeouts.
Brady Owen had two hits, including a double, two RBI and two runs scored, and Tyler Johnson posted a hit and two RBI for Fremont-Mills. Johnson also worked 4 1/3 innings and struck out two on the mound for the Knights.
Lenox 16 Sidney 2
Gabe Funk and Walon Cook had three hits each while Funk drove in three and scored four times and Cook homered, doubled and drove in five. Keigan Kitzman was the winning pitcher with one run allowed and three strikeouts in four innings.
Michael Hensley had two hits and scored one run for Sidney in the loss.
East Mills 8 East Union 6
Paul McNeill had two hits and two RBI and struck out four in 4 2/3 innings for East Union in the defeat. Josh Lopez, Omar Lara and Kameron Wethington added one RBI each. (No other stats reported.)
IKM-Manning 12 Griswold 2
Calden Turner and Alex Nelson each had one hit and one run for Griswold. Wyatt Silk posted a hit and an RBI, and Holden Jensen also had one hit for the Tigers.
Des Moines Christian 11 Central Decatur 9 — 8 inn
Kalvin Brown tripled among three hits, drove in five and scored one run to lead Central Decatur in the tough loss. Lane Leeper added two hits and two RBI. Dean Layton went five innings in relief and struck out four after Spencer Smith tossed the first three with two Ks.
Bedford 15 Murray 5
Tristen Cummings and Peyton Kreps had one hit and two RBI each for Bedford in the dominant win. Quentin King, Micah Nally, Graham Godsey and Izaak Dukes had one RBI each, and Austin Hanshaw struck out six in 4 2/3 innings pitched to get the win for the Bulldogs.
Andrew Rowe topped Murray with a hit and three RBI while pitching five innings and posting four strikeouts.
Southeast Warren 9 Pleasantville 8
Caden Carruthers led Southeast Warren with two hits and two RBI while Caden Crow doubled and drove in three. Trey Fisher and Tate Dierking also had one hit and two RBI apiece, and Ben Crall pitched 5 2/3 innings with four strikeouts.
West Central Valley 12 Nodaway Valley 4
No stats reported.
Coon Rapids-Bayard 7 Ogden 4
Lance Clayburg bashed a two-run home run and drove in another on a single while Cade Behrens added two singles and Kolby Culbertson backed his seven-strikeout performance on the mound with an RBI single.
Sioux City North 9 Unity Christian 8
A four-run sixth from Sioux City North lifted the Stars to the win. Steven Kling and Cael Walrod had three hits each while Parker Petersen and Frank Cedillo posted two hits each. Petersen and Walrod also had two RBI apiece, and Dylan Baier threw all seven innings for North.
Chariton 5 Moravia 4
No stats reported.