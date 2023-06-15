(KMAland) -- Karsten Beckel & Dawson Bond pitched gems for Clarinda & Red Oak, Treynor & AHSTW split, CD won a pitcher’s duel with Lenox, AL swept TJ & LC, Harlan, Atlantic, MV, Underwood, T-C, Bedford, NV, SEW, MSTM, EEHK, SCN, LeMars, SBL, SCE, Moravia, ACA & CR-B were other KMAland baseball winners on Thursday.
HAWKEYE TEN CONFERENCE
Clarinda 6 Shenandoah 0
Karsten Beckel struck out 15 in a complete game one-hit shutout for Clarinda. Levi Wise led at the plate with three hits.
Gage Herron had the only hit of the game for Shenandoah.
Red Oak 1 Creston 0
Dawson Bond threw another gem against Creston with eight strikeouts, working around three hits and four walks for the complete game shutout. The Tigers scored on an RBI single by Adam Baier while Bond also had two hits and Braden Woods scored the only run of the night.
Creston got hits from Kyle Strider, Thomas Mikkelsen and Milo Staver. Cael Turner was the tough-luck loser on the mound for the Panthers with six strikeouts.
Lewis Central 7 St. Albert 1
Ty Thomson struck out 13 for the Titans, which stayed unbeaten in Hawkeye Ten Conference play with the win. Check out the complete recap at KMA’s Local Sports News Page.
Harlan 7 Kuemper Catholic 6
Hayden Soma went 4-for-4, Cade Sears hit a two-run home run and Quinn Koesters, Matthew Sorfonden and Jozef Reisz all had two hits each for Harlan in the victory. Reisz also drove in two runs behind Stephen Leinen, who went 6 1/3 innings and struck out four.
Kuemper scored all six of their runs in the seventh inning, getting two hits each from Logan Sibenaller, Carter Putney, Ethan Loew and Trevor Rial. Loew drove in two runs for the Knights.
Atlantic 10 Denison-Schleswig 9 — 8 inn
Xavier Darrow had two hits and two RBI, including the go-ahead RBI single in the top of the 8th inning for Atlantic. Zayden Parker had two hits and drove in one run, and Easton O’Brien pitched in a hit, three runs and one RBI for the Trojans.
Cody Schulte had a big game for Denison-Schleswig with a double among two hits, drove in four and scored two runs. Easton Emery added two hits and two RBI.
WESTERN IOWA CONFERENCE
Missouri Valley 10 IKM-Manning 3
Hayden Kocour had a double among four hits, drove in three and scored twice for Missouri Valley. Layton Maasen added three hits and drove in three, and Taeler Glennie hit a solo home run and drove in three for the Big Reds. Kocour pitched 5 1/3 innings and struck out seven before Daylen Kocour came on for the save.
Cooper Irlmeier struck out three in five innings while Ben Ramsey and Kasche Huehn had two hits apiece for the Wolves offense.
Treynor 8 AHSTW 1
Ryan Bach struck out seven in a complete game effort on the mound for Treynor, which got three hits, including a double, from Jaxon Schumacher. Bach and Brady Wallace each had two hits and three RBI for the Cardinals.
Brayden Lund had a single and an RBI, and he struck out two in six innings on the mound for AHSTW.
AHSTW 5 Treynor 4
Brayden Lund delivered a walk-off RBI single to send AHSTW to the win. Lund finished with two hits and two runs, and Blake Akers, Aiden Akers and Charlie Lane all posted two hits each for the Vikings. Nick Denning went all seven innings and struck out four to get the win.
Treynor’s Mason Yochum had a two-hit, two-run game, and Jaxon Schumacher singled twice and drove in a run. Charlie Schrage struck out seven in six innings on the mound.
Underwood 12 Audubon 5
Jack Vanfossan went 2-for-4 with two RBI and three runs scored, and Garrett Luett, Easton Robertson and Nick Hackett all added two hits of their own for Underwood. Lucas Bose pitched in a double and two RBI, and Ryker Adair struck out six in six innings to get the win on the mound.
Brody Schultes had a double and drove in three, and Evan Alt and Gavin Larsen added one hit and one RBI for Audubon. Aaron Olsen threw a strong 5 1/3 innings in relief for the Wheelers.
Tri-Center 13 Riverside 0
Isaac Wohlhuter worked five innings and struck out seven for Tri-Center in the win. Revin Bruck had a double, drove in two and scored three times, and Tristin Gunderson had a hit, an RBI and a walk. Lincoln Thomas and Michael Turner also posted one hit and two RBI apiece.
Cole Jeppesen was 3-for-3 with a stolen base for the Bulldogs.
PRIDE OF IOWA CONFERENCE
Central Decatur 1 Lenox 0
Jaxson Cornett struck out 12 and gave up just one hit in a complete game shutout for Central Decatur. Landon McKillip singled and scored the only run of the game for the Cardinals in the third inning.
Bedford 15 Mount Ayr 7
Bedford scored six runs in the final two innings, finishing with 13 total hits, including three from Graham Motsinger, who tripled, drove in three and scored four runs. Graham Godsey added a double among three hits and drove in four, Micah Nally went deep, singled, drove in two and scored twice and Silas Walston had a hit, three RBI and three runs. Izaak Dukes also went deep, drove in one and scored three times for the Bulldogs.
Mount Ayr’s Riley and Conlee Stark and Adler Reed all had two hits each while Jaixen Frost singled, scored and was walked four times for the Raiders.
Nodaway Valley 10 Southwest Valley 7
Paul Berg had two hits and three RBI while Eli Harris posted two hits and two RBI to lead Nodaway Valley. Dax Kintigh (3 IP), Berg (3 IP) and Harris (1 IP) combined on the pitching performance. Keyin Steeve also drove in one run on one hit for the Wolverines.
Southeast Warren 10 East Union 3
Brody Crow doubled among three hits and drove in five while Tate Dierking and Austin Ledlie added two hits of their own for Southeast Warren. Ledlie went all seven innings and finished with eight strikeouts for the Warhawks.
Austin Lack had two hits while Josh Lopez and Omar Lara added one hit and one RBI each for East Union in the loss. Kameron Wethington also had two hits, including a double, and drove in a run, and he struck out five in four innings on the mound for the Eagles.
Martensdale-St. Marys 9 Wayne 3
Alex Martin went 4-for-4 with two RBI and two runs, and Logan Wearmouth added two hits and an RBI for Martensdale-St. Marys in the win. Jaxson Bowlin pitched in a double and drove in two, and Martin went all seven innings with six strikeouts to get the win.
Wayne’s Kenton Prunty had two hits and two RBI each, and Hunter Taylor added two hits and scored once for the Falcons. Fischer Buckingham went four innings and struck out four in the loss.
ROLLING VALLEY CONFERENCE
Exira/Elk Horn-Kimballton 7 CAM 5
Jaiden Pettepier and Trey Petersen had two hits each, combining to drive in three runs for Exira/EHK in the win. Petersen struck out 13 in 5 1/3 innings for the Spartans, which turned to Jameson Kilworth for the final five outs — four of which were strikeouts.
MISSOURI RIVER CONFERENCE
Abraham Lincoln 7 Thomas Jefferson 0
Aidan Martin and Clayton Smith combined on a two-hit shutout for Abraham Lincoln. Martin had two hits, including a triple, two RBI and two runs, and Zach Lincoln, Smith and Blake Higgins also had two hits apiece.
TJ’s hits came from Nate Anderson and Kendall Bell. Garrett Denman went five innings and had three strikeouts on the mound.
Abraham Lincoln 5 Thomas Jefferson 4
Abraham Lincoln scored the final five runs of the game, including three in the sixth. Bennett Olsen led the offense with two hits and scored twice, and Zach Lincoln and Clayton Smith both had one hit and one RBI each. Andy Fichter pitched six innings and struck out four to get the win, and Braydon Lincoln came on for the save with one inning in relief.
TJ’s Tyler Huey had four hits, including a home run and a double, drove in one run and scored twice. Kyle Komor added two doubles and two RBI, and Grant Nuzum pitched five solid innings.
Sioux City North 6 LeMars 2
LeMars 5 Sioux City North 3
No stats reported.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton 6 Sioux City East 3
Tylar Lutgen was 2-for-4 with a home run and two RBI, and Easton Wheeler added three hits and two RBI for Sergeant Bluff-Luton. Carter Brown posted three hits, and Will Larimer also had two knocks for the Warriors. Parker Lutgen went two shutout innings in relief to snag the win.
Cal Jepsen and Lincoln Colling had two hits and one RBI each for Sioux City East in the loss. Jacob Denker went 5 2/3 innings and struck out three for the Black Raiders.
Sioux City East 6 Sergeant Bluff-Luton 5 — 9 inn
Kelynn Jacobsen’s walk-off single helped Sioux City East complete a two-run rally in the bottom of the ninth. Jacobsen was joined by Jax Theeler, Kason Clayborne and Brecken Schossow in finishing with two hits apiece. Theeler struck out five in 4 1/3 innings, and Quinton Ashcroft threw the final three frames and struck out four to get the win.
Sergeant Bluff-Luton’s Carter Brown had three hits and two RBI, and Tylar Lutgen pitched in two hits for the Warriors. Brayden Kerr struck out three and went 6 2/3 innings on the mound.
Bishop Heelan Catholic at Sioux City West
Nothing reported.
BLUEGRASS CONFERENCE
Moravia 15 Melcher-Dallas 0
No stats reported.
Ankeny Christian 15 Moulton-Udell 0
Landon Curtis had two hits, two RBI and two runs, and Brody Hoefle added a triple among two hits and drove in three for Ankeny Christian. Landon Nehring, Tyson Fincham and Ethan Jacobs combined on a five-inning no-hitter with each striking out three. Fincham, Dylan Quick and Matthew Welshhons also had two hits each, and Daniel Schoening had a hit and two RBI.
Cameron Swarts pitched 2 1/3 innings and struck out five for Moulton-Udell.
NON-CONFERENCE
Coon Rapids-Bayard 17 Southeast Valley 0
Lance Clayburg blasted a three-run shot, and Kolby Culbertson, Tyler Mohr and Cal Heydon all delivered run-scoring hits for Coon Rapids-Bayard. Max Shirbroun gave up one hit and one walk to get the win on the mound.
Grand View Christian 13 Murray 1
No stats reported.
Chariton 7 Twin Cedars 0
Twin Cedars did not manage a hit in the loss. Kasey Clark threw six strong innings and struck out two for the Sabers.